- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project
NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION TO TEST COPPER TARGETS NEARBY TO HIGH GRADE TOLLU DEPOSIT – PREVIOUS GRADES UP TO 18.5% CU
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration strategy and near‐term work plans for the Company’s 100%‐owned West Musgrave Copper Project (the Project) in Western Australia.
KEY POINTS:
WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
- Redstone currently planning follow‐up copper exploration campaign near the Tollu high‐grade copper deposit located within its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
- Previous drilling completed by Redstone at Tollu has confirmed extremely high‐grade and continuous copper mineralisation from significant depths and to the surface:
- Latest drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205);
- Historical intersections at Chatsworth Prospect include grades of 3.4% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m deep (downhole)(TC80), still continue and are not closed out;
- Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest‐grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole;
- High‐grade mineralisation zone at Forio now covers a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high‐grade copper;
- High‐grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181).
- Discovery of new copper mineralising system: Early exploration drilling outside Tollu resource has highlighted the potential for a further copper mineralising system, with the discovery of 95m (downhole) of anomalous copper (up to 0.06% copper) intersected from 66m downhole at the EM5 target (TLC170), some 7.2km northeast of the Tollu Copper deposit
- Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
- Exploration results reported in 2023: Confirmed for the first time, the presence of a potential Ni‐Cu‐ Co‐PGE host or source rocks on the West Musgrave Project. This significantly upgrades the West Musgrave Project for Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE prospectivity, especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40km east of the Nebo Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit (see Figure 1).
- Exploration next steps: Near‐term work programs to include following up exploration of copper targets in and around the existing Tollu Cu resource and follow‐up evaluation of anomalous copper at EM5 and surrounding target areas outside of Tollu.
The West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper Vein deposit (Tollu), is located in the southeast portion of the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
Tollu comprises an initial JORC 2012 resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Commenting on the copper potential at West Musgrave, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“Our West Musgrave Copper Project is a highly valuable and strategic asset, and we are delighted to be getting this next stage of exploration work underway to further investigate the exceptional copper prospectivity in and around the high‐grade Tollu copper deposit.
As demonstrated by some of the historical drilling intersections at Tollu, some which measure up to 18% copper (1m downhole from 18m in TLC203), the exploration upside at West Musgrave is very clear and we plan to systematically explore for additional copper mineralisation across several prospective targets nearby to the existing Tollu copper resource. Our upcoming exploration campaign will also include further evaluation of the discovery of the 95m intersection of anomalous copper from 66m downhole at the EM5 prospect.
Redstone’s opportunity to unlock exploration upside and grow the copper potential at West Musgrave is extremely exciting, and we look forward to providing regular market updates on progress.”
AN EMERGING COPPER OPPORTUNITY IN WA: WEST MUSGRAVE PROJECT (RDS: 100%)
The West Musgrave Project has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic Ni‐Cu sulphide deposits just 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit, which is estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC) (see Figure 1).
Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper rich veins in a mineralised system covering an area over at least 5km2. Copper mineralisation is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined an initial JORC 2012 resource at Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
Geological interpretation suggests that the West Musgrave Project may also be prospective for Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, large continental type Molybdenum (Mo)‐porphyry deposits, strata‐bound Gold (Au)‐ Silver (Ag) deposits, Tin (Sn) – Tungsten (W) mineralisation related to granites, granite stockworks or greissens, intrusion related polymetallic veining and Intrusion Related Gold deposits (IRG).
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Redstone Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Redstone Resources
Overview
The electrification transition is well underway and has spurred a growth in demand for rare metals, such as lithium and base metals, including nickel and copper, which most clean technologies require. The overall sentiment for these battery metals remains healthy and optimistic, even amid global economic turmoil.
Australia is supporting this growth in demand through its mining-friendly, tier-1 jurisdictions. The country is a world leader in producing and exporting a plethora of metals and minerals, including iron, copper, lithium, nickel, bauxite and gold. Australia produces significant amounts of 19 in-demand minerals from more than 350 operating mines. The Musgrave Province contains a Mesoproterozoic crystalline basement terrain that reaches across the shared borders of Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia. The terrain has significant deposits of several essential metals, including nickel, platinum group elements (PGEs), copper, gold, lead, zinc, chromite, and rare earth elements (REEs). Yet, much of Musgrave remains underexplored, especially for the base metals the world now needs.Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS) is a base and precious metals exploration company, exploring its 100-percent-owned, highly prospective West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper deposit, located in the West Musgrave Province of Western Australia. The company’s West Musgrave Project is located proximal to BHP’s world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit and Succoth copper (nickel, palladium) deposit, and Nico Resources’ Wingellina nickel-cobalt project. Redstone also has other pending tenement applications prospective for nickel and copper in the same region. The company is led by a management team with expertise in geology and mineral exploration, business development and corporate law, creating confidence in the team’s ability to capitalize on its assets.
