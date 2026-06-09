Rivian Begins R2 Public Customer Deliveries, Opens Orders for Reservation Holders

The wait is over — R2 is here.
American automaker and technology company Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced the first public customer deliveries of the all-new R2 mid-size SUV. In preparation of these external deliveries, R2 vehicles have been rolling off the production line at the company's Normal, Illinois manufacturing facility as Rivian employees started taking delivery in April. Also beginning today, Rivian is extending invitations to order for existing R2 reservation holders on a rolling basis.
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Rivian R2 midsize SUV
R2—a mid-size electric SUV that brings Rivian's design, performance and technology to a significantly broader audience—was first unveiled on March 7, 2024, in Laguna Beach, California. Almost two years later and after multiple lifetimes of mileage accumulation, testing and validation across the most demanding climates and terrain in North America, R2 is meeting its first public customers.
Deliveries begin with R2 Performance with Launch Package (starting at $57,990 1 ) with R2 Premium configurations to follow in late 2026 and multiple R2 Standard configurations through 2027.
"I am really proud of the work our team poured into creating R2," said RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. "This vehicle reflects the passion and excitement of the entire Rivian team who have worked tirelessly to bring it to life. I can't wait for customers to experience this vehicle."
A Journey Years in the Making
Following its unveiling, R2 entered an intensive multi-year development and validation program. Across the program, every R2 in Rivian's development fleet accumulated tens of thousands of miles from coast to coast. Engineering teams validated R2 in temperatures and conditions from scorching deserts to frozen tundras, ranging from -45°F (-43°C) to 122°F (50°C) across extremely challenging terrains.
R2 is built on an all-new mid-size platform engineered for a more accessible price point without compromising on capability. At nearly 2,000 lbs lighter than R1 and sitting on a shorter 115.6-inch wheelbase, R2 is responsive and maneuverable in urban environments while retaining Rivian's off-road DNA, with 9.6 inches of class-leading ground clearance, a 25° approach angle and a 26° departure angle.
Thoughtfully designed, R2 features a spacious interior with 40.9 inches of front headroom, 40.4 inches of rear legroom, and a 40/20/40 folding rear seat for hauling long items like skis or lumber. With 90.1 cubic feet of total storage (with seats folded down) spanning from front trunk to the rear cargo area, passengers can pack up to five large suitcases, three backpacks, a stroller and more.
Orders Start Today
Beginning today, R2 reservation holders will start to receive an invitation to configure and order in rolling batches. Customers will receive their invitation based on a variety of factors, the primary factors being when the reservation was made and their delivery location. Current Rivian owners will receive accelerated delivery timing, balanced alongside deliveries to non-owners to keep the line moving for everyone. Customers with a lease that ends soon can enter expiring lease information in their Rivian account, and that information will be considered where possible.
Once a customer receives an invitation, they will be able to select their trim, color, wheels and interior and confirm their order through their Rivian account. By the end of June, all reservation holders will receive an estimate of when they can expect their order invitation.
The first vehicle available to order is R2 Performance with Launch Package starting at $57,990 4 . This comes with Autonomy+ included 3 featuring Universal Hands-Free assisted driving across 3.5 million miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada. Performance with Launch Package will also offer:
- Dual-motor all-wheel drive producing 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque
- 0–60 mph in as quick as 3.6 seconds 2
- An EPA-estimated range of up to 330 miles 2
- Semi-active suspension (unique to Performance trim)
- Exclusive option of Launch Green exterior color (paid upgrade)
- Special Rivian Green anodized key fob
- Tow Package with an integrated 2-inch hitch receiver and 4,400 pounds of towing capacity
R2 Premium trim will arrive in late 2026 starting at $53,990 4 . R2 Standard trim begins in early 2027 with RWD Long Range starting at $48,490 4 . An additional R2 Standard version will arrive in Summer 2027 starting at $44,990 4 . If a customer prefers to wait for a future R2 version, they will be notified as they become available to order. Once an order is confirmed, customers can take delivery within 2–6 weeks.
