Red Cloud Announces Fall Mining Showcase 2024 Agenda

Red Cloud is excited to announce its annual Fall Mining Showcase, scheduled for October 16-17, 2024, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will feature over 90 resource companies, including CEOs, high-net-worth and institutional investors, highlighted by an engaging keynote agenda.
The mining industry is experiencing renewed optimism, particularly with producers posting record profits on the back of rising commodity prices. This momentum along with growing support of clean energy initiatives lead by nuclear power should bode well for sentiment at this year's showcase.
Founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining sector, Red Cloud offers a unique platform that helps companies navigate growth opportunities through expert guidance and innovative financial solutions.
"Our event provides an exceptional opportunity for investors to engage with industry experts, explore a diverse range of commodities, and gain valuable insights into the macro themes shaping the industry," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "We are committed to fostering these connections while highlighting junior mining companies."
Keynote presentations from industry leaders listed below:
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Thursday, October 17, 2024
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
The BHP-funded Spoilbank Marina in Port Hedland will officially open at 5:30 p.m. AWST on November 29 with a community celebration, the Western Australia (WA) government said on Tuesday (October 8).
The AU$187.5 million project is funded by the Western Australian government, the Town of Port Hedland and mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP).
BHP contributed AU$12.4 million to the marina as per an announcement by the WA government in August 2021. In its 2023 Community Development Report, BHP highlighted the project’s aim to provide employment and business opportunities for local workers and businesses in Port Hedland and the wider Pilbara region.
“(We are) committed to creating a thriving community that’s self-sufficient and not only brings great economic value to the people of Port Hedland but also brings tourists to our region and supports a greater level of interest in the area,” BHP wrote in its report.
BHP, together with Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF), Roy Hill and a joint venture between Hancock Prospecting and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF), also recently contributed AU$65 million to the development of Port Hedland’s upcoming battery metals export hub Lumsden Point.
New facilities at Spoilbank Marina are set to transform Port Hedland's foreshore “into a cultural and social hub” that includes a four-lane boat ramp, a publicly accessible breakwater, an event space and other public recreational facilities, and a vibrant waterfront promenade for the community.
The marina will feature an art walk highlighting Aboriginal culture with artworks by Kariyarra artists, as well as marine-themed sculptures, terrazzo designs set into the ground and shaded areas adorned with patterns inspired by local flora and fauna.
"This is an incredible project that has transformed the waterfront, and will no doubt become a major drawcard for many years to come, while also supporting recreational boaties to enjoy the water more safely,” said Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti.
The marina also features boat pens, a separate entrance channel to the main shipping channel and trailer parking for vehicles.
The government noted that the marina is “almost complete.” Construction of an interactive adventure playground within the project will soon begin, with Port Hedland recently securing a AU$4 million Lotterywest grant to design and build the additional facility.
The global initial public offering (IPO) market has displayed remarkable resilience in the third quarter of 2024, despite ongoing market volatility, geopolitical tensions and a global economic slowdown.
While the overall volume of IPOs has dipped year-over-year, it climbed compared to the prior quarter, signaling cautious optimism among market participants.
According to the EY Global IPO Trends report for Q3 2024, the number of IPOs fell by 14 percent to 310, with proceeds decreasing by 35 percent to US$24.9 billion compared to the same period last year.
However, this quarter saw a 11 percent increase in the number of IPOs launched from the previous quarter, indicating a possible recovery.
The report also highlights how a gradual easing of interest rates and changes in investor sentiment have contributed to this uptick.
As inflationary pressures begin to recede and economic growth becomes a priority, the easing cycle initiated by central banks in major economies could provide the necessary momentum for companies considering initial public offerings. Lower interest rates reduce the cost of capital, making it more attractive for firms to raise funds, including through IPOs.
The Americas saw a total of 57 IPOs in Q3 2024, a 39 percent increase from 41 in Q3 2023. However, the proceeds dropped from US$9.2 billion to US$8.4 billion, an 8 percent decline.
On a global scale, the Americas region saw an uptick, accounted for 18 percent of IPOs globally compared to 11 percent year over year. Its share of proceeds was even larger, capturing 34 percent of global IPO proceeds compared to 24 percent in Q3 2023.
Meanwhile, the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region recorded 144 IPOs — a 20 percent increase from 120 in Q3 2023 — but saw proceeds decrease from US$8.2 billion to US$6.9 billion, representing a 16 percent drop.