The unique Musgrave terrain has already drawn the interest of notable miners, such as BHP. BHP is progressing with the development of its Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit, which has been estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33 percent copper and 0.30 percent nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC). Final regulatory approval to begin construction of the Nebo-Babel mine has been granted. Other discoveries and deposits in the area, such as the Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit, indicate the potential of the West Musgrave region to become a significant base metal jurisdiction.
Redstone’s flagship, 100-percent-owned West Musgrave Project is situated between these two deposits — approximately 40 kilometres east of BHP’s Nebo Babel nickel-copper-PGE deposit and 50 kilometres west-southwest of Nico Resources’ Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit. Redstone’s West Musgrave Project is highly prospective yet largely underexplored. The asset has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic nickel-copper sulphide deposits, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) deposits and other large intrusive related hydrothermal systems.
Location of Redstone’s West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu copper deposit, in relation to the world-class Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu-PGE deposit.
The 100-percent-owned Tollu Copper Vein deposit, located within the West Musgrave Project, has a JORC-compliant indicated and inferred resource estimate of 3.8 million tonnes grading 1 percent copper, for 38,000 tonnes of contained copper with a cut-off of 0.2 percent. There is also a current estimated conceptual exploration target*, suggesting a potential for up to 627,000 tonnes of copper at Tollu. (*conceptual exploration target ranges from 31 to 47 million tonnes of mineralization at 0.8 to 1.3 percent copper, containing 259,000 to 627,000 tonnes copper.)
Outside Australia, Redstone Resources is an emerging battery metals explorer and has been building its portfolio of lithium and other critical mineral assets in Canada.
In May 2023, the company signed an exclusive option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the Attwood Lake Area Lithium Properties in Northwestern Ontario. The properties are considered highly prospective for lithium and/or rare element pegmatites.
Results from the Phase 1 Exploration Program at Attwood Lake showed numerous pegmatite outcrops. The program consisted of a helicopter‐supported geological mapping and sampling program for lithium and rare‐earth-element-bearing pegmatites. Results from the 209 rock grab samples collected indicate elevated Li is present across the project.
In July 2023, Redstone Resources entered into another exclusive option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the Radisson East and Sakami Projects located in the prolific James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, host to several advanced lithium projects and new lithium discoveries in Canada including:
- Patriot Metals (ASX: PMT, TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project (~170 kms east)
- Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX: WR1) Cancet Project (~100 kms east); and
- Q2 Metals Corp (TSXV: QTWO) Mia Lithium Project (~40 kms southeast).
These projects have a combined area of 90 square kilometres and cover more than 50 kilometres of highly prospective greenstone belts with coincident lithium‐in‐lake anomalism and are host to several known pegmatite occurrences and outcrops.
Prospectivity analysis and multispectral analysis recently undertaken by Redstone Resources on Radisson East and Sakami has identified a significant number of high priority lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target areas requiring follow up exploration.
Redstone Resources also recently entered into a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100 percent of the highly prospective suite of lithium projects that include the Camaro, Taiga and Hellcat Projects in the James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec. Redstone will be the manager of the joint venture which covers 5,187 hectares of tenure. The joint venture also secured an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK South and PAK Southeast Lithium Projects comprising 1,415 hectares in Ontario's Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium's PAK Lithium Project.
An experienced management team leads Redstone with decades of experience in the mineral resources sector, with expertise in mineral exploration, mining operations and corporate finance.
Company Highlights
- Redstone Resources is an Australia-based mineral exploration company exploring highly prospective properties for copper and nickel in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
- The West Musgrave region has already drawn the interest of miners who have made significant discoveries, including the world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit and the Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit.
- Redstone’s flagship West Musgrave Project is located near these existing projects, only 40 km west of BHP’s Nebo-Babel deposit, indicating the potential of the company’s tenure.
- The company owns 100 percent of the West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper vein deposit.
