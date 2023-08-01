ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA AND AZIMUT EXPLORATION SIGN TWO "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1 FOR PROPERTIES BORDERING VICTORY'S STINGRAY LAC AND RIVIERE BLOCKS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada has signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet lithium properties
  • Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively (Figure 1)
  • Victory's Stingray array of properties includes 347 claims, totalling 17,792 hectares on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV: PMET), Corvette Property – Declared "The Largest Lithium Pegmatite Resource in the Americas on 30 July 2023 2

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (1 August 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to share that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. has just signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration (TSX.V: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) for Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet lithium properties, situated directly to the east and south of Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block (Fig.1), for up to C$115.7 MILLION. 1

Figure 1 : Victory's Stingray Property Blocks in Relation to Azimut's Corvet and Kaanaayaa Properties Option to Joint Venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

Victory CEO and Director, Mr. Mark Ireton commented: "The Rio Tinto Exploration / Azimut Exploration options to joint venture represent a significant advance in the direct area of Victory's Stingray claims. Our exploration team is finalizing a comprehensive phase one work program for Stingray, the details for which we will be able to announce in short order. We are highly encouraged by Patriot Battery Metals announcement of the largest Lithium Pegmatite Resource in the Americas on 30 July 2023 for its Corvette Property, directly to the north of Victory's Stingray array of properties - and pleased that Canada, in particular Quebec, is being recognized globally as a major player in the EV revolution, specifically in this prolific area in which we have substantial and well-placed ground."

About the James Bay Lithium District

The James Bay Region of Quebec is composed of the Superior Province. This Archean craton has been deformed by various orogens over time and contains gold, lithium, copper, zinc, and silver mineralization.

CV5, Corvette Property, James Bay, Quebec, Spodumene Pegmatite is firmly established as the largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas and the 8th largest globally. 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 inferred, (0.40% Li2O cut-off grade). Based on 163 core holes totalling 56,385 m. 2

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

1 https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/1471-tsx-venture/azm/144587-azimut-and-rio-tinto-sign-agreements-for-the-corvet-and-kaanaayaa-lithium-properties-james-bay-region-quebec.html

2 https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-announces-the-largest-lithium-pegmatite-resource-in-the-americas-at-cv5-corvette-property-quebec-canada/

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com


About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.


Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Attachment 


Investor Relations Victory Battery Metals Corp +1 (236) 317 2822 info@victorybatterymetals.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery MetalsVR:CCCSE:VRBattery Metals Investing
VR:CC
Victory Battery Metals
Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Key Projects

Smokey Lithium Project

\u200bSmokey Lithium Project

Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.

The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.

This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.

Project Highlights:

  • Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
  • Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
  • High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
  • Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
  • Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.

Stingray Array Properties

\u200bStingray Array Properties

Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Project Highlights:

  • A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
  • Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
  • Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.

Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.

Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
  • On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.

Tahlo Lake Project

A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.

Project Highlights:

  • Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
  • Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
  • Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
  • Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
  • Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.

Saguenay Nickel Project

\u200bSaguenay Nickel Project

Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.

Project Highlights:

  • Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
  • Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.

Black Diablo Copper Project

Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.

Project Highlights:

  • Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.

Management Team

Mark Ireton - President and CEO

David Lane - Director

Allan Levien - Director

Tatiana Kovaleva - Director

Rick Skeith - Advisor

Brian Keane - Advisor

Peter Miles - Advisor

Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist

Gerald Tritt - Director

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 7,205,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VICTORY UPDATES ANALYSIS FROM NEWLY NOTED INTRUSIVE ON ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY

VICTORY UPDATES ANALYSIS FROM NEWLY NOTED INTRUSIVE ON ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • The Georgia Lake Lithium Project is located in the Thunder Bay Lithium District, 2 km east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s (TSXV: RCK) advanced lithium project
  • Victory's just completed work program resulted in the discovery of a previously unmapped intrusive body and feldspar porphyry encountered at the southeast corner of the property
  • The significance of the newly noted features is that they show the potential of the property to host previously unmapped intrusives - including pegmatites

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the Company's recently completed work program on its Georgia Lake Lithium property in Ontario's proven and highly accessible Thunder Bay Lithium district.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Exploration Team advances its key properties with one drill program just completed and three work programs planned and/or underway this summer

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Plans Follow-Up Exploration on High-Grade Lithium Assay Results for Smokey Lithium Project

Victory Plans Follow-Up Exploration on High-Grade Lithium Assay Results for Smokey Lithium Project

  • Victory's Geology Team confirms outstanding assay results on its 23-01 hole, verifying last year's discovery, comparing favorably to American Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) infill drilling results at the TLC Li claystone deposit.1
  • Victory is now planning to define the subsurface extensions of the thick claystone interval reported in diamond drill hole (DDH) 23-01 at Smokey Lithium, which is 22 miles southwest of American Lithium Corp.'s TLC deposit.

