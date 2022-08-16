GamingInvesting News

Following June's graduation gala, Reflector unveils a behind-the-scenes documentary diving into the creation of the environmentally-themed video game

 Reflector Entertainment presents today a behind-the-scenes look at the production of Lorekheim: Rise of a Fallen World, a video game created by a group of eight students from ISART Digital Montreal's Class of 2022 as part of their graduation project. The documentary is now available to watch here .

Reflector Entertainment logo (CNW Group/Reflector Entertainment)

For the third year in a row, Reflector Entertainment has teamed up with ISART Digital - the international graduate school for the creative video game industry - as part of their annual mentorship program to support the students throughout the project. In previous years, Reflector has acted as a mentor for the games Blossom and Palaka. The latter was developed to address the needs of people with neurovariants, an important cause for the students, the studio and the teaching staff.

This year's goal was to provide a gaming experience that would raise awareness about the fight to save the environment and prove that video games can be both educational and entertaining. To accomplish this, many Reflectorians, specializing in different departments, volunteered and gave their time to assist the group in the production of their game.

" Reflector Entertainment is proud to support the creation of video games through its partnership with ISART Digital School , said Christopher Cimbaro , technical and artistic director at Reflector and mentor to the team. We are committed to training the next generation of the video game and entertainment industry in developing  as well as participating in important societal causes and issues. "

A theme with societal value

Just like last year, Reflector decided to challenge the students. The idea of touching on the environmental cause immediately resonated with them as well as the educational team.

"As part of its educational mission, ISART Digital defends ethical values, but also societal values, whether in the choice of themes imposed on certain group projects, or in the context of its daily teaching, said Azad Lusbaronian, director of ISART Digital. We believe that our students will be better professionals if they are enlightened on subjects of collective interest. In this sense, the partnership with Reflector helps fuel our students' thinking on topics that ultimately affect us all."

In Lorekheim: Rise of a Fallen World , the player takes on the role of a guardian of nature whose goal is to restore the vital balance of the world of Lorekheim by purifying a corrupted antagonist who is endangering it. As in our reality, the player must be careful to invest the resources he draws from nature responsibly, or risk corrupting his environment.

" We're really proud of the work our team has done. It's a subject that we immediately liked, that affects us every day and that we don't fully appreciate , said Joanna Bendaoud , who focused on the art direction aspects in the student group. We are truly grateful for the guidance and support of Reflector Entertainment in making this important project possible ."

Insights and support from local experts

As a means of ensuring that students are provided with basic environmental knowledge, Reflector Entertainment enlisted the help of local experts to ensure the veracity of the elements and information included in the game.

To reach this goal, the Montreal -based Association québécoise pour la promotion de l'éducation relative à l'environnement (AQPERE) assisted Reflector in finding the right person to train the team of students. Hugue Asselin , coordinator of the Centre de recherche en éducation et formation relatives à l'environnement et à l'écocitoyenneté (Centr'ERE) and lecturer in environmental education in the didactics department at UQAM, provided training on how to integrate environmental education into the game's history.

"It is an important signal to see these young people, who are part of this industry, take an interest in environmental issues , explained Hugue Asselin . We were able to set up a customized training program, offering specific guidelines that could be useful in their professional life, which is about to begin."

The AQPERE team was in charge of the follow-up during the production of the game to ensure that the information presented to the players was accurate.

Lorekheim: Rise of a Fallen World is available on the itch platform at the following link: https://isart-digital.itch.io/lorekheim

About Reflector Entertainment

Reflector is a new breed of studio that creates multimedia, communal Storyworlds in which users can experience each medium as a standalone, while their interlinked natures empower you to craft your own narrative journey. Founded in Montreal in 2016, the studio was acquired by BANDAI NAMCO Europe in 2020. Some of the most acclaimed talent in the industry have joined forces to bring the studio's ideas to life across multiple platforms, including video games, comic books, podcasts, novels, films, and TV. With a mission to produce next-generation content, the company, plans to unfold the innovative project over the next several years, first through its already awarded storyworld Unknown 9.

About ISART Digital

ISART DIGITAL Montreal, the school of Video Games and 3D-FX Animation, also present in Paris and Tokyo , offers work-study programs. In France , it delivers state-approved titles (RNCP levels 6 & 7). In Canada , it delivers AEC and international diplomas at the bachelor level. The school is renowned for its original and innovative teaching methods. Student projects have won more than 140 awards: Unity Awards, Siggraph, Pixar Disney, Imagina Games Awards, Arte TV, SACD, Pegasus...

