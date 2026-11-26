(TheNewswire)
Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire November 26, 2026 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 & section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided to the ASX in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Mithril Silver and Gold Limited at its Annual General Meeting held on 27 November 2026.
All resolutions were decided by a poll and were passed.
A summary of the voting results is set out on the attached page.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary on 27 November, Melbourne, Australia.
-ENDS-
For further information contact:
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John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
+61 435 766 809
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NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS
Corporate Communications
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