Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels - More signs that production is getting closer to ramping up

Energy Fuels reported 2022-2Q results in line with expectations, absent mark-to-market losses. The company reported a loss of $18.1 million or $0.11 per share. However, that included a $13.4 million negative mark to market of the value of investments. Absent that charge, adjusted net income would have been a loss of $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share, vs. our forecast for a loss of $8.6 million, or $0.06 per share. Vanadium and Rare Earth Element (RRE) sales are modest but poised to expand. The company sold 575,000 lbs. of vanadium, almost twice our forecast at an average price of $13.44/lb. Pricing has dropped so the company has discontinued sales. UUUU sold 205 tonnes of RRE, in line with expectations and pricing. Energy Fuels continues to make strides towards assuring RRE supply and developing circuits to separate heavy and light RRE at its White Mesa facilities. Read More >>

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Release - Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2022. The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows: Read More >>

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually on May 25, 2022 .

Energy Fuels Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Energy Fuels Inc.)

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

J. Birks Bovaird

28,895,258

84.00%

5,504,196

16.00%

Mark S. Chalmers

34,174,259

99.35%

225,195

0.65%

Benjamin Eshleman III

33,122,677

96.29%

1,276,777

3.71%

Ivy V. Estabrooke

34,046,339

98.97%

353,115

1.03%

Barbara A. Filas

33,578,211

97.61%

821,243

2.39%

Bruce D. Hansen

33,031,520

96.02%

1,367,934

3.98%

Jaqueline Herrera

33,885,122

98.50%

514,332

1.50%

Dennis L. Higgs

33,942,354

98.67%

457,100

1.33%

Robert W. Kirkwood

33,124,267

96.29%

1,275,187

3.71%

Alexander Morrison

33,845,484

98.39%

553,970

1.61%

About Energy FuelsEnergy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up commercial-scale production of rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to recycle alternate feed materials from third parties, to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, and to produce REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. Energy Fuels is also evaluating the potential to recover medical isotopes for use in targeted alpha therapy cancer treatments. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest SK-1300/NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-election-of-directors-301555475.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/25/c9087.html

Energy Fuels - UUUU locks up Rare Earth Element Supplies

milling plant is possible, although we do not view that as a near-term project. Energy Fuels will pay $27.5 million for the concessions, an amount easily funded with its $106 million of cash and marketable securities. Management believes the project could supply 3,000-10,000 per year of monazite containing 1,500-5,000 of total rare earth oxides (TREO). The company had previously stated a goal of eventually producing 10,000 tons of REE annually, implying processing 20,000-25,000 tons of monazite. To date, production ramp up has been hampered by an inability to secure sufficient monazite sand. If management is correct about the potential of the Brazil project, it could represent 25-50% of supply at full production (which we model to be in 2026). As such, the agreement represents a significant step in locking up supply. We expect the company to continue to look to sign additional supply agreements. Read More >>

Virginia Energy Announces Appointment of Joseph Mullin as President

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSX.V: VUI) (" Virginia Energy " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Mullin as President of the Company.

ValOre Reports Initial Trench Results at Galante East Target, Pedra Branca, including 53 m grading 0.59 g/t 2PGE+Au, 31 m grading 0.83 g/t 2PGE+Au and 4 m grading 3.86 g/t 2PGE+Au

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced initial trench assay results from the Galante East target ("Galante East") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"ValOre's exploration team continues to successfully utilize Trado ® auger drilling and trenching to identify near surface palladium-platinum mineralization at multiple targets property wide," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The trench results at Galante East confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization, demonstrate potential continuity of target chromite-bearing ultramafic rocks over 2.5 km of trend, and warrant follow-up testing in future drill programs."

Baselode Continues to Intersect Shallow Uranium Mineralization; Reports Ten New Drill Holes with Elevated Radioactivity

  • Elevated radioactivity intersected in 10 new drill holes at ACKIO, including;
    • 1,687 cps over 26.9 m at 90.9 m in hole AK22-069
    • 875 cps over 27.7 m at 106.2 m in hole AK22-066
  • Nine drill holes intersected elevated radioactivity results within 100 m true vertical depth from surface
  • Regional exploration drill target intersected pentlandite (nickel) within massive sulphides in hole HK22-007
  • A total of 22,277.7 metres were completed in 76 drill holes at ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the final sixteen drill hole results from the now-complete 2022 diamond drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Our success at ACKIO this year has exceeded our expectations. We've grown ACKIO very quickly with over 22,000 metres having been drilled since February.  The final drill holes of the Program continued to intersect near-surface mineralization, expanding the footprint of known mineralization at shallow depths.  The discovery of uranium mineralization just 25 metres below surface puts ACKIO into a rare category with near-surface open pit mined Athabasca uranium deposits.  Our objective now is to incorporate all the data we have collected this year, including recently flown airborne geophysical surveys, to refine our geological models, to determine mineralized vectors at ACKIO, and to assess the required drill hole density for completing a mineral resource estimate for ACKIO.  Once complete we plan to return to ACKIO with an aggressive drill campaign to discover more uranium mineralization," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ValOre Metals

ValOre's Second Core Rig Commences Drilling, with First Drill Intercepting Multiple Zones of Shallow Radioactivity at Dipole Uranium Target, Angilak Property

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an update on the 4,500 metre ("m") core program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

"Two diamond drill rigs are now drilling at Dipole as part of a 4,500-metre program to test the Dipole and J4 West uranium targets," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The first rig has intercepted multiple shallow zones of strong radioactivity, including 12,000 CPS at 56 m vertical depth, and 9,361 CPS at 98 m vertical depth in drill hole 22-DP-002. "

US Shareholders Now Have Easier Access to VVC Shares as Trading Commences on the OTCQB Market

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC "), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States and trading will commence under the symbol " VVCVF ", at the open of market on August 1, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade in its home jurisdiction on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " VVC.V " as well.

"Trading on the OTCQB represents a significant step towards our larger business goals as it provides additional volume for VVC investors in both the United States and Canada by allowing U.S. investors to more easily access VVC shares," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "We look forward to aligning with a broader group of U.S. investors interested in growth-driven portfolios like ours."

CanAlaska Now Trading on OTCQX Platform

USA investors to gain better access to quotes and trading

New uranium discovery in Athabasca Basin advancing