- It has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic nickel-copper sulphide deposits, VHMS deposits and other large intrusive-related hydrothermal systems
- The Tollu Copper vein deposit is proof of a significant hydrothermal system in the project area.
- In May 2023, Redstone entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Attwood Lake Area Lithium properties, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which was closely followed by another option agreement entered into in July 2023, to acquire 100 percent of the Radisson East and Sakami Projects in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. These projects are known to be highly prospective for lithium and/or rare earth element pegmatites, and close to several advanced lithium projects.
- The Attwood and Radisson East and Sakami Project acquisitions complement the company’s West Musgrave copper-nickel project and its strategy to increase exposure to the growing global battery metals and explore for critical minerals in high demand.
- A Phase 1 exploration program conducted on the Attwood project has identified numerous pegmatite outcrops with sample assay results indicating elevated lithium is present across the project.
- Several high priority exploration targets have been confirmed from recent prospectivity analysis and multispectral analysis undertaken over the Radisson East and Sakami Projects.
- Redstone Resources has also entered into a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100 percent of a highly prospective suite of lithium projects in James Bay, Quebec, and option agreement for lithium projects in Northwestern Ontario.
- A strong management team leads the company with decades of experience in the resources sector.
Key Projects
The West Musgrave Project
The West Musgrave Project covers 237 square kilometres of highly prospective yet underexplored terrain. The asset is 40 kilometres east of the world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit owned by BHP, and contains suitable geological structure and settings for nickel-copper deposits. Redstone plans to continue the exploration of the asset to follow up on recent drilling and exploration results which identified numerous prospective targets.
Significantly, recent drilling at 7.5 km northeast of the Tollu Copper Vein deposit has confirmed for the first time the presence of mafic-ultramafic intrusions on the project, which are potential host and/or source rocks for nickel-copper-PGE ± cobalt mineralisation. This confirmation is significant for Redstone especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40 kms east of the BHP-owned world-class Nebo Babel nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit and may also be a potential explanation for a source of the high grade copper at Tollu.
The Tollu Copper Vein Project
Redstone’s Tollu Copper Vein deposit is located within the broader West Musgrave Project and has already produced promising drilling results. Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper-rich veins in a mineralized system covering an area of at least 5 square kilometres. Copper mineralization is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined a JORC 2012 resource estimate for Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes grading 1 percent copper, for 38,000 tonnes of contained copper and 0.01 percent cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt. However, the company considers that this estimate may be far greater with further drilling.
Drilling results from Redstone Resources’ most recent exploration program continue to deliver outstanding copper results for the Chatsworth and Forio prospects at the Tollu Copper Vein deposit.
At Chatsworth, RC drill hole TLC205 intersected 11 metres at 1.2 percent copper from only 29 metres downhole, extending the previously intersected high‐grade copper lens a further 20 metres towards the surface.
Together with the previous drilling, TLC205 has shown that the targeted high grade copper lens at Chatsworth is up to 26 metres thick (downhole), has a copper grade always over 1 percent copper and extends over 140 metres vertical from TLC205 to its deepest intersection to date in TLC188 at 174 metres-184 metres downhole. No drilling has tested beneath the intersection in TLC188 and so this significant, up to 26 metre thick (downhole) vertically long high-grade copper lens remains open at depth.
Previous intersections of the same high‐grade copper lens intersected in TLC205 include:
- TLC188 ‐ 10 m at 2.51 percent copper from 174 m downhole including 3 m at 4.71 percent copper from 175 m downhole;
- TLC189 ‐ 26 m at 1.46 percent copper from 61 m downhole including 1 m at 5.1 percent copper from 84 m downhole;
- TLC033 ‐ 5 m at 2.21 percent copper from 100 m downhole; and
- TLC034 ‐ 15 m at 1.39 percent copper from 136 m downhole including 3 m at 3.67 percent copper from 122 m downhole.
E-W Cross-section of high grade copper lens at Chatsworth Prospect, Tollu Copper Deposit. Recent intersection in RC drill hole TLC205 is shown along with intersections from 2021 drilling in TLC188 and TLC189 as well as intersections in historical drilling, RC drill holes TLC033 and TLC034
Recent drilling has also delivered further high-grade intersections at Forio, including the highest Cu grade ever intersected with 1 m at 18.5 percent copper from 18 m downhole in RC drill hole TLC203.
Drilling completed at Forio in late 2022 RC drilling campaign at Tollu were aimed at testing the continuity along strike of a zone of high grade copper lenses at Forio identified in previous drilling.
