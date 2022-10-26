GamingInvesting News

Fans will be able to witness the sport and spectacle of the 2022 World Final live at Regal

Every moment of the action, strategy, and skill of the world's best League of Legends players will be on display in life-sized proportions when Riot Games teams with Lexis Partners to present the 2022 LEAGUE OF LEGENDS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL (WORLDS) on Saturday, Nov. 5 as a live special event at select Regal theatres nationwide.

League of Legends (LoL) players and fans will be able to come together and experience the excitement of the Worlds, broadcast live from Chase Center in San Francisco to Regal theatres across the US. For a list of participating locations and to purchase tickets to this exclusive event, please visit the Regal mobile app or REGmovies.com.

The Opening Ceremony Presented by Mastercard, which will feature music icon Lil Nas X performing the Worlds 2022 anthem " STAR WALKIN ," will begin at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET and will be followed by the main event at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET . In addition to the Lil Nas X performance, LoL influencers and celebrities will make special appearances and interact with fans at select theatres.

"Worlds is the biggest esports event of the year, and this collaboration with Lexis Partners will help us bring the excitement of the World Final to big screens across the world," said Naz Aletaha , Global Head of LoL Esports at Riot Games. "We look forward to providing the community with another way to experience the sport and spectacle that makes Worlds so special."

"As the No. 1 esports event of the year, Worlds is where legends are made or broken," said co-founders John Rubey and Robert Markovich of Lexis Partners. "We are excited to be a part of Riot's commitment of giving back to their community and creating an environment tailored for an unbelievable experience."

In Europe , Korea, USA , Canada and elsewhere, in-cinema viewing parties for Worlds have become an enormously popular part of the experience, with fans often packing cinemas in the middle of the night depending on the location of the World Championship. This expansion into more territories and screens worldwide is part of Riot's commitment to bringing Worlds to as many fans as possible.

Worlds is the pinnacle of LoL Esports competition in which the top teams from regional leagues around the world compete for the world championship title. Held at the end of the regular season in a different host region each year, 24 teams will participate in the month-long tournament to crown one as the best in the world. The 2021 World Championship surpassed previous viewership records with more than 73 million peak concurrent viewers worldwide and an average minute audience (AMA) of more than 30 million.

For more information about the in-cinema viewing parties for the 2022 LEAGUE OF LEGENDS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL , fans can visit www.LoLinTheatres.com .

About LoL Esports

LoL Esports is a premier global sport that has attracted the attention of millions of fans around the world since 2011. More than 800 players on 100+ professional League of Legends esports teams compete across a dozen leagues globally. Within each regional league, teams compete against one another over the course of two seasonal splits in hopes of earning regional titles and championship points. LoL Esports boasts a roster of industry-leading global sponsors and best-in-class partners. For more information, visit: www.lolesports.com and esports.riotgamesmedia.com .

About Lexis Partners

Lexis Partners, which stands for "Live Events X International Sponsors," was formed by Rubey, the former CEO of Fathom Events and President of AEG Network Live; along with Robert Markovich , a former Starz executive; and Julia Markovich , formerly an executive at E!, who came together with Rubey Entertainment to develop and produce gaming cinema events.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States , consisting of 6,533 screens in 484 theatres in 42 states along with American Samoa , the District of Columbia , Guam and Saipan as of September 30, 2022 . We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"

Regal Media Contact:
Richard M. Grover
865-925-9539

