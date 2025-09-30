Rigetti Announces Purchase Orders for Two Quantum Computing Systems Totaling Approximately $5.7 Million

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) ("Rigetti" or the "Company"), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today that it has secured purchase orders totaling approximately $5.7 million for two 9-qubit Novera™ quantum computing systems. Both systems are upgradeable, allowing the customers to increase the system qubit count for more complex computations and research. Delivery for both systems is expected in the first half of 2026.

One system is being purchased by an Asian technology manufacturing company. The system will serve as a testbed to develop internal quantum computing expertise. They also plan to benchmark and validate their own quantum computing technologies with the Novera system.

The other system is being purchased by a California-based applied physics and artificial intelligence startup. The system will be used for quantum hardware and error correction research.

"The Novera QPU continues to be chosen and trusted by national labs and researchers across the world to advance quantum computing technology R&D," says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. "We are excited to see the increased demand for on-premises quantum computing systems as the industry matures."

Rigetti's Novera quantum computing systems includes all of the components needed for a hands-on and high performance quantum computing R&D:

  • A 9-qubit quantum processor based on Rigetti's Ankaa™-class architecture, featuring a square lattice of qubits and tunable couplers for high fidelity two-qubit operations
  • A compatible dilution refrigerator to keep the qubits cold and vacuum-sealed
  • Rigetti's state-of-the-art control systems to control, calibrate, and read out the qubit states

The Novera quantum computing system is ideal for pursuing research to better understand key areas of quantum computing, including: (1) how qubits operate, (2) how to optimize control systems, (3) testing how to design and characterize gates, (4) ways to mitigate decoherence, and (5) how to develop more efficient quantum algorithms.

The Novera QPU is manufactured in Rigetti's Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility.

About Rigetti
Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti's 9-qubit Novera™ QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer's existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

Rigetti Computing Media Contact:
press@rigetti.com

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's expectations with respect to its future success and performance, including expectations for delivering the systems in the first half of 2026. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; Company's ability to deliver products to customers in time or at all, including actions by customers, such as cancelling orders; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company's partnerships and collaborations; the Company's ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company's estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company's past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company's industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare, and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

