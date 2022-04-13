Precious MetalsInvesting News

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Site Tour utilizing the VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") platform, leveraged to showcase the Wawa Gold Project. The VRIFY platform has been designed to assist investors in better understanding the scope of Red Pine's 100% owned Wawa Gold Project, and to provide the visual aids and updates in the form of valuable new data flow out of the current drilling program and integrated into the platform. With the progress of the drilling program, the VRIFY platform will be able to grasp these successes and demonstrate any material project advancement and value creation for the Company's stakeholders.

The 3D renderings and satellite imagery amalgamated into the VRIFY platform provides enhanced content to the Red Pine website, and via the VRIFY proprietary platform, a data rich showcase of the project's historical drilling and recent developments, which is a much more informative and transparent experience for the viewer. The virtual site tour adeptly showcases regional exploration activities and surrounding producers, the Wawa Gold site location, infrastructure, land tenure, geologic setting, mineralization model, drill holes and upside deposit potential.

VRIFY Technology Inc. is a cloud-based 3D presentation and collaboration technology platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

" To follow our continued progress at the Wawa Gold Project, we encourage all shareholders to visit the new VRIFY model, accessible through our website and the VRIFY platform, to view our resulting geologic model and its evolution over time. The VRIFY platform will enhance communication of our results and add context and transparency of our project's location, scale, resources, and drill results as they are released, helping potential investors and shareholders make informed decisions about the Company . VRIFY's interactive platform has proven to be an intuitive and valuable investment tool as we systematically advance and de-risk the asset, and to better provide context to explore the new information provided following the Company's public updates." – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

The Red Pine Company Profile on VRIFY can be accessed here: https://vrify.com/companies/red-pine-exploration-incorporated

The VRIFY virtual tour of the Wawa Gold Project can also be viewed on the Red Pine website at: https://www.redpineexp.com/virtualtour

The Company is also pleased to announce that on April 11, 2022, it has retained the services of Rayleigh Capital Ltd. ("Rayleigh Capital"), which will provide corporate communications services to the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Rayleigh Capital focuses on global investor relations for junior and small cap companies specializing at exposing companies to a wide audience of investment professionals.

Under a consulting services agreement between the Company and Rayleigh Capital (the "Agreement"), Rayleigh Capital has been retained for an initial term of one-year, subject to either party terminating the Agreement by providing written notice to the other party. Under the Agreement, the Company will pay $10,833.33 per month (plus GST) to Rayleigh Capital to provide liaison, coordination, corporate growth strategy, communications and other services to the Company.

The Company and Rayleigh Capital act at arm's length, and Rayleigh Capital has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee to be paid by the Company to Rayleigh Capital under the Agreement is for services only.

The Company additionally announces that its Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 175,000 stock options to employees and consultants of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.46 per common share, with vesting period of 36 months, and exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


