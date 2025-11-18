Roblox Expands Facial Age Checks for Communication, Setting New Safety Standard

Roblox users can now complete the age estimation process as the company introduces age-based communication to limit communication between adults and minors
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, today announced it is in the process of rolling out age-based chat, following its announcement in September . Roblox will be the first online gaming or communication platform to require age checks for communication, which the company hopes sets a new industry standard. Age-based chat is designed to limit conversations to users with similar ages, as appropriate.
All users can now voluntarily go through the age estimation process to secure their access to communication features. During the first week of December, Roblox will begin enforcing the age-check requirement in select markets including Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. Those requirements will extend to the rest of the world wherever chat is available in early January.
Introducing Age-Based Chat
As part of the rollout of required age checks, Roblox is introducing age-based chat, a new communication standard designed to limit conversations to users within the same age group and similar age groups.
"Every day, we work to provide over 150 million users with a safe, positive, age-appropriate experience on Roblox," said Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox. "By requiring facial age checks to access chat features, we're helping create an age-appropriate environment for every user, and we encourage the broader industry to adopt similar standards."
After users complete the age check process, Roblox will inform them of their assigned age group: U9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20, or 21+. Users will be able to chat with others in their age group and similar age groups, as appropriate. For example:
- Elisa (estimated age 12): Elisa has access to chat with users aged 15 or younger in Experience chat. All users 16 or older are prevented from initiating or engaging in chat with her.
- Marcus (estimated age 18): Marcus has access to chat with users aged 16 or older and could add a younger sibling as a Trusted Connection, as long as they are 13 or older.
To keep Roblox's youngest users safe, chat in experiences will be turned to default off for users under nine years old, unless a parent provides consent after an age check. Chat outside of experiences remains restricted for users under 13.
How to Complete an Age Check
Age checks are designed to be fast, easy, and secure using Facial Age Estimation technology . Users can complete an age check directly within the Roblox app by following these steps:
- You'll see a prompt in the app asking you to verify your age.
- Grant permission for Roblox to access your device's camera.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the age check, including centering yourself on the screen and turning your face to the left and right.
Once age-checked, users are notified of their assigned age group (U9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20, 21+), and can now chat with others in their age group and similar ones.
In addition to using Facial Age Estimation, users can confirm their age through ID verification . The age check process varies, depending on local laws. Parents will continue to have access to their child's linked account and can modify their child's birthday through Parental Controls after the facial age estimation process is complete.
"Proactive tools like age estimation are key to building a safer and more positive digital world for kids and teens. Roblox's risk-based approach to features like voice chat sets a strong example of responsible innovation," said Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute.
Roblox's Age Checks Protect Privacy
Roblox is using privacy protective methods to conduct age checks. The Facial Age Estimation process is fast, secure, and completed through the Roblox app using the device's camera. Images and video for age checks are processed by our vendor, Persona , and deleted immediately after processing. Age checks are completely optional; however, features like chat will not be accessible unless the age check is complete.
"Roblox deploying this privacy preserving implementation of thoughtful age assurance for its uniquely mixed audience of youth and adults will strengthen protections for younger players while respecting user rights," said Jules Polonetsky, CEO, Future of Privacy Forum.
Commitment to Safety
Since January 2025, Roblox has introduced more than 145 new safety initiatives. The new age-based communications settings build on Roblox's multilayered safety approach, which includes:
- Real-time AI monitoring across all text and voice communications, combined with thousands of trained human experts
- Default restrictions for users under age 13
- Limits on mature content and external link sharing
- Close collaboration with law enforcement and over 20 global safety organizations
- Robust Parental Controls for visibility and customization
Today, Roblox is also launching a new Safety Center , a dedicated resource for parents and caregivers that provides clear guides and tools to help them make informed decisions, set up Parental Controls, and support their child's online experience.
Building for the Future
In summary, this milestone reflects Roblox's long-term vision for a platform where users of all ages can explore, create, and connect safely. By expanding age estimation to every user, Roblox aims to set a new standard for safety and civility.