Designed for the Road Ahead
R2 marks an evolution in software-defined vehicles, built to evolve, pairing an AI-ready architecture with 5G connectivity, the most powerful infotainment compute in a consumer vehicle in North America, and tactile haptic controls. Its multi-modal perception stack with 11 HDR cameras totaling 65MP and a five-radar system sets a new bar for sensory fidelity. This foundation powers an expanding suite of driver assistance and active safety features designed for a drive that feels as advanced as it operates, and a vehicle that gets smarter with every over-the-air update.
- Autonomy Platform: Every R2 Performance with Launch Package includes Autonomy+ ($2,500 value). This means R2 with Launch Package will receive future features added to the Autonomy+ platform at no extra cost. For all other trims, Autonomy+ hardware comes standard with an included 60-day trial, after which the service is optional at $49.99/month or a $2,500 one-time fee. This system brings L2+ hands-free assisted driving to 3.5 million miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada via Universal Hands-Free, with a limited rollout of Point-to-Point driving coming to R2 and R1 Gen 2 fleet later this year, followed by widespread rollout in 2027.
- AI Powerhouse: R2 is outfitted with 200 sparse TOPS of edge AI compute dedicated to the in-cabin experience. This includes enabling the Rivian Assistant (launching on R2 later this summer), Rivian's in-vehicle voice assistant that understands you, your vehicle and your context—to smoothly run complex tasks locally on the edge, even if the vehicle is offline.
- Haptic Halo Wheels: At the center of the R2 driving experience is a redesigned steering wheel featuring haptic 'halo' dials. These dynamic and context-aware controls—capable of scrolling, pushing, pulling and tilting—provide distinct physical responses for multiple functions, bridging the gap between digital software and tactile hardware to keep the driver's focus on the horizon. Both the physical wheels and underlying haptic technology were designed in-house.
- Dual Digital Displays: R2 offers flexibility and control with two displays—a driver display in front of the steering wheel for more utility on the road, and the center display for a deeper dive into navigation and infotainment.
- Software Updates: Rivian builds vertically-integrated hardware and software, enabling your vehicle to gain meaningful updates via software right from your driveway. R2 evolves this vertically integrated approach with a new, streamlined electrical architecture that delivers more capability with less complexity, providing ample headroom for the future.
Assembled in America
R2 comes to life on an all-new, dedicated line at Rivian's Normal, Illinois manufacturing facility, home to the R1S and R1T. The R2 program supports thousands of jobs in Central Illinois and represents the next chapter of Rivian's growing U.S. manufacturing footprint. Rivian is constructing a second manufacturing facility in Stanton Springs, Georgia, which is expected to begin assembling vehicles in late 2028. In its initial phase, this state-of-the-art facility will provide up to 300,000 units annually in new capacity for R2, the company's upcoming robotaxi platform, as well as future models and variants.
R2 reservations remain open with a $100 refundable deposit. To learn more and/or to reserve R2, visit https://rivian.com/r2 .
1 Prices shown do not include all applicable taxes and fees.
2 Actual vehicle capability will depend on selected options and trim. Torque, horsepower, and acceleration timing estimates vary based on battery, tire, drive modes, vehicle load and weather. Official EPA values are noted. The EPA estimates range through a series of standardized lab tests that mimic real world conditions. Factors including tires, drive modes, HVAC settings and accessories can all have an impact on range. 0-60 acceleration in 3.6 seconds (with 21" wheel), 50-70 mph in as quick as 1.55 seconds and 656 horsepower available with R2 Performance.
3 Autonomy+ features may vary based on vehicle model and hardware. Autonomy+ product features remain available during the lifetime of feature support for the hardware on the vehicle at delivery. Driver assistance features support the driver but do not replace their judgment or the need to remain attentive and in control of the vehicle at all times. Universal Hands-Free will not stop or slow down for traffic lights or stop signs.
4 R2 trims and pricing noted in this press release are for USA-market vehicles. More information on Canadian-spec vehicles, packages and pricing will come closer to market launch in Canada. Prices shown do not include all applicable taxes and fees.
About Rivian
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play while accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.
Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com .
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