The high grade Cu intersections at Forio include:
- 8 m at 4.1 percent copper from 13 m downhole depth (TLC203) including 1 m at 18.5 percent copper from 18 m downhole.
- 4 m at 1.2 percent copper from 45 m downhole (TLC203)
- 6m at 1.47 percent copper from 80 m downhole (TLC201).
The high grade copper intersections in RC drill holes TLC201 and TLC203 extend the zone of high grade copper lenses at Forio along strike north and south for at least 60 m continuous.
Long-section of RC drill holes TLC201 and TLC203 recently drilled to test for extension of the high grade copper mineralisation intersected in TLC181, TLC153 and TLC173 in previous drilling. Cross-section is drawn along strike N-S of the Forio vein system and looking towards the east
The significant drilling intersections of high‐grade copper mineralisation at both the Chatsworth and Forio Prospects (dating back to 2017) at Tollu are yet to be included in the existing JORC 2012 Tollu resource estimate, which suggests there may be opportunities in the Tollu resource yet to be realised.
Attwood Lake Lithium Project
Geologist exposes pegmatite outcrop beneath lichen.
The Attwood Lake lithium project is located approximately 115 kilometres east‐southeast from the community of Pickle Lake in northwestern Ontario. Geologically, the project forms part of the Neoarchean English River subprovince of the Superior Province. It straddles or is located within a few kilometres of the boundary to the Uchi subprovince, which is located to the north. The English River subprovince is an Archean gneiss belt of mostly metasediments and sedimentary derived‐orthogneisses. Reconnaissance bedrock mapping by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) in 2016 identified largely gneissic metasediments in the western part and along the eastern margin of the property, while the central part is dominated by muscovite‐bearing, peraluminous granitic rocks including some metavolcanic and migmatized supracrustal rocks. Mapping identified muscovite‐bearing pegmatites, mostly in metasediments near their contact with the granitic rocks, a setting that is favorable for potential lithium pegmatites.
Results from the Phase 1 Exploration Program at Attwood Lake showed numerous pegmatite outcrops. The program consisted of a helicopter‐supported geological mapping and sampling program for lithium and rare‐earth-element-bearing pegmatites. Results from the 209 rock grab samples collected indicate elevated Li is present across the project.
Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects
The Radisson East and Sakami lithium projects in the prolific James Bay Lithium District, Québec are located near:
- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT, TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project (~170 kms east)
- Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX:WR1) Cancet Project (100 kms east)
- Q2 Metals Corp (TSXV: QTWO) Mia Lithium Property (~40 kms southwest)
Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Project location map
The Sakami Lithium Project spans 68 square kilometres consisting of three claim blocks within the La Grande sub‐province approximately 14 kilometres north of the boundary between the La Grande and Opinaca sub‐provinces, in a similar geological setting as the Corvette (Patriot Battery Metals), Cancet (Winsome Resources) and Adina Lithium Deposits (Winsome Resources) lithium deposits, which all occur 10 to 20 kilometres north of the boundary.
A prospectivity analysis has generated eighteen target areas that are prospective for LCT
pegmatites across the Sakami Lithium Project. The two easternmost claim blocks follow a north‐south trend of elevated prospectivity scores, and the northwestern‐most claim block is highlighted by an elevated prospectivity score along its northern boundary. The north‐south trend of prospectivity appears to be associated with amphibolite and paragneiss units along north‐northeast‐trending faults. The highest priority targets on the Sakami Lithium Project are targets S01 through S04 to the south end of the project towards the La Grande‐Opinaca sub‐province boundary. These high priority targets occur in an area where a north to south trending amphibolite unit is truncated by east-to-west faulting and an increase in low-level geochemical anomalism that is associated with LCT pegmatites occurs in the direction of the La Grande‐Opinaca regional geological boundary.
Prospectivity analysis of Sakami Lithium Project
The Radisson East Lithium Project spans 22 square kilometres consisting of two claim blocks, both within the La Grande sub‐province and 55 kilometres to the northeast of Q2 Metals’ Mia Lithium project.
The prospectivity analysis has generated six target areas for prospective LCT pegmatites across the Radisson East Lithium Project. The easternmost claim block follows a northwest trend of elevated prospectivity, and includes targets RE01 and RE02, the highest priority targets on this project. The westernmost claim block follows a northeast trend of lower but slightly elevated prospectivity scores and includes targets RE03 through RE06. These trends of elevated prospectivity both follow basalt units that underlay both claim blocks.
