Rocketboots Limited

RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of RocketBoots Limited (‘ROC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ROC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 18 December 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rocketboots Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ROC:AU
A microchip.

Micron Secures US$6.17 Billion CHIPS Act Subsidy to Expand US Semiconductor Manufacturing

The US Department of Commerce said Tuesday (December 10) that it has finalized a US$6.165 billion subsidy for American chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to bolster domestic semiconductor production.

The funding comes under the CHIPS and Science Act, and will support the construction of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in New York and Idaho, enhancing the US' share of advanced memory chip production.

Micron will be provided US$4.6 billion for its New York operations and US$1.5 billion for its work in Idaho.

Zero Candida

Zero Candida Receives South African Patent for its ZC- 01 device


Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia Commences SOC 2 Type I Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Privacy and Security


Rocketboots Limited

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Artificial Intelligence software company RocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to announce that it has extended a foundation partnership with a major Australian retailer (the Customer)1 for the provision of ROC software across its retail locations.

Customer support visualization.

Investing in Conversational AI: Understanding the Technology and Opportunities

Artificial intelligence in the enterprise landscape is rapidly evolving, paving the way for game-changing innovations that are reshaping the face of customer service. At the forefront of this transformation is conversational AI.

This technology, which encompasses natural language processing, machine learning, and automatic speech recognition, is revolutionizing how businesses interact with customers and streamline operations. For investors seeking to capitalize on emerging trends, investing in conversational AI technology presents a compelling opportunity.

Woman watches child wearing headphones use tablet.

AI and Mobile Tech Offer Game-changing Shift in Autism Diagnosis

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology is ushering in a new era of healthcare diagnostics, particularly in neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism.

This technological synergy is not only transforming patient care through early detection and intervention, but is also creating compelling investment opportunities in the rapidly expanding healthcare AI market.

Investigating this emerging medical technology sector can provide valuable insights for investors who are looking to capitalize on these early-stage innovations.

