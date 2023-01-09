Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on February 1, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via audio webcast at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/realmatters2023 .

Registered and non-registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting and ask questions, but will not be able to vote. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting but will not be able to submit questions, vote their shares (if any) or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Please note that registered shareholders will need the 16-digit control number indicated on the form of proxy accompanying their Notice of Meeting to log on to the Meeting as a "Shareholder". Duly appointed proxyholders will need the Appointee Name and 8-character Appointee Identification Number to log on to the Meeting as a "Proxyholder / Appointee". Otherwise, shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders, as applicable, will have to log on as "Guests". Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details on how to log on to the Meeting.

The Meeting webcast will be archived and a transcript of the meeting will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the meeting.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

Real Matters to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 27, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, January 27, 2023, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 27, 2023, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

Intuit TurboTax 2023 Brand Campaign "Come to TurboTax" Is a Reminder to Get Started On What You Do Best: "Not Taxes."

New campaign spotlights that with TurboTax, customers can have their taxes done by an Expert who will file for them

Intuit TurboTax announces it will be a NFL Super Bowl LVII advertiser for the 10th consecutive year

DC Two Limited

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained Group Pty Ltd (Attained).

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intuit, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of INTUit, Inc. ("INTUit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTU).

The investigation concerns whether Intuit and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices.

person holding cell phone with graphics showing dollar signs in front of the screen

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks of 2022

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and Allied Market Research are projecting continued growth in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 12, 2022, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million at that time were considered.

Credit Karma wants to help members file their taxes and get cash instantly with TurboTax Refund Advance

Credit Karma teams up with TurboTax to launch refund-focused tax experience to help Americans seamlessly file their taxes and apply to get a Refund Advance loan in as little as 1 minute after IRS acceptance

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., announced plans to offer a refund-focused tax experience together with INTUit TurboTax (NASDAQ: INTU) 1 . This experience will help members navigate each step of the 2022 tax season, including helping them estimate their refund and providing personalized recommendations for how to optimize their refund based on information within their Credit Karma profile. Eligible members will also have options for getting cash quickly this tax season, including the ability to access their refund up to 5 days early 2 when they deposit it into a Credit Karma Money™ account, 3 or getting a Refund Advance 4 loan in as little as 1 minute after IRS acceptance. 5 Together, Credit Karma and TurboTax are focused on delivering a personalized tax experience with a focus on helping Americans estimate their refund, make a plan for how they're going to use their refund, and for eligible members, gain faster access to funds.