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) ("Victory" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide additional information from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, demonstrating high-grade Li claystone mineralization over significant widths, comparing favorably to American Lithium's (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) previously reported "high-grade" in-fill drilling results for their TLC claystone Li deposit.1

Victory is currently planning a follow-up exploration and drilling program on their 100% owned Smokey Lithium Project in Nevada, where a thick sequence of high-grade claystone lithium mineralization was reported in diamond drill hole 23-01, presented in Table 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team's analysis of its Phase 2 drill program is highlighted by strong correlations extending the high-grade intercepts from the Phase 1 2022 drill program on its 22-09 and 23-01 holes, featuring higher ppm Li results
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • As a result of initial analysis, Victory made the decision to stake 100 new lode claims as announced on 12 June 2023, expanding the property by 2066 acres to 5691 acres

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (14 June 2023) Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce the drill results from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, which include a strong correlation to its Phase 1 2022 drill program confirming a significant area of interest and positive indications for continued exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to reprice an aggregate of 12,261,327 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement that closed on September 1, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and two expiry dates one being August 14, 2023 and one being September 1, 2023. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.08 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to August 14, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource issued 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of C$50,000,775 . The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, and including Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated July 13, 2023 entered into among the Company and the Underwriters.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Commences TW-1 Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences TW-1 Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced pumping test activities at test well TW-1 at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. The well is the only permitted deep well known to currently exist in the northern portion of Clayton Valley.

Data generated from the pumping test will be used to assess hydraulic properties, brine chemistry of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) aquifer and to examine the potential concentration and extractability of economic lithium brine in the LGU.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Announces Discovery of LCT Pegmatite Intrusive Stock at Cosgrave Lake Project

Beyond Lithium Announces Discovery of LCT Pegmatite Intrusive Stock at Cosgrave Lake Project

Phase 2 Exploration on 11km Prospective Corridor Underway

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power to Start Tetepisca Drilling Program

E-Power to Start Tetepisca Drilling Program

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. The Company will complete an initial 3,000 metres of diamond drilling (Phase I) to test 3 flake graphite targets prioritized on the property. Based on the results of Phase 1 drilling, the Company intends to initiate Phase II drilling with the objective of delineating a flake graphite deposit to support resource estimation and project development. It is anticipated that 25,000 metres of diamond drilling will be allocated for Phase II. Geologists are currently on the Tetepisca property preparing for the arrival of the diamond drill rig which was mobilized today. The Company anticipates drilling start up this week.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce further results of metallurgical testing carried out on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . A substantially pure sample of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") was produced from the leach solutions that realized a 90.2% lithium recovery rate reported by the Company in June 2023 (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 5, 2023 ).

Highlights of Gemini Metallurgical Testing
  • A novel method of small-scale column testing achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate under the direction of Willem Duyvesteyn , of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy LLC, based in Reno, Nevada . Mr. Duyvesteyn utilized the facilities of McClelland Laboratories Inc. ("McClelland") in Sparks, Nevada for the metallurgical tests.
  • From the leach solution provided by the initial extraction, McClelland produced an LCE sample that was near-100% lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 );
  • Subsequent X-ray diffraction analysis ("XRD") matched the standard pattern of lithium carbonate (see Gemini LCE XRD profile comparison to recognized Li 2 CO 3 XRD profile below 1 ).

LCE Sample and XRD profile produced from Gemini Mineralization (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

1 L ithium carbonate precipitation by homogeneous and heterogeneous reactive crystallization, (Han, Bing; Anwar Ul Haq, Rana; Louhi-Kultanen, Marjatta, 2020)


"The production of a high-quality LCE sample at this early stage in our project timeline bodes well for Gemini," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "The positive results of our first-pass metallurgical work will provide valuable information for the upcoming engineering studies on the viability of the Gemini Project."

About the 2022-2023 Gemini Drilling Program

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ). In July 2022 , Nevada Sunrise received a permit for an expanded drilling area from the Bureau of Land Management and began Phase 2 drilling at Gemini in October 2022 . Three additional boreholes were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise believes that the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin are highly prospective for additional lithium mineralization and that further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The Company has engaged ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, BC , Canada to calculate a National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate leading to a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the lithium-bearing zones at Gemini.

The 90.2% lithium extraction rate achieved from the Gemini mineralization compares favourably with the average lithium extraction of 84% reported by Lithium Americas at its Thacker Pass lithium project ( Source: Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada , USA, by Roth, D., et al, dated November 2, 2022 .) As follow-up to the successful outcome of this small-scale column testing, Mr. Duyvesteyn has designed a larger scale test involving 50 kilograms of Gemini clay mineralization, which began in late May 2023 . The larger test will employ selected higher-grade mineralization averaging approximately 2,000 ppm lithium.

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium projects in Nevada .

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Willem Duyvesteyn , M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . XRD analysis was performed by The Mineral Lab, of Golden, CO.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 . The Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca , NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV with Global Energy Metals Corp. (" GEMC ") holding an 85% participating interest. A transaction is in progress for GEMC to own a 100% interest, scheduled to close on or before June 30, 2023 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/31/c4043.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
