Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results via news release on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

To access the call:

  • Participant Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8642
  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 884-4523
  • Conference ID: 76903946

To listen to the live webcast of the call:

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

For more information:
Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

Intuit's Global Financial Technology Platform Architecture Drives Technology Innovation for Customers With Speed at Scale

Intuit's Core Capabilities Fuel Growth and Rapid Innovation to Solve Customers' Most Important Financial Problems

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is fueling innovation through a common architecture shared by all of the company's applications. At Investor Day 2022 , Intuit Chief Technology Officer, Marianna Tessel, provided a deep dive into Intuit's platform architecture that enables the company to accelerate innovation at scale for more than 100 million customers.

FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 3, 2022

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce third quarter 2022 financial results on Thurs., November 3, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

PayPal Launches its All-In-One POS Solution for Small Businesses in the U.S.

The PayPal Zettle Terminal further strengthens PayPal's in-store offering, putting an entire store kit in the palm of small business owners' hands.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the rollout of the PayPal Zettle Terminal to small businesses in the U.S. following its launch in European markets last year. Terminal is an all-in-one point-of-sale solution that offers increased mobility in-store for small businesses. With its sleek design, Terminal is ready to go right out of the box, with no need for a second device to pair it with. Featuring a touchscreen, this digital in-store solution is easy to set up and use, offering small businesses simplicity, speed, and mobility. Terminal comes with a pre-loaded SIM card, and its combined Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity means that small businesses are no longer dependent on fixed checkout points, making the checkout completely mobile. The seller is free to complete the entire checkout process, from start to finish, wherever the customer is on the shop floor, by the table, on the terrace, at the point of delivery, or anywhere where there's mobile coverage. Terminal can also include an integrated barcode scanner and can be attached to a dock that has a built-in printer for on-the-spot receipt printing. The in-store solution comes with the Zettle point-of-sale app pre-installed, and small businesses will get an integrated solution that not only helps them accept a range of fast and secure payments in person — including credit cards, contactless, digital wallets, and PayPal and Venmo QR Codes — but also helps them manage sales, inventory, reporting, and payments, all in one place. In addition, merchants will soon be able to access funds from their completed sales in their PayPal account typically within minutes, through a feature that PayPal is rolling out now. "We're excited to roll out Terminal our all-in-one, mobile point-of-sale solution to small businesses in the U.S. so they can meet their customers wherever they are, more effectively compete, and grow," said Ed Hallett Senior Director, SMB Solutions, PayPal. "With Terminal, we will help SMBs sell seamlessly in person, bring flexibility to the checkout process, and enable businesses to offer their customers choice when it comes to how they want to pay." Many small businesses in the U.S. are already seeing the benefits of using Terminal. "Terminal is much more convenient than our previous setup," said Jilian Heldt owner of Jilian's Produce. "We love using Terminal. The design is beautiful, I don't have to worry about renewing prepaid phones or charging more than one device, and I love not having a lot of cords all over the counter." The pricing for Terminal starts at $199 with additional features available for purchase. About PayPal PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 429 million active accounts in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

10 Canadian Fintech Stocks (Updated 2022)

10 Canadian Fintech Stocks (Updated 2022)

Canada’s fintech landscape is growing, as are partnerships between Canadian banks and Canadian fintech stocks.

Canada’s fintech industry includes more than 700 companies, according to a 2021 report on the Canadian fintech market from Accenture, an IT services and consulting firm. Sixty percent of these companies are found in Toronto, Ontario, but the cities of Vancouver, BC, and Montreal, Quebec, have also become major financial technology hubs in the nation.

The report identifies three verticals with the most promise for growth in the Canadian fintech ecosystem: RegTech (risk and compliance management), WealthTech and personal financial management tools.

Intuit Hosts Investor Day, Reaffirms First-quarter and Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Intuit Inc . (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2023 in conjunction with its Investor Day, being held today at the company's Mountain View, CA, headquarters. The meeting begins at 8:00 a.m. PT. The company's fiscal year runs from August 1 to July 31.

Intuit Opens New Canadian Headquarters in Toronto as Part of Global Growth Plan

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform behind TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announced the official opening of its new Canadian headquarters in Toronto's downtown core. Located in ‘The Well' at Front Street West and Spadina Avenue, the new space is Intuit's first global site that has implemented the company's workplace of the future design.

"We've identified the city of Toronto as a global talent hub and a top growth site for Intuit globally. We're thrilled to officially open the doors of this dynamic, new, hybrid space to serve our employees, customers and community," said David Marquis, vice president and Canada country manager at Intuit. "With this newly designed workplace, we're making a meaningful investment in our growth in Canada, while creating more opportunities for technologists to do the best work of their lives at Intuit."