SOURCE Reflector Entertainment

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c3289.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Warren Sharp Joins SportsGrid as Lead Pro Football Analyst

SportsGrid announced today Warren Sharp has signed a multi-year agreement to join the network as a lead pro football analyst. Sharp will provide live reports featuring his statistical insights and actionable analytics across the SportsGrid weekday and weekend live programming. Now with master control operating at its headquarters at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ SportsGrid's audience has more than doubled to 496,000 average daily impressions on CTV and OTT platforms over the past quarter. Live reports will include his expert commentary, breaking news, and game-specific odds and lines opportunities. Sharp, previously with NBC Sports, will be a regular contributor across the SportsGrid live programming line-up, along with providing insights and analysis to SportsGrid's content, social media efforts, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

The Sharp reports will cover the NFL regular season and playoffs appearing on Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today, and In-Game Live All Access. Sharp will now headline SportsGrid's talent roster including Scott Ferrall , Craig Mish , Gabe Morency , Ben Stevens , Kevin Walsh , Andrew Andersson , and more.

"We are elated to welcome Warren Sharp to the SportsGrid team just in time for the start of the NFL season. Warren's well-known insights and deep analysis of the NFL teams, players, and betting markets have developed his reputation as one of the foremost experts in the sports betting industry. We are extremely pleased and excited to add him to our NFL coverage for multiple years," said Adam Kaplan , Chief Operating Officer at SportsGrid.

Sharp, a national media personality and leader in advanced analytics for professional football said, "When I look at the future of sports gambling coverage, I see SportsGrid as an outstanding place to reach the fans who want the NFL insight I provide on a regular basis.  SportsGrid's content strategy gives me the freedom to provide that information with the personality and style that I believe resonates with NFL fans and particularly NFL fans who gamble. I'd like to thank Adam Kaplan and the rest of the team at SportsGrid for giving me that opportunity."

In addition to his hosting and network appearances, Sharp will contribute to SportsGrid's new app launch and be a contributor to the SportsGrid social media strategy, amplifying content, making picks and posting betting-related video content on his and SportsGrid's social media channels.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real-time delivery of news, storylines, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the daily original program schedule. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

Media Contact
Charles Theiss
SportsGrid, Inc.
charles@sportsgrid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warren-sharp-joins-sportsgrid-as-lead-pro-football-analyst-301606089.html

SOURCE SportsGrid

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kids Kicking Cancer Receives $1,000,000 Pledge from Kraft Family to Build New Interactive Digital Dojo to Empower Children in Pain Through Martial Arts Therapy

- Kids Kicking Cancer announces a $1,000,000 pledge from philanthropists Larry and Jackie Kraft to support the buildout of a new web-based digital dojo for children with cancer and other pediatric illnesses such as sickle cell, hemophilia, GI issues, and organ transplants.

Larry and Jackie Kraft

The goal of the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is to connect pediatric patients with Martial Arts Therapeutic Mentors, as well as friends and peers all over the world. Kids will be able to participate in virtual martial arts therapy classes, access the new on-demand library of martial arts technique videos, participate in unique virtual age-appropriate events and engage with other patients through chat, blogs and gamification offerings.

" With the support of the Kraft Family, we will have the opportunity to provide a tool to children in hospitals to help lower their pain, empower them through teaching (the world) and connect them to a community of children who are also experiencing similar challenges" , says Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg (Founder and Global Director of Kids Kicking Cancer). "We are determined to touch the lives of 1,000,000 children within the next several years. Building the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is the key to fulfilling that vision."

As a result of the COVID pandemic, Kids Kicking Cancer successfully pivoted to digital program offerings across the United States and globally, resulting in increased demand for its therapeutic product. With daily requests from oncology camps, hospitals and health-based organizations requesting more robust online programming and virtual "face to face" interaction with their patients, it is evident that creating a means for increased virtual connections is integral to combating pediatric social isolation.

The effects of isolation on children and teens remains a national concern and is associated with a wide range of negative outcomes, including school drop-out, depressive symptoms, social anxiety, suicide ideation, low self-esteem, eating disorders, and sleep problems. In addition, sick children are routinely denied normal social interaction due to treatment constraints and immunosuppressant issues. The immunocompromised child is particularly vulnerable to the ill effects of isolation.