Globally, the EMEIA region represented 47 percent of all IPOs, up from 34 percent a year prior.
Contrary to the notable successes of the preceding regions, the Asia-Pacific experienced a significant downturn.
The region only recorded 109 IPOs in Q3 2024, a steep 45 percent decline from 198 in Q3 2023. Proceeds also fell sharply from US$20.9 billion to US$9.6 billion, a 54 percent fall.
Cross-border listings have gained momentum, reflecting a growing trend of international companies choosing to list in more favorable markets.
In the first three quarters of 2024, 77 companies opted for overseas listings, marking a 20 percent year-over-year increase. This trend has been particularly pronounced in the US market, which has attracted more foreign listings than ever, driven by strong liquidity and more advantageous valuations, EY analysts explained.
In fact, foreign-domiciled issuers account for approximately 52 percent of IPOs on US exchanges since 2023, highlighting a strategic shift by international firms seeking better market conditions.
Moreover, stock exchanges worldwide are adapting their listing regimes to accommodate evolving business landscapes.
The UK introduced significant reforms to enhance its competitiveness this year, while the Hong Kong Exchange relaxed listing requirements to attract IPOs from specialist technology firms.
The current market landscape has led to a broadening of the IPO sectors, allowing for a more diverse range of investment opportunities.
Sectors less affected by rate fluctuations, such as industrials, materials and energy, have shown resilience during monetary tightening phases.
On the other hand, capital-intensive sectors, including health, technology and real estate, experienced significant declines in their global shares due to rising borrowing costs.
As the interest rates decrease, these sectors seeing renewed activity in IPO activity, potentially leading to more robust investor engagement.
Looking ahead, the IPO landscape in Q4 2024 and beyond is expected to be influenced by central bank policies, geopolitical developments and key election outcomes.
Optimism is fueled by the prospect of lower interest rates and easing inflation, which are anticipated to encourage new listings and revive sectors sensitive to borrowing costs. Major markets, including the US, Europe and India, are poised to continue their strong performance, bolstered by increased investor interest and favorable economic conditions.
More crucially, the AI sector remains a focal point for IPO activity, with nearly 50 AI companies currently in IPO registration and sustained investor enthusiasm.
Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the expedited laboratory-based assay results from the W2 prospect Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program. The maiden drill program identified high- grade hydrothermal related stratabound manganese mineralisation with these assay results confirming the initial pXRF results2
Black Canyon’s Managing Director Brendan Cummins said:
“The laboratory-based assay results have confirmed the significant high-grade intercepts for the W2 prospect. I am impressed by the consistency of the grades and thickness of the manganese horizon we have discovered and the higher-grade intervals over 40% Mn. What is really appealing about this target from an exploration and resource delineation perspective is the benefit of a consistent mineralised horizon that is also associated with hydrothermal grades. I am excited by the upside of this new style of mineralisation as we plan our follow-up exploration programs to assess 1.75km of strike to the north and the potential of the manganese horizon to extend to the east.”
Figure 1. W2 Prospect, RC drill bags from WDRC031 in the foreground
W2 Prospect, Wandanya (BCA 100%)
The W2 prospect was drilled on an approximate 40 x 40m grid testing a 240 long x 200m wide target. This drill program comprised 35 holes for 642m of drilling. Drill collar information is presented in Appendix 2.
Expedited Assay Results
Initially, six RC holes were sampled for expedited assays, generating 38 one metre interval samples that were gathered along the eastern boundary of the stratabound mineralisation. Representative holes were sampled from every second line along the drilled strike of 240m. On each drill line, the last two eastern holes were sampled from depths between 4m and 9m, which included stratabound mineralisation and portions of the lower grade footwall and hangingwall.
The results are presented in Table 1, which show consistent zones of mineralisation with the bottom 2m for each intersection typically returning high grade mineralisation potentially suitable for direct shipping (DSO).
Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that a re-evaluation of data from the Company’s May Queen South Bauxite project has recognised significantly elevated levels of gallium (Ga) (see Table 1).
Highlights
Market summary
Gallium prices have surged in recent years, primarily due to increased demand in the electronics and semiconductor industries (Graph 1). Uses of Ga include the manufacture of compound semiconductor wafers that are used in integrated circuits and optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors, and solar cells. Gallium's unique properties, such as its low melting point and ability to form useful compounds, makes it a critical element with applications spanning various industries, particularly in advanced technology and electronics.
