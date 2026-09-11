REPEAT - Media Advisory: Capital Power and Alpine Canada, joined by the Government of Canada, to make major announcement on the future of Canadian winter sport

REPEAT - Media Advisory: Capital Power and Alpine Canada, joined by the Government of Canada, to make major announcement on the future of Canadian winter sport

Capital Power and Alpine Canada, joined by the Government of Canada, will make a major announcement on Friday, September 11, on the future of Canadian winter sport.

The announcement will include remarks from Avik Dey, President & CEO, Capital Power; Andrew Baker, incoming President & CEO, Alpine Canada; and the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport).

Members of Canada's National Ski Team will be in attendance including Cameron Alexander, Olympian, World Championships bronze medalist, Kitzbühel World Cup third place finisher; Reece Howden, 2x Olympian, 4x Crystal Globe winner, all-time ski cross leader with 24 World Cup wins; and Kalle Eriksson, 3-time Paralympic medalist.

A media availability and photo opportunity will follow.

Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Time: Media check-in: 3:00 PM MT; Remarks and announcement: 3:30 PM MT

Location: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Road S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T3B 5R5

Announcement to be held on the second floor of the WinSport Day Lodge; please park in the Day Lodge parking lot and enter through the main doors near the east end of the building and check in with staff at the front entrance of the facility for access.

Members of the media are asked to RSVP to Capital Power Media Relations at kperron@capitalpower.com to confirm their attendance and receive further information, as needed.

Contacts
Katherine Perron
Capital Power
kperron@capitalpower.com

Mark Halliday
Alpine Canada
media@alpinecanada.org

Bahoz Dara Aziz
Office of the Secretary of State (Sport)
Bahoz.daraaziz@pch.gc.ca


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