"No sick child should ever suffer the pain and anxiety of serious illness on his own ," said Larry Kraft , a member of the Kids Kicking Cancer Board of Directors and owner of Serta Restokraft Mattress Co.

"That is why we are dedicated to supporting this amazing effort ," said Jackie Kraft . " We have seen the power of these children teaching. That impact can be significantly replicated with the tools that we are proud to help bring to life."

Kids Kicking Cancer has hired a Detroit -based marketing agency partner, Rebuild, to help manage platform design and build. The new Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is expected to launch in 2023 along with the opening of the Kraft Digital Dojo Studio for production and broadcasting. The virtual studio will be housed near the Larry and Jackie Kraft Healing Arts Studio, dedicated in 2013, where actual classes take place with the children.

About Kids Kicking Cancer and the Heroes Circle

The Heroes Circle ® is a global healing and wellness initiative inspired by the children of Kids Kicking Cancer. Through the use of martial arts therapy and the teachings of highly accredited Martial Arts Therapists, children and adults are equipped with the tools to lower their pain, anxiety, toxic stress and fear. Our evidence-based therapy is delivered in person and virtually throughout hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient centers, homes and schools across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit HeroesCircle.org .

About REBUILD

REBUILD is an integrated, creative marketing agency based in Detroit, MI. In 2022, celebrating 10 years of architecting brand campaigns that deliver world-class creativity and innovation that is disruptive and memorable. They specialize in the Healthcare, Personal Finance, Travel, Retail, Gaming/Metaverse and Web3/Blockchain categories.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kids-kicking-cancer-receives-1-000-000-pledge-from-kraft-family-to-build-new-interactive-digital-dojo-to-empower-children-in-pain-through-martial-arts-therapy-301606567.html

SOURCE Kids Kicking Cancer

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Pre-Registration of Bless Global Begins

  • First AAA GameFi MMORPG: THE NEXT CHAPTER
  • Tigon Mobile P2E Game Bless Global Pre-Registration Begins — "Expanding the P2E Ecosystem"
  • Introducing P2E into the Bless IP, announcing a new AAA GameFi MMORPG

- Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of Longtu Korea, revealed its latest entry to the Bless franchise — Bless Global the world's first AAA GameFi MMORPG that combines the Bless IP with P2E (Play to Earn) mechanisms. The pre-registration event of Bless Global begins on August 12, 2022 . Players can visit the pre-registration page ( http:bless.tigonmobile.com ) or follow the official Twitter of Bless Global to join the event.

Published by Tigon Mobile, the subsidiary of the Korean listed company Longtu Korea, Bless Global will be the company's first AAA attempt in the Web3 world.

Longtu Korea is said to have several AAA games for future releases. The company's signature titles, Sword and Magic and Yulgang Mobile , have received the love and support of over 10 million users worldwide. As a game publisher, Longtu Korea has been servicing more than 200 million users over the past decade.

Since its launch, the GameFi title Yulgang Global published by Longtu Korea has been well-received by over 5 million users. Bless Global , the company's latest title to be published, far exceeds Yulgang Global in terms of development scale and economic model. Therefore, the game is expected to serve a larger player base.

To bring a seamless Web3 experience to game users, PocketBuff, the collaboration effort between Tigon Mobile and Game Space, will be the platform to support NFT transactions of Bless Global .

The original PC game Bless , a medieval fantasy MMORPG developed by Neowiz, has received unanimous media accolades for its stunning visual presentation since the launch. Powered by UE4, Bless Unleashed , the 2021 remake of the original Bless by Neowiz, became another global hit on major platforms.

The original Bless has also gained widespread recognition in Asia . Longtu Game, the parent company of Longtu Korea, is the developer and publisher of Bless: Ember Storm , a newly released mobile game based on the Bless IP. Since its launch on Sept. 23, 2021 , the game has ranked No.12 among the top grossing games in App Store .

Optimized for mobile devices, Bless Global also inherits the lore and story of the original Bless on PC. This medieval fantasy game perfectly illustrates a breathing magic world through the combination of grand stories and console-level graphics. The game features responsive battle feedback and an unfettered mobile combat experience, bringing an immersive and epic adventure to all players!

Aside from battles, players can mine in-game resources through the game's P2E system and trade them with other players on the platform.

