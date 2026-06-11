Rio2 Virtual AGM Reminder

Rio2 Virtual AGM Reminder

Rio2 Limited (" Rio2 " or " the Company ") (TSX: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) reminds its shareholders that the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET. The Meeting will be entirely virtual and conducted via live webcast, allowing all shareholders to participate online regardless of location. Shareholders cannot attend the Meeting in person. There will be a Q&A session during the Meeting where investors can ask questions and receive immediate answers.

The timing and process for voting are detailed in the Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to shareholders and in meeting materials available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the company's website at www.rio2.com/investors .

VOTING DEADLINE
The voting deadline is 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Monday, June 15, 2026.

PARTICIPATION AT THE MEETING
Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting online in real-time at https://meetnow.global/MZ72QYA by clicking "Shareholder" and entering the 15-digit Control Number on the proxy form. Proxyholders can also join by entering the invitation code received from Computershare before the Meeting starts.

Only Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the Meeting. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not appointed themselves may attend by clicking " Guest " and completing the online form.

Rio2 recommends that shareholders log in to the webcast at least 10 minutes before the Meeting starts to ensure connectivity.

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact the Company by email at info@rio2.com .

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the AGM virtually, please vote as soon as possible using one of the methods described in the proxy materials to ensure your shares are represented and voted.

ABOUT Rio2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañía Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility, with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Rio2 LIMITED

Alex Black
Executive Chairman
Email: alex.black@rio2.com
Tel: +51 99279 4655

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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