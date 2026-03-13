Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Continued Operational Progress at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Continued Operational Progress at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) today provided a corporate update highlighting the continued advancement of its Maria Norte Project in Peru and reaffirmed that the Company believes it is in the strongest operational position in its history.

Over the past several months, Rio Silver has achieved a series of important milestones designed to advance the Maria Norte Project toward staged development. This includes continuing dialog with the local Community, advancing permitting initiatives, initiating metallurgical optimization work, and preparing access to the exposed Maria vein system.

Collectively, these milestones represent meaningful progress in the Company's disciplined strategy to advance a silver-dominant project within one of Peru's historic mining districts.

Management Commentary

"We remain firmly focused on execution," said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. "Over the past year we have worked methodically to remove the key barriers that historically slow projects — community engagement, access preparation, permitting progress, and metallurgical validation. With each of these milestones advancing, we believe Rio Silver is now operationally stronger than at any point in the Company's history."

"Our approach is deliberate and disciplined. We are advancing Maria Norte step by step with a clear pathway forward, by supported local Communities, a capital-efficient development strategy, and a highly prospective silver-dominant geological system. Management remains steadfast in executing this plan and unlocking the long-term value we believe exists within the project."

"While market conditions can fluctuate in the short term, our focus remains on the steady advancement of the project fundamentals that ultimately determine long-term value."

Recent Operational Milestones

Recent developments supporting the advancement of Maria Norte include:

• Permission to commence site activities
• Continued progress toward formal community authorization
• Access preparation and portal planning advancing
• Metallurgical optimization program underway to refine processing flowsheet design
• Ongoing engagement with local stakeholders and regional authorities
• Technical programs advancing to support staged development planning

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

Stay Connected with Rio Silver
Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Rio Silver for the latest company updates, project milestones, and event announcements across the Company's official social media channels:

By following Rio Silver's official channels, investors can stay informed as the Company advances its silver-dominant projects and executes on key development milestones.

ON BEHALF OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:
Christopher Verrico, President and CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com
Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, metallurgical testing and processing strategies, planned exploration and technical programs, the Company's staged development approach, and the Company's ability to advance the Maria Norte Project toward potential production, cash flow, or other operational milestones.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding continued community cooperation, the receipt of required permits and approvals, favorable market conditions, the availability of financing, the results of metallurgical and technical studies, and the Company's ability to execute its development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, permitting and regulatory approvals, community relations, changes in commodity prices, availability of capital and financing, operational and technical challenges, environmental and social risks, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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