According to a spokesperson from Tigon Mobile, Bless Global will be launched on multiple platforms, including mobile and PC, to ensure accessibility and continuous enjoyment for all users. As far as the P2E system is concerned, Tigon Mobile says they are dedicated to expanding the platform's ecosystem and further integrating the game's features into the platform.

Bless Global is now available for pre-registration. If you want to know more about the game, please visit the official website ( http://bless.tigonmobile.com/ ) for more details.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pre-registration-of-bless-global-begins-301604189.html

SOURCE Longtukorea

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c4849.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HUYA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FaZe Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe" or the "Company"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today filed its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the SEC. Summary financial results are included with this press release.

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Recent Business Highlights

  • Strong momentum with second quarter sales of $18.8 million , an increase of 22% year-over-year and a new quarterly record
  • Listed on Nasdaq under the symbol FAZE through a SPAC deal raising $57.8 million in net proceeds
  • Appointed Zach Katz to new role of President and Chief Operating Officer
  • Launched "FaZe Subs" ghost kitchen brand in partnership with DoorDash
  • Welcomed new members FaZe Deestroying, FaZe Ronaldo, FaZe Proze and FaZe Shanks to FaZe Clan; their combined total social media following exceeds 18 million
  • Announced '1ON1' series with the National Football League ("NFL"), featuring FaZe Deestroying taking his multi-stage competitions to several cities during NFL preseason
  • Introduced FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken flavor Pizza Rolls with Totino's
  • Expanded into gaming products in collaboration with Ducky and released merchandise collaborations with Disney, Naruto Shippuden and Lyrical Lemonade
  • Announced new partnerships with GHOST, Current and RESPAWN
  • Launched first-of-its-kind reality competition FaZe1 with over 750 million impressions across platforms and over 39 million minutes watched for FaZe1: The Warehouse and Road to FaZe1
  • The FaZe Clan Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team won the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Cologne, IEM Katowice, and ESL Pro League Season 15 all within the first half of the year – winning millions of dollars in cash and prizes

"With our entry into the public markets now behind us, FaZe is focused on monetizing across our four verticals: sponsorships, content, merchandise and esports," said Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer of FaZe Clan. "We are building business momentum into the second half of the year and we are working to launch new business initiatives, particularly in the creator economy and Web3."

Second Quarter Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter were $18.8 million , an increase of 22% from the prior-year second quarter and up 19% from $15.8 million in the 2022 first quarter. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by effective scaling and growth of our business through our various revenue streams, chiefly brand sponsorships and esports. FaZe reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.1) million in the second quarter, compared with ($6.2) million in the year-ago second quarter. 1 Adjusted EBITDA loss reflects Company investments in leadership personnel and marketing costs to drive its growth strategy.

On July 19, 2022 , FaZe completed its merger with B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and became a publicly traded company. FaZe received aggregate net proceeds of $57.8 million in the transaction and as of that date had $61 million in cash on its balance sheet. The Company has no long-term debt obligations.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for our definition of, and additional information about, Adjusted EBITDA and for reconciliation to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

Earnings Webcast Information
FaZe Holdings Inc will host a webcast and Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/243466355
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

About FaZe Holdings Inc:
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS
Investors
ir@fazeclan.com

Media
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

This earnings release includes adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before share-based compensation expense, exited activities expense, foreign currency gains and losses, interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and impairment of content assets. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the FaZe board and management as a key factor in determining the quality of our earnings (loss).

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure that we believe is useful to investors and analysts because it illustrates the underlying financial and business trends relating to our core, recurring results of operations and enhances comparability between periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under U.S. GAAP and is not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.Investors should exercise caution in comparing our non-GAAP measure to any similarly titled measure used by other companies. This non-GAAP measure excludes certain items required by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to information reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The table below presents our adjusted EBITDA, reconciled to our net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the periods indicated.


Three months ended


June 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

Net Loss

$(9,323)

$(7,633)

Adjusted for:



Share-based compensation expense

1,509

-

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

Interest expense

2,181

1,214

Provision for income tax

-

-

Impairment of content assets

1,073

-

Depreciation and amortization

427

212

Adjusted EBITDA

$(4,133)

$(6,207)

While not included in the adjustments above, management also removes certain expenses for internal reporting purposes, as they are unpredictable and not considered core to our operations. These expense adjustments that are utilized for internal reporting purposes include expenses related to legal settlements, legal fees outside of the ordinary course of business, and severance. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 , and 2021, legal settlements totaled $0 million and $0 million , legal fees outside of the ordinary course of business totaled $0 million and $0.7 million , and severance expenses totaled $0 million and $0.1 million , respectively.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-holdings-inc-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301605965.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Brings "The Greatest Show on Dirt" to PlayStation, Xbox Consoles in September 2022

Pre-orders begin August 15 featuring World of Outlaws legend Sammy Swindell ; base game and Gold Edition available

The World of Outlaws returns to console gaming for the first time in over a decade on September 27 as World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing hits the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The official game of "The Greatest Show on Dirt" features six different dirt series, from the premier World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars and CASE Construction Equipment Late Models to four DIRTcar classes, and more than 40 tracks, including Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, and Volusia Speedway Park. Pre-orders open on August 15 at worldofoutlawsgame.com with three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Sammy Swindell included as a special bonus for pre-orders only.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is the latest dirt racing-themed title from developer Monster Games, but its first since being acquired by iRacing in late 2021. The new title takes the established Monster Games platform to a new level, with the addition of car and track models, sounds, and multiplayer technology from iRacing to elevate the authenticity and gameplay experience. All-new physics, also tuned by iRacing, and a retooled, more competitive AI add to the challenge, with real-world driver feedback held at a premium throughout the development process.

"We're thrilled to bring World of Outlaws back to console gaming with World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ," said Monster Games founder and general manager Rich Garcia . "With the addition of iRacing resources to the established Monster platform, as well as the support of World of Outlaws, this is the most realistic, challenging, and most importantly, fun dirt racing experience ever seen on the PlayStation or Xbox. We can't wait for dirt racing fans to go wheel-to-wheel at Eldora, Knoxville, and more this fall!"

"Many of our fans have been asking for a World of Outlaws console game, and now through our partnership with iRacing we're able to deliver," World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. "Whether it's PlayStation or Xbox, fans can race against World of Outlaws drivers in the most realistic game available. The team at iRacing and Monster Games has really developed an authentic option to see what it's like to race on dirt against the best in the business."

For those looking to chart a unique course through the world of dirt racing, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is infinitely customizable, with no shortage of fun to be had for players of all backgrounds. The all-new Career Mode structure sees drivers start as a local rookie, working hard to upgrade their equipment and become more competitive as they look to advance to the national World of Outlaws tours. Drivers can race any vehicle available to them in Career Mode at any time, and with an all-new Car Creator that includes more layers and shapes, can bring just about any design imaginable to the track.

No matter your dirt racing car or track preference, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing has you covered. Sprint car racers can do battle in the 305, 360, and World of Outlaws 410 Sprint Car divisions, while World of Outlaws Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, and Street Stocks are available for those who prefer fenders. Alongside the 13 licensed tracks that will appear in the game, the remaining tracks pay homage to the soul of dirt racing in America with various lengths, layouts, and locales.

Three-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet and 2015 CASE Late Model Series champion Shane Clanton adorn the cover, and the duo headlines a list of real-world drivers who are both playable in single-player modes and appear as opponents in Career Mode. Those who pre-order World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will also unlock Sammy Swindell , winner of three World of Outlaws Sprint Car championships and nearly 400 Sprint Car Features in his illustrious career.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will retail for $49.99 , while the Gold Edition will be available for $69.99 . The Gold Edition features all additional downloadable content for the remainder of calendar year 2022, a $35 value; 2022 DLC items will include Limaland Motorsports Park, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, and Lucas Oil Speedway, as well as two additional DIRTcar classes, UMP Modifieds and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. For those who purchase the base game, a Season Pass for downloadable content will be available for $29.99 .

For more information about World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing and to pre-order the game starting on August 15 , visit worldofoutlawsgame.com . For more information about the World of Outlaws, visit worldofoutlaws.com . For more information about iRacing and for special offers, visit iRacing.com .

Copyright and trademark info:
Copyright 2022 iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, LLC

Additional license terms:
World of Outlaws is a registered trademark of World Racing Group, LLC. All car images, driver names and likenesses, corporate trademarks and other intellectual properties are used under license from their respective owners.

Pre Order World of Outlaws Dirt Game Now

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-of-outlaws-dirt-racing-brings-the-greatest-show-on-dirt-to-playstation-xbox-consoles-in-september-2022-301605883.html

SOURCE iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×