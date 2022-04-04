Life Science NewsInvesting News

Multiyear Agreement Makes Allergan Aesthetics the Preferred Aesthetics and Rewards Partner of the new World-Class Resort **For approved photos, click here ** Resorts World Las Vegas and Concerts West AEG Presents have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company to become the preferred aesthetics and rewards partner for Resorts World Las Vegas. As part of the multiyear ...

**For approved photos, click here **

Resorts World Las Vegas and Concerts West / AEG Presents have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), to become the preferred aesthetics and rewards partner for Resorts World Las Vegas. As part of the multiyear agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and Resorts World Las Vegas, Allergan Aesthetics will have exclusive branding rights to the property's 66 th floor lounge, now known as Allē Lounge on 66, and Resorts World Theatre's VIP meet-and-greet space, Allē Backstage. This is the first official partnership with entitlement of this kind at Resorts World Las Vegas which opened in June 2021. This agreement represents Allergan Aesthetics' first-ever branding of a specific area at a major resort and live entertainment venue.

Allē Backstage's Allē Lounge on 66 at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre (Photo: Business Wire)

"Allergan Aesthetics' consumer loyalty program, Allē, is disrupting the aesthetics space by offering the most robust rewards program in the industry," said Heidi Shurtz, Associate Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Promotions, Allergan Aesthetics. "With partnerships like this we are truly creating consumer engagement in a way that has never been done before within aesthetics. We plan to continue to pursue meaningful partnerships like this for the benefit of our loyal consumers."

The newly named Allē Lounge on 66 will provide Allergan Aesthetics the ability to introduce millions of annual visitors to its portfolio of products and treatments. Located on the 66 th floor of Las Vegas' newest resort, Allē Lounge on 66 offers guests an impressive meeting space to connect and relax in a luxe setting. Allē is curating unique consumer experiences, engaging guests with brand-tailored, on-site activations and promotions at the Lounge that offers guests sweeping views of the famed Las Vegas Strip.

"Allergan Aesthetics is an ideal partner for Resorts World Las Vegas as the company continues to break barriers in its industry and also shares our vision of bringing new and exciting experiences to our guests," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "This first-of-its-kind partnership will allow us to leverage our common audiences and create synergies that will take our brands to the next level."

With Allē Backstage, located inside Resorts World Theatre , Allergan Aesthetics solidifies its position as a category leader, not only across Las Vegas, but also amongst some of the most passionate live music and entertainment fans who will be visiting from around the world each year. With Allē Backstage, Allergan Aesthetics will engage select premium fans, headlining artists and VIP guests through various activations throughout the space.

"We are proud to welcome Allergan Aesthetics, an internationally renowned category leader as our newest partner," said John Nelson, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas. "Their commitment to excellence matches ours and together, we look forward to adding to the guest experience at Resorts World Las Vegas while bringing world-class live entertainment and enhanced fan experiences to visitors of our state-of-the-art theatre."

"Resorts World Las Vegas has quickly become one of the most exciting destinations on the Las Vegas Strip and we're thrilled to have Allergan Aesthetics by our side as we continue to bring this incredible venue to life," said Erin Zinser, Vice President of AEG Global Partnerships. "AEG has a very successful and long-standing relationship with Allergan Aesthetics, so we knew this partnership would be a natural fit from the start. We look forward to collaborating on innovative new fan experiences and growing live entertainment in Las Vegas together for years to come."

ABOUT ALLERGAN AESTHETICS

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

ABOUT Allē℠

Allē℠ is the next generation of Allergan Aesthetics' loyalty rewards program, Brilliant Distinctions®. With Allē, consumers unlock access to curated content, exclusive offers, and personalized rewards for the Allergan Aesthetics™ leading portfolio of products that can be redeemed at their provider's office.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Alison Brod Marketing + Communications
(for Resorts World Las Vegas)
Emily Kjesbo, Emilyk@abmc-us.com

AEG
Michael Roth, MRoth@AEGWorldwide.com

BECK Media & Marketing
(for AEG Global Partnerships)
Shannon Donnelly, Shannon.Donnelly@BECKMedia.com

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.'s Eversea Division Signs Agreement with E3live

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.'s Eversea Division Signs Agreement with E3live

(TheNewswire)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("Solarvest", or the "Company") (TSXV:SVS), ("Solarvest" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned division Eversea America Inc. ("Eversea") has signed an agreement with E3Live, one of the organic industry's premier superfood brands. E3Live has agreed to introduce and market Eversea's organic omega-3 DHA products to its customer base

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Data from EXPLORER-LTE Demonstrating Sustained Improvements in Clinically Meaningful Cardiovascular Outcomes at Weeks 48 and 84 in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Receiving Mavacamten

Treatment with mavacamten showed sustained improvement in left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradients, New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class and N-terminal pro brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels

At 48 and 84 Weeks, Mavacamten safety was consistent with that seen in the EXPLORER-HCM study

Mavacamten Demonstrated Significant Reduction in Need for Septal Reduction Therapy in Symptomatic Obstructive HCM Patients in Phase 3 VALOR Trial

Mavacamten is a first-in-class, investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor being developed by Bristol Myers Squibb

Study met all primary and secondary endpoints and patients receiving mavacamten demonstrated improvement in key cardiac measures after 16 weeks of treatment

Yescarta® Receives U.S. FDA Approval as First CAR T-cell Therapy for Initial Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

-- First LBCL Treatment to Improve Upon Standard of Care in Nearly 30 Years --

-- Landmark ZUMA-7 Study Demonstrated Patients on Yescarta Were 2.5 Times More Likely to Be Alive at Two Years Without Cancer Progression or Need for Additional Cancer Treatment --

Boosh Closes $433,569 in Second Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Closes $433,569 in Second Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement generating further gross proceeds of $433,569.50.

The company issued 619,385 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Financing"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share until March 31, 2025.

Komo Plant-Based Foods

Komo Plant-Based Foods


