Relevant Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold

Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires

All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted

Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") (NYSE:KGC),(TSX:K) in connection with a $1,530,000 private placement financing (the "Placement") of 5,100,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit . The Placement represents a separate follow-on financing to the previously completed private placement (see news releases dated May 2, and June 26, 2024

The Placement is for 5,100,000 Units at a price of $0.30 per unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and a one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. There are no finder's fees associated with this Placement.

After giving effect to the Placement, Kinross will hold approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company on a partially diluted basis. At closing, Relevant Gold and Kinross will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement reserving certain rights for Kinross, namely pro-rata participation in future financings, the ability to increase ownership to 19.9%, and the formation of a technical advisory committee comprised of two Kinross members and two Relevant Gold members.

"Kinross's strategic investment represents a strong vote of confidence in our team's Wyoming exploration vision and ability to execute in the field- we are thrilled to welcome them as a major shareholder and strategic partner," said Relevant Gold's CEO Rob Bergmann. "This investment marks a key milestone for Relevant, expanding our technical depth, strengthening our corporate structure and bolstering our treasury. We look forward to immediately leveraging this new relationship in our upcoming drilling program."

The Proceeds from the Placement are expected to be used to fund exploration activities at the Company's projects in Wyoming, USA, and for general working capital.

The Company anticipates closing the Placement shortly following receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (The "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Relevant Gold Corp.
Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

×