Prospectivity analysis of Radisson East Lithium Project
A preliminary field programme will be completed over the Sakami and Radisson East Projects to assess the highest prospectivity target areas identified from a recent prospectivity analysis, in conjunction with the significant number of potential LCT pegmatite outcrop targets identified by multispectral analysis. The first pass programme will include field mapping, outcrop sampling and geochemical sampling to verify the presence of pegmatite outcrops and to test for lithium mineralisation.
Redstone and Galan Joint Venture
James Bay Lithium Projects - Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat
The Redstone and Galan 50/50 JV recently acquired the James Bay Lithium Projects, namely three high quality projects consisting of Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat Projects (TCH). The projects cover 3,850 hectares and are adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ (TSXV:PMET) Corvette Lithium discovery in James Bay. PMET’s CV8 pegmatite is one of the finest new hard rock lithium discoveries, with grab samples averaging 4.6 percent lithium oxide Li2O, and is located only 1.4 kilometres north of the Taiga Project. PMET’s newly-discovered CV13 pegmatite cluster is located 1.5 kilometres north of the Camaro Project.
James Bay Project Highlights:
The Taiga and Camaro are situated in the Meso-Archean to Paleoproterozoic La Grande Subprovince of the Superior Province underlain by the Poste Le Moyne and Langelier plutons, respectively. The Camaro project is hosted in the Semonville Pluton with local windows of the Rouget Formation metabasalt. Properties are hosted in hornblende biotite diorite, quartz-rich diorite, biotite hornblende tonalite, granodiorite, granite, conglomerate, wacke, and amphibolite.
The Hellcat Project hosts Vieux Comptoir Granitic suite believed to be the source of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes found within the region. The primary greenstone within the project is amphibolites of the rouget greenstone belt, a similar age to the Grupe de Guyer greenstone belt, located within Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
Previous initial exploration on the James Bay Lithium Projects completed by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes.
Ontario Lithium Projects - PAK South and PAK Southeast
As part of the joint venture with Galan Lithium, Redstone Resources has secured an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK South and PAK Southeast claims in Ontario’s “Electric Avenue”, located approximately 170 kilometres north of Red Lake, Ontario, in the Red Lake Mining Division.
The PAK South and PAK Southeast properties cover 1,258 hectares and 157 hectares, respectively, and several pegmatite units have been identified in regional mapping by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS).
The projects are adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) PAK Lithium Project, which includes two lithium deposits, the Spark Deposit and PAK Deposit, and two other prospects.
Highlighting the prospectivity of the Electric Avenue province, Frontier recently reported an intersection of 108.4 m of continuous pegmatite averaging 2.12 percent lithium oxide from its Spark Pegmatite(Frontier’s TSX-V announcement dated 25 September 2023).
Board and Management
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is executive vice-president of Mega Uranium, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company and executive chairman of Toro Energy Limited, an ASX-listed uranium company. He is also the non-executive chairman of Galan Lithium and the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Prior to this Homsany was a corporate and commercial advisory partner with one of Australia’s leading law firms. He is currently the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants and has been admitted as a solicitor for over 20 years. Homsany has extensive experience in corporate law, including advising public resources and energy companies on corporate governance, finance, capital raisings, takeovers, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestments.
He also has significant board experience with publicly listed resource companies and in the resources industry. He has also worked for an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate.
Homsany is a certified practicing accountant and is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA). He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA.
Edward van Heemst - Non-executive Director
Edward van Heemst is a prominent Perth businessman with over 40 years of experience in managing a diverse range of activities with large private companies.
He is the managing director of Vanguard Press and was previously the long-time chairman of Perth Racing (1997 to 2016). He was also appointed as non-executive chairman of NTM Gold, an ASX-listed company from July 2019 to March 2021.
Van Heemst holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Melbourne, an MBA from the University of Western Australia and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.
He has extensive knowledge of capital markets and established mining industry networks.
Brett Hodgins - Technical Director
Brett Hodgins has over 20 years of professional experience in the resources sector primarily focused on exploration and mining operations. He began his career as a geologist with Robe River Mining and Rio Tinto Iron Ore. During that time he was involved with the commissioning and development of the West Angelas and Hope Downs operations. Hodgins' recent roles include general manager project development for Iron Ore Holdings and he is president/CEO of Central Iron Ore Ltd, a TSXV-listed company gold and iron ore explorer. He brings a wide range of experience in exploration, feasibility studies, operations, and has a broad knowledge of the resource sector.
