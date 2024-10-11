Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at Double Mer Uranium Project, Identifying High-Priority Zones for Expansion

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Nickel Investor Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Red Cloud

Red Cloud Announces Fall Mining Showcase 2024 Agenda


Red Cloud is excited to announce its annual Fall Mining Showcase, scheduled for October 16-17, 2024, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will feature over 90 resource companies, including CEOs, high-net-worth and institutional investors, highlighted by an engaging keynote agenda.

The mining industry is experiencing renewed optimism, particularly with producers posting record profits on the back of rising commodity prices. This momentum along with growing support of clean energy initiatives lead by nuclear power should bode well for sentiment at this year's showcase.

Founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining sector, Red Cloud offers a unique platform that helps companies navigate growth opportunities through expert guidance and innovative financial solutions.

"Our event provides an exceptional opportunity for investors to engage with industry experts, explore a diverse range of commodities, and gain valuable insights into the macro themes shaping the industry," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "We are committed to fostering these connections while highlighting junior mining companies."

Keynote presentations from industry leaders listed below:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

  • Joe Mazumdar, Editor, Analyst & Publisher, Exploration Insights
  • Pierre Lassonde, Chairman Emeritus & Co-Founder, Franco-Nevada Corp.
  • Rob McEwen, Executive Chairman & CEO, McEwen Mining

Thursday, October 17, 2024

  • Ron Bernbaum, Founder and CEO, PearTree Securities Canada
  • Kendra Johnston, P.Geo, MBA, Managing Director, PearTree Securities Canada
  • Abigail Hunter, Executive Director, SAFE's Ambassador Alfred Hoffman Jr. Center for Critical Minerals Strategy
  • Uranium Investor Session - Presented by TMX Group

Visit our website to register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and learn more about the conference: https://redcloudsecurities.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional sponsors.

For additional information and inquiries, please contact our events team: marketing@redcloudsecurities.com

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
https://x.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
www.redcloudsecurities.com
https://x.com/RedCloudSec
https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-securities/

Source

red cloudresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Spoilbank Marina as of September 2024.

Port Hedland’s Spoilbank Marina Set to Open in November

The BHP-funded Spoilbank Marina in Port Hedland will officially open at 5:30 p.m. AWST on November 29 with a community celebration, the Western Australia (WA) government said on Tuesday (October 8).

The AU$187.5 million project is funded by the Western Australian government, the Town of Port Hedland and mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP).

BHP contributed AU$12.4 million to the marina as per an announcement by the WA government in August 2021. In its 2023 Community Development Report, BHP highlighted the project’s aim to provide employment and business opportunities for local workers and businesses in Port Hedland and the wider Pilbara region.

Keep reading...Show less
GOING PUBLIC written on ticker screen.

Global IPO Market Defies Economic Slowdown, Listings Rise 11 Percent in Q3

The global initial public offering (IPO) market has displayed remarkable resilience in the third quarter of 2024, despite ongoing market volatility, geopolitical tensions and a global economic slowdown.

While the overall volume of IPOs has dipped year-over-year, it climbed compared to the prior quarter, signaling cautious optimism among market participants.

According to the EY Global IPO Trends report for Q3 2024, the number of IPOs fell by 14 percent to 310, with proceeds decreasing by 35 percent to US$24.9 billion compared to the same period last year.

However, this quarter saw a 11 percent increase in the number of IPOs launched from the previous quarter, indicating a possible recovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the expedited laboratory-based assay results from the W2 prospect Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program. The maiden drill program identified high- grade hydrothermal related stratabound manganese mineralisation with these assay results confirming the initial pXRF results2

Keep reading...Show less
Australasian Metals Limited

Gallium Mineralisation Discovered in Rock Chip Samples from the May Queen South Bauxite Project, Queensland

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that a re-evaluation of data from the Company’s May Queen South Bauxite project has recognised significantly elevated levels of gallium (Ga) (see Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Maximus Resources Limited

8500N Paleochannel Drilling Commences

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to advise shareholders of the commencement of a ~3,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Company’s 100Å owned 8500N Paleochannel (8500N) (Eighty-five Hundred North), located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has secured a $52 million bank credit facility and has commenced a 4-well drilling program at Two Rivers East.

TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

Related News

Energy Investing

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Battery Metals Investing

Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Current Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

PEP-11 Update

Copper Investing

Anax Completes $2.54M Strategic Placement

×