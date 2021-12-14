ABBVie today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved RINVOQ ® for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. 1 "The efficacy of RINVOQ in relieving the many manifestations of psoriatic arthritis is well-characterized in two large, long term clinical studies," said Michael Severino ...