Hodgins has completed a bachelor of science degree with honors in geology from Newcastle University, diploma of management and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geological Consultant
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles, exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included several years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy Ltd, an ASX-listed uranium development company in Australia where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies.
Shirtliff is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday(June 5) that it is reducing its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. The cut is the central bank's first since March 2020.
The move was widely expected by analysts and came after the release of key GDP and inflationary figures.
Data indicates that Canada's GDP grew by 1.7 percent during the first quarter of the year after stalling out at the end of 2023, but is still lagging behind the global growth rate of 3 percent. Meanwhile, the country's consumer price index cooled further in April as it came in at 2.7 percent, inching closer to the BoC’s target rate of 2 percent.
The BoC raised its key overnight rate to 5 percent in March 2022 to combat the effects of rising inflation due to stimulus efforts and supply chain constraints owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its announcement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged that risks within the economy remain, and said it will be closely watching relevant numbers to determine future policy adjustments. It suggested that the governing council will work to find balance in its policy and restore price stability within the Canadian economy.
This latest change comes ahead of renewals for many Canadian homeowners who signed on to fixed-rate mortgages before the pandemic, when rates were less than 2 percent. With more than 70 percent of fixed-rate mortgages up for renewal in the next two years, the housing market may be a contributing factor in future decisions by the BoC.
The cut also means a divergence in rate policy between the BoC and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to continue holding interest rates steady until September at the earliest. This difference has been attributed to a more resilient economic situation and stalled inflation data through the start of the year.
The news caused the Canadian dollar to sink to two week lows, losing more than a quarter of a cent below the US$0.73 mark in early morning trading on Wednesday. The BoC's next rate announcement is scheduled for July 24.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty
Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies Co Ltd (HFBT) has entered into an agreement with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (Sunward), a leading engineering and large-scale comprehensive design research company in China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Development agreement signed with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (“Sunward”), a leading producer of rotary tunnel kilns used in many chemical plants across China
- Innovative Design: Firebird has designed a patent-pending calcining unit which reduces energy usage by 80%, significantly further enhancing the cost-efficiency of the Company’s proposed Battery Grade High-Purity (MnSO4) Plant, to be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- Wider Applications and Royalties: The new calcining unit has broad industrial applications. Sunward has agreed to pay Firebird a 5% royalty on future sales revenue and the Company retains the right to collaborate with other manufacturers
- Pilot Plant Co-Funding: Sunward will fund 50% of the cost of a pilot plant which has a total cost estimate of US$200,000 and is responsible for the detailed engineering design and manufacturing of the pilot plant
- Project Timeline: The pilot plant is expected to be completed in 2 months and data collected from testing will be used to inform the current project design
- Continued Innovation: Firebird continues to focus on delivering energy efficiency improvements through its proprietary technologies. The Energy-Saving Calcining Technology and 5th Generation Crystallization Technology further strengthens the Company’s compelling opportunity to rapidly develop into a low-cost producer of high- purity manganese sulphate
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “
This agreement with Sunward, which is a leading engineering and research design company in China, is further validation of the excellent and sector leading work that our team in China are executing. Further, Sunward is a great example of the high-quality calibre of the partners we are attracting in China, as we progress the development of our proposed battery grade manganese plant in China.
“The agreement with Sunward is a great way for us to determine the commercial viability of the energy recycling system that we have developed and If the technology works on a commercial scale, it could lead to significant operating cost reductions in our manganese sulphate plant.
“I would like to thank our growing team in China, who continue to develop innovative processes to ensure we move further down the cost curve from the competitive numbers outlined in our Feasibility Study, as we work towards near-term production of high-purity manganese.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024
CuFe Ltd (“CuFe” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation dated June 2024.
