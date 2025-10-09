Rezolute Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT), ("Rezolute" or the "Company"), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism, today announced that it has granted as of September 30, 2025 equity inducement awards to two new employees. The equity awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were made as a material inducement to the employees' acceptance of employment with Rezolute.

The Company granted options to purchase 125,000 shares, in the aggregate, of Rezolute common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $9.40, which was the closing price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees' continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of Rezolute, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. Important factors that may cause such a difference include any other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors contained in the Rezolute's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Rezolute Contacts:

Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

Carrie McKim
cmckim@rezolutebio.com
336-608-9706


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rezolute BioRZLT:USNASDAQ:RZLTLife Science Investing
RZLT:US
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

gold investing

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce