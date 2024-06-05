Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Redstone Resources

Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project

NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION TO TEST COPPER TARGETS NEARBY TO HIGH GRADE TOLLU DEPOSIT – PREVIOUS GRADES UP TO 18.5% CU

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration strategy and near‐term work plans for the Company’s 100%‐owned West Musgrave Copper Project (the Project) in Western Australia.

KEY POINTS:

WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WESTERN AUSTRALIA

  • Redstone currently planning follow‐up copper exploration campaign near the Tollu high‐grade copper deposit located within its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
  • Previous drilling completed by Redstone at Tollu has confirmed extremely high‐grade and continuous copper mineralisation from significant depths and to the surface:
    • Latest drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205);
    • Historical intersections at Chatsworth Prospect include grades of 3.4% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m deep (downhole)(TC80), still continue and are not closed out;
    • Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest‐grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole;
    • High‐grade mineralisation zone at Forio now covers a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high‐grade copper;
    • High‐grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181).
  • Discovery of new copper mineralising system: Early exploration drilling outside Tollu resource has highlighted the potential for a further copper mineralising system, with the discovery of 95m (downhole) of anomalous copper (up to 0.06% copper) intersected from 66m downhole at the EM5 target (TLC170), some 7.2km northeast of the Tollu Copper deposit
  • Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
  • Exploration results reported in 2023: Confirmed for the first time, the presence of a potential Ni‐Cu‐ Co‐PGE host or source rocks on the West Musgrave Project. This significantly upgrades the West Musgrave Project for Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE prospectivity, especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40km east of the Nebo Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit (see Figure 1).
  • Exploration next steps: Near‐term work programs to include following up exploration of copper targets in and around the existing Tollu Cu resource and follow‐up evaluation of anomalous copper at EM5 and surrounding target areas outside of Tollu.

The West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper Vein deposit (Tollu), is located in the southeast portion of the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.

Tollu comprises an initial JORC 2012 resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the copper potential at West Musgrave, Chairman Richard Homsany said:

“Our West Musgrave Copper Project is a highly valuable and strategic asset, and we are delighted to be getting this next stage of exploration work underway to further investigate the exceptional copper prospectivity in and around the high‐grade Tollu copper deposit.

As demonstrated by some of the historical drilling intersections at Tollu, some which measure up to 18% copper (1m downhole from 18m in TLC203), the exploration upside at West Musgrave is very clear and we plan to systematically explore for additional copper mineralisation across several prospective targets nearby to the existing Tollu copper resource. Our upcoming exploration campaign will also include further evaluation of the discovery of the 95m intersection of anomalous copper from 66m downhole at the EM5 prospect.

Redstone’s opportunity to unlock exploration upside and grow the copper potential at West Musgrave is extremely exciting, and we look forward to providing regular market updates on progress.”

AN EMERGING COPPER OPPORTUNITY IN WA: WEST MUSGRAVE PROJECT (RDS: 100%)

The West Musgrave Project has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic Ni‐Cu sulphide deposits just 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit, which is estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC) (see Figure 1).

Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper rich veins in a mineralised system covering an area over at least 5km2. Copper mineralisation is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.

Redstone has defined an initial JORC 2012 resource at Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).

Geological interpretation suggests that the West Musgrave Project may also be prospective for Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, large continental type Molybdenum (Mo)‐porphyry deposits, strata‐bound Gold (Au)‐ Silver (Ag) deposits, Tin (Sn) – Tungsten (W) mineralisation related to granites, granite stockworks or greissens, intrusion related polymetallic veining and Intrusion Related Gold deposits (IRG).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×