1. EMERGING OPPORTUNITY IN STRATEGIC METALS Cu, Li and Nb
Tennant Creek copper with existing resource and potential restart option of existing open pit. Exploration portfolio including mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill ready Lithium targets at North Dam project (located within 25km of Mt Marion lithium mine) and greenfield exploration ground in the exciting West Arunta province in proximity to WA1’ s recent Niobium discovery
2. EXPOSURE TO NEAR TERM IRON ORE PRICE UPSIDE
Operating High Grade JWD Iron Ore Mine - leverage to elevated iron ore price cycles, with ability to suspend production at cheaply as market dictates. Yarram Project under evaluation with potential for low opex as located less than 110 km from Darwin port
3. GOLD ROYALTY ON PROJECT IMMINENTLY COMMENCING PRODUCTION
Low Risk 2% NSR Gold Royalty over Northern Star Crossroads project with mining expected to commence in 2024
4. CAPABILITY
Experienced in-house team with demonstrated capability in opportunity identification, discovery, evaluation, development and operations. Ability to leverage of long term relationships, key partnerships with contractors and customers.
Corporate Snapshot
Australian, ASX-listed (CUF), CuFe is an iron ore producer, with a significant portfolio of development and exploration assets in key future facing commodities including Copper, Lithium and Niobium, lead by an experienced board and management team
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CuFe Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firetail Resources Limited (‘FTL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FTL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issuedby
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer
EMU NL presents this Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. None of ASIC, ASX or their respective officers or employees takes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.
Prospectus for the: (i) offer (Offer) of a fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of approximately 48,005,533 fully paid, ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (FPO Shares) at an issue price of $0.025 per FPO Share to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of three (3) new FPO Shares for every five (5) Shares held as at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 7 June 2024 (the Record Date) to raise approximately $1,200,138 (before costs and assuming no other Shares are issued before the Record Date); and (ii) offer (Shortfall Offer) to Eligible Shareholders and other investors to apply for additional Shares comprising Shortfall Shares arising as a consequence of any FPO Shares not being applied for and issued as of Entitlement.
Shortfall Shares will be allocated by the Directors in priority to Eligible Shareholders, subject to the overriding discretion of the Board (including as to scale backs), with any residual Shortfall Shares not allocated to Eligible Shareholders to be allocated by the Company in consultation with the Underwriter subject to the terms of the Underwriter Agreement as disclosed herein.
The Offer is fully underwritten by Martin Place Securities Pty Limited (Underwriter).
The Offer opens on 13 June 2024 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 26 June 2024 (unless it is lawfully extended or withdrawn).
Only payments by BPAY® or EFT will be accepted by the Company.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek
EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work completed at the Company’s Fiery Creek Copper Prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland.
- pXRF geochemistry programme has confirmed an extensive broad copper mineralised zone
- The mineralised discovery zone, tested by pXRF over soil, termite mound and rock chip sample mediums, covers an area approximately 720m long x 480m wide
- The highest copper grade recorded was 32.5% from 27 rock chip samples
- Significant copper grades up to 2,484ppm were recorded from pXRF soil samples whilst the highest termite mound sample recorded 1,674ppm copper
- Samples from the programme have been dispatched to the laboratory for wet geochemistry testing to confirm and correlate the pXRF in field results
- Results indicate the mineralisation is significant and pervasive between outcropping high-grade copper veining and stockwork veining within the discovery zone and is interpreted to be a subset of a much broader and significant system
- Additional sampling has defined a mineralised, copper anomalous, shear zone extending at least 2.5 km to the SE
- Drone LiDAR and photogrammetry works now complete with data processing underway
- Ground pole dipole, IP resistivity and MT survey scheduled for August
- Airborne aeromagnetic survey over Yataga Igneous Complex scheduled between July and October
- Maiden drilling programme planned for October 2024 following ground geophysics assessment
Portable XRF (pXRF) geochemistry results have extended previously defined high-grade copper mineralisation and aided the interpretation of structural controls. The pXRF programme forms part of a wider suite of geochemical surveys designed to confirm and extend the known mineralisation of this significant copper porphyry discovery.
EMU Non-Executive Chairman Peter Thomas commented,
“The initial pXRF results from the field are highly encouraging with broad disseminated copper mineralisation reported from the discovery zone potentially providing EMU with an immediate drill target. Whilst geophysics planned over the next few months will tighten drilling vectors, we are optimistic the results support our interpretation that Fiery Creek could host a large bulk multi- million tonne copper – silver porphyry system.
The pXRF survey was designed to extend our previous laboratory analysed geochemistry surveys results. The advantage of pXRF is that it gives immediate feedback in field which can substantially reduce on ground cost and time. The confirmation of significant copper mineralisation in the discovery zone by pXRF is only bettered by the fact that pXRF results from termite mounds in the adjacent zones suggest an even broader envelope of copper mineralisation than first thought.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Redstone Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.