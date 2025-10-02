Roblox to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company's third quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com . An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique experiences. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come togetherin a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com .

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2025 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Stefanie Notaney
Senior Director, Financial and Corporate Communications
Investors: ir@roblox.com
Press: press@roblox.com

Did Roblox Corporation Mislead Investors? Shareholder Rights Advocates at Levi & Korsinsky Investigate - RBLX

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") (NYSE:RBLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws

On February 7, 2024, Roblox - the publisher of the Minecraft video game - issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors.

Then, on May 9, 2023, Roblox hosted its quarterly earnings call and slashed its guidance for FY 2024. Management blamed changes in player engagement for the guidance reduction.

Analysts expressed dismay at the rapidly reduced guidance, with one analyst noting Roblox made the cut "at one of its first real opportunities to do so." Other analysts reported the reduced guidance "may raise concerns regarding management's visibility into core bookings growth" and the Company "will be burdened by a management credibility issue over the near term."

Following the earnings call, RBLX shares fell $8.61, or 22% overnight.
To obtain additional information, go to:

