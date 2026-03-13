Rio2 Limited Opens the Market

Rio2 Limited Opens the Market

Andrew Cox, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Rio2 Limited (TSX: RIO) ("Rio2" or the "Company"), and their executive team, joined Roy Wefuan, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañia Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Alejandra Gomez
SVP Corporate Communications
alejandra.gomez@rio2.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288400

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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