The global gallium market is heavily dominated by China, with other countries playing much smaller roles. Currently China produces approximately 98% of the world's supply of raw gallium1.
Recent market disruptions including the entry of price inelastic demand 2 and Chinese export controls in August 2023 has seen a doubling of prices since 2021 when gallium was priced at $422.70 per kg, the current price represents a 115.12% increase3
Graph 1. Gallium price worldwide from January 2018 to January 2024 (Source: www.statista.com)
May Queen South Bauxite project
The May Queen South Bauxite project is located in central Queensland, within a short trucking distance of a rail system leading north to the Port of Bundaberg. It is also located within close proximity of the main Queensland Rail network heading south towards the Port of Brisbane.
Figure 1. Location of EPM 16260 and EPM 16261 shown together with theCompany’s adjacent May Queen gold tenements (EPM19419 and EPM27746)
The Project has a JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 54.9Mt at 37.5% total Al2O3 and 5.2% TiO2 and 7.9% Rx SiO24 (refer to announcement dated 30 May 2023).
Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to advise shareholders of the commencement of a ~3,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Company’s 100Å owned 8500N Paleochannel (8500N) (Eighty-five Hundred North), located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.
The first stage of the drill program consists of ~100 RC holes (~3,000m) designed to improve the geological confidence of the shallow paleochannel, while testing for potential extension of mineralisation in the saprolite zone beneath the paleochannel, as identified during the initial drill program (ASX announcement 18 September 2024). Several drill traverses will also be undertaken to test for extension along strike to the south (Figure 1). The complete drill program is designed to be completed in several stages to ensure optimal drilling effectiveness.
8500N Paleochannel
The 8500N Paleochannel is located within a granted mining tenement, between the Company’s Wattle Dam Gold Mine and the underlying 8500N gold deposit (Figure 2). Paleochannels are remnants of ancient rivers or stream channels that have been buried by younger sediments. Paleochannels can contain concentrations of high-grade alluvial gold that accumulate over millions of years and are generally shallow and flat-lying with free-digging qualities (not requiring drill and blasting) of the mineralised paleo gravels and overburden material, which can provide significant economic advantages.
Maximus’ 8500N is situated within the Lefroy Paleodrainage System, a significant ancient drainage network in the Eastern Goldfields region that contains several well-known paleochannel gold deposits such as Neptune, Africa, and Mandilla. The mined Neptune and Africa paleochannel deposits, part of Gold Fields Limited (JSE:GFI) St Ives Gold Camp, had a reported mineralised thickness of 1-3 metres recovering ~87,000 oz at 3.32 g/t Au. Similarly, Astral Resources’ NL (ASX:AAR) Mandilla paleochannel, which is situated ~2 km east of 8500N (Figure 2), was mined between 2006-2007, producing approximately 23,000 oz at 7.5 g/t Au from a ~600-metre long paleochannel with a mineralised thickness of 1-4 metres. The proximity of the 8500N Paleochannel to these established deposits, highlights the prospectivity of the region, as paleochannels within the Lefroy Paleodrainage System have consistently proven to be productive sources of gold.
The shallow 8500N mineralisation is located between 5 and 20m below the surface, gradually dipping to the south along two separate interpreted trends, with a strike length of approximately 450m. Legacy drilling across the flat- lying paleochannel has shown known mineralisation thickness ranges from 1 to 4m, with several key markers of the paleo gravels to assist in effective mining.
Currently, no JORC-compliant gold resources are defined for the 8500N paleochannel. However, recent drilling has revealed gold mineralisation extending beyond the limits of legacy drilling, indicating strong potential for significant expansion of the previously defined mineralised zone (ASX announcement 18 September 2024).
Figure 1 – Maximus’ 8500N Paleochannel mineralisation wireframes with the phase 1 (Black) and planned phase 2 (Grey) drill collars.
A third party has held the 8500N Paleochannel area under a Special Prospecting License (SPL) (Figure 2), which has restricted Maximus from assessing the potential of the 8500N gold resource and 8500N paleochannel. No exploration work, excluding a small scout drill program, has taken place in the 8500N area since 2014. On the surrender of the SPL (ASX announcement 5 September 2024), Maximus can now progress unencumbered to re- evaluate the mineral resources of both the Paleochannel and 8500N deposit.
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has secured a $52 million bank credit facility and has commenced a 4-well drilling program at Two Rivers East.
TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT
Coelacanth has commenced drilling on the 5-19 Pad at Two Rivers East with the first well spud on September 1st. The complete program consists of drilling and completing 3 Lower Montney wells, completing 1 previously drilled Upper Montney well, and drilling a Bluesky disposal well for a total cost of approximately $36 million. The 4 pad wells are scheduled to be completed starting late October 2024.
As previously released, the three 5-19 Lower Montney wells drilled in 2023 had tested at a per well average of 1,338 boe/d for a combined rate of 4,014 boe/d (54% light oil). The program above will be additive to this once the Two Rivers East facility is constructed and on-stream in April 2025. The Upper Montney has not produced in the immediate area but has been very prolific in the greater region. Management is looking forward to proving up the commerciality of this zone in the area as well as establishing expected oil/gas production mix.
Strategic benefits of this program are as follows:
Also as previously released, Coelacanth obtained all regulatory approvals to construct a new battery facility ("Facility") at Two Rivers East designed for gas compression/dehydration, oil treating and water handling, plus gathering and transport lines to connect from the 5-19 Pad through the Facility to a mid-stream gathering line. Construction of the pipelines and the facility site have already commenced and estimated to be operational in April 2025.
BANK CREDIT FACILITY AND FINANCIAL UPDATE
Coelacanth secured 2 revolving bank credit facilities for a total of $52 million from its primary lender. The facilities are backed by reserves at Two Rivers West plus a $45 million Letter of Credit from a third party. The commitment from the third party is for a 2-year term. During the term, Coelacanth expects that the lending value of producing reserves at Two Rivers East will allow for the credit facility to be renegotiated and the Letter of Credit to be returned.
Coelacanth had also previously secured a commitment for approximately $22 million from a Mid-Stream company to finance a pipeline connecting Coelacanth facilities to the Mid-Stream Company's gathering system.
With over $60 million cash and no debt at the end of Q2 2024, Coelacanth estimates it will have approximately $40 million net debt plus the mid-stream commitment once the drilling program is completed and the facility is operational. Once operational and pending drilling success on the above program, Coelacanth's production should stabilize at over 6,000 boe/d until additional wells are drilled in the summer of 2025.
SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS
As part of the $80 million bought deal financing completed in November 2023, Coelacanth had issued 33.3 million share purchase warrants ("Warrants") with a strike price of $1.05 per share that expire November 15, 2024. Coelacanth's Board of Directors has determined that extending the Warrant expiry date to June 30, 2025 is in the best interest of the Company and management will start the regulatory process to extend such Warrants.
Proceeds of the Warrant exercise, if any, would be used for additional pad drilling at Two Rivers East scheduled for summer of 2025.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Coelacanth Energy Inc.
2110, 530 - 8th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3S8
Phone: 403-705-4525
www.coelacanth.ca
Mr. Robert J. Zakresky
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Nolan Chicoine
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Oil and Gas Terms
The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:
|Liquids
|Bbls
|Barrels
|Bbls/d
|Barrels per day
|NGLs
|Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane)
|Natural Gas
|Mcf
|Thousands of cubic feet
|Mcf/d
|Thousands of cubic feet per day
|MMcf/d
|Millions of cubic feet per day
|Oil Equivalent
|Boe
|Barrels of oil equivalent
|Boe/d
|Barrels of oil equivalent per day
Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
Product Types
The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:
Natural gas refers to shale gas
Oil refers to tight oil
NGLs refers to butane, propane and pentanes combined
Liquids refers to tight oil and NGLs combined
Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent as described above.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.
More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil, NGLs and natural gas production and capital programs. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities and the availability and cost of labor and services.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Test Results and Initial Production Rates
The C5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 5.8 days and produced at an average rate of 736 bbl/d oil and 2,660 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure and production rates were stable.
The D5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 12.6 days and produced at an average rate of 170 bbl/d oil and 580 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure and production rates were stable.
The E5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 11.4 days and produced at an average rate of 312 bbl/d oil and 890 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure was stable, and production was starting to decline.
A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out on these four wells and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered to be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed. Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery.
Production Rates
Any references to peak rates, test rates, IP30, IP90, IP180 or initial production rates or declines are useful for confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates and declines are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. IP30 is defined as an average production rate over 30 consecutive days, IP90 is defined as an average production rate over 90 consecutive days and IP180 is defined as an average production rate over 180 consecutive days. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for the Company.
