RETRANSMISSION: First Hydrogen's FCEV Completes Successful Trial with Amazon

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has reached a milestone as its hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) has completed a successful trial with Amazon (see news release May 6, 2024). The trial took place in London, UK, with the FCEV accumulating 535 km (332 miles), delivering 3,462 packages with 1,547 stops. Amazon confirmed the FCEV performed well during the trial; the FCEV was used in 8-10 hour shifts that included frequent stops. As a result of trials to date, improvements in design and predictive behaviour (AI) will be implemented to maximize payload and performance. Building on the success of the real-world trials and showcasing our hydrogen-as-a-service model (HASS), through partnerships, the Company will expand its trials to Europe and North America.

Telematics data was downloaded and analyzed daily by Amazon's Data Science team to evaluate FCEV performance in various conditions. The delivery cycle with frequent start-stops and the influence of driver behaviour on energy efficiency and recovery provides data analysts with real-world metrics. Based on data, the projected range of the Company's FCEV under these conditions is 397 km (247 miles). First Hydrogen's engineers believe the range can be improved to greater than 450 km (280 miles) with further improvements before needing to refuel.

The human influence (driver) provided essential factors to the data, as drivers run over curbs, shift to Park before the vehicle comes to a full stop, do not slow down when driving over speed bumps, potholes or bumpy roads and some drive aggressively. The data recorded during the trial provided both First Hydrogen and Amazon engineers analytics to compare hydrogen-powered fuel cells versus battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles. First Hydrogen engineers are able to use the data to implement additional developments:

Predictive software
Used to manage energy to optimize power split and system efficiency, analyze customer drive cycles to provide best routes. The Company's AI algorithm will incorporate data such as delivery stops, traffic information, weather conditions and drivers to improve vehicle efficiency and predefine delivery routes.

Pedal controller tuning
During short and dynamic drop-off drives, driving style plays a role in the overall hydrogen consumption. The FCV driving program can be set to different settings to optimize efficiency for highway, city driving, parcel delivery, etc. The FCEV encourages regenerative braking and allows gentle acceleration.

Design a new operation mode
Ancillary power consumption during vehicle drop-off stops contributes to higher total energy consumption. The FCEV will implement a new operating mode lowering ancillary power and automatically switching the vehicle off after the FCEV has stopped for a number of minutes to reduce energy consumption.

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built hydrogen-fuel- cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV") in partnership with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The FCEV has a range of 630+ kilometres. These vehicles are being trialled with fleet operators in the United Kingdom. First Hydrogen is also developing a 35MW green hydrogen production facility and vehicle assembly factory in Shawinigan, Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

First Hydrogen Corp.
"Balraj Mann"
Chairman & Group CEO

Contact:
Balraj Mann
First Hydrogen Corp.
604-601-2018
investors@firsthydrogen.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-Looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-Looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; and conflicts of interest.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212270

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Hydrogen Corp.FHYD:CATSXV:FHYD
FHYD:CA
×