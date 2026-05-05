Restart Life Sciences Reports Holy Crap Foods Revenue Gains of 46% in Wholesale and 32% via Amazon Channels YoY

Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL,OTC:NMLSF) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant revenue milestone for April 2026, marking a period of substantial growth following the integration of Holy Crap Foods Inc.
Since completing the acquisition on February 27, 2026, the Company has executed a strategic roadmap focused on stabilizing operations, optimizing channel efficiency, and scaling distribution. The April 2026 financial results demonstrate that these integration efforts have successfully driven strong year-over-year revenue gains.
April 2026 Performance Highlights
The Company's financial results for April 2026 significantly outpaced the performance of the same periods in both 2025 and 2024. Total revenue for April 2026 reached $106,288, representing a 34.2% increase over April 2025 revenue of $79,207 and a 33.5% increase over April 2024 revenue of $79,595.
Wholesale revenue, which continues to represent the core of the Company's Canadian retail distribution network of over 800 locations, demonstrated robust momentum, reaching $87,705. This represents a 45.6% increase compared to the $60,224 generated in April 2025 and a 36.4% increase compared to the $64,282 generated in April 2024.
Digital and E-commerce Acceleration
The Company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels have demonstrated a notable shift, driven by the ongoing testing and refinement of various digital marketing initiatives. This shift is part of an active, ongoing testing phase designed to fine-tune channel performance and maximize ROI. Marketing efforts and consumer engagement data are being assessed on a daily basis to identify efficiencies, improve conversion metrics, and drive sustained sales growth. Management remains committed to this iterative approach to ensure the brand's digital presence is optimized for long-term scalability.
In addition to broader e-commerce improvements, the Company's performance on the Amazon platform has shown significant acceleration. Revenue from Amazon sales for the month of April 2026 reached $11,000, representing a substantial 145.7% increase compared to $4,477 in April 2024, and a notable 32% gain over the $8,331 recorded in April 2025. This multi-year growth trend validates the Company's specialized strategy to enhance digital brand visibility and consumer education within the Amazon ecosystem.
(Amazon Variety Packs, Including the New Oatmeal Variety Pack)
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Strategic Outlook
Restart Life Sciences remains focused on scaling brand awareness and improving conversion rates across all platforms. With the foundational integration continuing to progress, the Company is continuing its growth-focused strategy in delivering its products to a growing number of households in Canada, continually executing on its growth strategy for the Canadian market while bridging entry into the United States and selected international markets.
"This performance reflects the immediate impact of the strategic initiatives implemented by the Restart Life team post-acquisition," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences. "We are seeing strong growth as we continue to test various distribution methods. We believe that over the next few months, we will fine-tune these methods to sustain long-term revenue growth. Seeing total revenue cross the six-figure threshold in April is a strong validation that our focus on gut health, functional nutrition, and consumer education is resonating in the marketplace."
Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support as it advances its strategy and builds out its distribution platform.
About Restart Life Sciences Corp.
Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.
About Holy Crap Foods Inc.
Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.
Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Acquisition and the satisfaction or waiver of the related conditions precedent and the timing thereof, the perceived benefits of the Acquisition, the ability for Restart to integrate Holy Crap's business into its existing operations; the benefits of vertically integrating the co-packer facility; anticipated closing date, and the Company's expectations relating to Holy Crap.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Acquisition, the Company's financial condition, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties;. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions in the Definitive Agreement, that Restart will be able to successfully integrate the Holy Crap assets into its existing operations; and the current and future social, economic and political conditions.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Loutskou
Chief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.
Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244
Email: hello@restartlife.co
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