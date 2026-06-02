Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Executes Binding Mining and Processing Agreement for Novo Mundo

"This Agreement provides a pathway to unlock value from Novo Mundo, a non-core gold asset, through a funded mining and processing program, without diverting capital from our flagship Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project," said Christopher Eager, Resouro's Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on advancing the Tiros Project, while preserving Resouro's ownership and control over the Company's mineral rights. Future Mining and BGM bring local operating and processing capability, and the conditions precedent are intended to ensure that any work at Novo Mundo proceeds in a disciplined, compliant and transparent manner."
Highlights
- Agreement signed for a proposed mining, transport, and processing program at Novo Mundo under the terms and permitted volumes comprised within ISON's Guia de Utilizacao (Trial Mining License, or "Novo Mundo GU").
- Future Mining/BGM to fund and provide the capital, operating costs, contractors, plant operation and technical capability required for the program, subject to an agreed budget and conditions precedent.
- The Brazilian ANM (Department of Mines) approved a three-year extension to the Novo Mundo GU on the 26th of April 2026. This allows Resouro to mine up to 4,000 tonnes per month over the threeyear period. Resouro has commenced the application process for a mining concession over the area.
- The initial operating plan contemplates mining and trucking of gold-bearing material to the BGM processing plant, subject to the permitted limits of the Novo Mundo GU, environmental licenses, safety requirements, and plant capacity. The Company has not completed a feasibility study or declared Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves for the Novo Mundo Gold Project, and any decision to proceed with mining, transport and processing under the Novo Mundo GU would not be based on a feasibility study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability.
- Net revenue from sale of gold product is expected to be shared between ISON and Future Mining/BGM after applicable taxes, royalties, CFEM, permitted deductions and approved costs. The parties are currently targeting an allocation of approximately 30% to ISON and 70% to Future Mining/BGM up to initial mining, logistics and plant capex repayment and 50% to ISON and 50% to Future Mining/BGM going forward, which remains subject to finalization of the operating budget, payment-flow mechanics, regulatory requirements and any required approvals.
- The Agreement does not transfer, sell, lease, pledge, or encumber the Novo Mundo GU or any ANM mineral right.
- The structure is designed to provide Resouro with potential non-dilutive cash flow from Novo Mundo while the Company remains focused on advancing its flagship Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project. There can be no assurance that the proposed program will be implemented, that any material will be mined or processed economically, or that any positive cash flow will be generated.
Novo Mundo Gold Project
Resouro's Novo Mundo Gold Project is located in Mato Grosso, Brazil, within the prolific Alta Floresta Gold Province, an area associated with historical gold rush activity. Novo Mundo consists of three contiguous, 100%-owned licences spanning approximately 16,700 hectares. The project is accessible by paved roads and is approximately 740 km from Cuiaba, the state capital. Selected historical drill results from Novo Mundo are summarized in the table below. These results include information previously disclosed by the Company, including the NMDD002 result shown in the fourth data row, which was reported in the Company's news release dated September 20, 2022, and in ASX announcements dated 13 June 2024 "Prospectus Part 2" and "Prospectus Part 3". Additional background on that previously disclosed result is provided in Appendix A.
The Agreement applies solely to material that may be lawfully extracted and processed under the Novo Mundo GU and all applicable environmental, regulatory and other authorizations. The Agreement does not constitute a sale of the Novo Mundo Gold Project. Resouro continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Novo Mundo Gold Project in a manner consistent with its capital allocation priorities and its focus on the Tiros Project.
About Buriti Gold Mineracao Ltda
BGM is a subsidiary of Future Mining with gold extraction, processing and mine operating experience in the Peixoto de Azevedo gold district. BGM owns both open-pit and underground mines, plus a processing plant within trucking distance of Novo Mundo in the gold-rich Peixoto de Azevedo region. The BGM processing plant was established in 2022 and is currently treating similar material to that found at Novo Mundo. The management of BGM has extensive experience in mining, processing and gold production in the region and will provide highly experienced project management for the program.
Overview of the Agreement
The Agreement establishes a Brazilian-law structure for the proposed mining, transport and processing of gold-bearing material from Guia de Utilizacao No. 20/2022 under ANM Process No. 866.035/2009 (the "Novo Mundo GU"), subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent, including verification of applicable ANM and environmental authorizations, operating plans, budget, accounting protocols, safety controls and regulatory requirements.
Under the Agreement, Future Mining and BGM will prepare and implement a basic economic study, mine plan, transport plan and processing plan for shallow gold-bearing material from the Novo Mundo GU. The basic economic study, mine plan, transport plan and processing plan will not constitute a feasibility study, prefeasibility study, Mineral Reserve estimate or Ore Reserve estimate. Once the conditions precedent are satisfied, material is expected to be mined from the authorized GU area, transported to the BGM processing plant and processed for the recovery and sale of gold product, subject to applicable authorizations, operational performance, technical constraints, metallurgical performance, costs, recoveries, grade control, reconciliation, market conditions and regulatory compliance.
The Company cautions that the proposed mining, transport and processing program would involve a production decision without the benefit of a feasibility study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure than would be the case if the program were supported by a feasibility study and Mineral Reserves. Specific risks include, among others, uncertainty regarding grade continuity, dilution, mineability of the material, metallurgical recoveries, processing performance, operating and transport costs, gold recovery and payability, reconciliation between mined material and processed product, environmental and operating permits, compliance with the terms of the Novo Mundo GU, water, tailings and waste management, contractor performance, plant availability, gold price fluctuations, foreign exchange, tax and royalty treatment, and the availability of approvals required to commence and continue operations.
ISON will remain the titleholder/controller of the Novo Mundo GU and related ANM rights. The Agreement expressly provides that no mineral title, mining right or GU is transferred or encumbered.
Future Mining/BGM will be responsible for funding and undertaking the operational workstreams, including mining contractors, equipment, haulage, plant processing, security, laboratory work, metallurgical accounting and operating cost funding, subject to agreed controls and oversight.
The parties have agreed to establish a joint operating commiqee to approve budgets, monthly production plans, assay protocols, reconciliation procedures, environmental and safety controls, cost deductions and payment flows. The Agreement also contains audit rights, confidentiality obligations, anti-corruption undertakings, indemnities, suspension rights and Brazilian-law dispute resolution provisions.
Conditions Precedent
Commencement of mining, transport and processing remains subject to satisfaction or waiver, where legally waivable, of customary conditions precedent, including:
- verification of the validity, term, permitted substance, area, tonnage and conditions of the Novo Mundo GU;
- confirmation of environmental licenses, operating permits, water, tailings, transport and goldhandling authorizations for the mine area, transport route and BGM plant;
- approval of the mine plan, processing plan, grade-control procedures, metallurgical accounting protocol, HSE plan, emergency response plan and compliance matrix by the Joint Operating Committee of ISON and Future Mining/BGM (the "Joint Committee");
- agreement on final budget, permitted deductions, sales and payment-flow mechanics, independent laboratory and umpire laboratory by the Joint Committee;
- completion of legal, tax, ANM, environmental, labor, technical, plant, insurance, and anti-corruption due diligence satisfactory to ISON and Resouro; and,
- completion of any ASX, TSXV, corporate, board or regulatory filings or approvals required before operations commence.
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SYT5M9WE
About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.
Source:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
Contact:
Christopher Eager
Chief Executive Officer
chris.eager@resouro.com
+44 7388 0579809
Simon Stilwell
Board Chairman
simon.stilwell@resouro.com
+44 7900 825657
Annemarie Brissenden
Refined Substance Inc.
annemarie@refinedsubstance.com
+ 1 416 844-6284