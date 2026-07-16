Roblox Introduces Build: A New Way to Create on the Platform

Creators of every level will soon be able to turn a text prompt into a published game within the Roblox app.
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced Build, a new mobile-first creation tab within the Roblox app, and a new suite of AI-powered tools for creators of every level.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716034347/en/
Build flow: Prompt, Refine, Playtest, Share Final product features and appearance may differ.
Build allows anyone to turn a text prompt into a basic game directly in the Roblox app. A creator could type: "Let's make a cozy adventure game set in a dense forest with environmental obstacles." Build would then create a playable starting point for the creator to iterate on, playtest, and share with friends or publish to Roblox.
Powered by a broad set of AI models, Build handles gameplay mechanics, environment, characters, visual style, sound, and more without leaving the app. Build brings an extension of Roblox Studio, the company's free development tool to create games, into the main Roblox app. With a shared back end, models, and chat history, creators can start work in Build and enhance their creation with the broader Studio capabilities, or launch agents from Studio and check in on progress from their mobile device.
New Tools for Build and Studio
Roblox is also testing agentic tools that will enable creators to delegate parts of development that don't require their full attention. Available across Build and Studio in the coming months, these tools will include:
- A playtesting agent that surfaces bugs before a single player experiences the game
- An analytics agent that lets creators ask anything about a game in plain language and get insights without needing to hunt through dashboards
- An experiment agent that identifies tests to run to drive higher engagement, retention, and monetization
"Today's announcement is putting new tools in creators' hands no matter their level of experience," says Vlad Loktev, Chief Creator Ecosystem Officer at Roblox. "Our new agentic tools help remove the friction for professional creators while Build opens the door to creation for everyone on Roblox and the opportunity to reach millions of users with their games."
As Roblox continues to offer more AI-powered creation tools, the company is reducing the limitations between what creators can imagine and what they can actually create. The company recently launched Procedural Models, which generate parametric 3D assets from a text prompt or image. Creators can set guidelines to restructure and refine, with no manual modeling or regeneration required. Cube, Roblox's own 3D foundation model, turns a prompt into game-ready objects, from simple props to vehicles that drive. Soon, Roblox plans to launch a new scene-generation model capable of building entire editable and playable 3D scenes from a single prompt.
Select features will be available in public alpha to users in New Zealand beginning July 28. Roblox will roll out Build to more creators and more regions over the coming months as we improve and expand its capabilities. During testing, Build will be available to age-checked users 9 and older*. Published games that pass the company's robust safety checks will be globally available for age-checked users 16 and older. Before being added to the Roblox Kids or Select catalogs, Build-created games will undergo the extended review process all Roblox games follow, join the same candidate pool, and be ranked by the same retention-based discovery system as other Roblox games. A base-level version of Build will be available at no cost to creators—with additional paid options for power users.
Resources
*Ages and availability may vary by region.
About Roblox
Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique games. Roblox's vision is to reimagine the way people come together—in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, Roblox is building an innovative company that, together with the community, has the ability to strengthen the social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.Roblox.com.
Roblox and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2026 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716034347/en/
Roblox Communications
press@Roblox.com