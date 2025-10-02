Roblox to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company's third quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com . An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.
