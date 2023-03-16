Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Real Matters Announces CFO Transition

Rodrigo Pinto Appointed as Chief Financial Officer, William Herman to Step Down

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced the appointment of Rodrigo Pinto as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective April 10, 2023. Mr. Pinto succeeds William (Bill) Herman who has notified the Company of his intention to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Herman will remain at the Company through May 5, 2023, to support a seamless transition.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rodrigo to Real Matters. He is a well-rounded and deeply experienced leader with extensive financial and real-estate industry experience, and I'm confident that his expertise will be an asset to the team," said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang.

Rodrigo Pinto has more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting across various industries including financial services and real estate. Mr. Pinto joins Real Matters from Royal Lepage Real Estate Services where he led the team responsible for financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and taxation, and played a key role in the company's long-term strategy and acquisitions. Prior to Royal Lepage, Mr. Pinto served as Chief Financial Officer of The Nationwide Group of Companies and MBAC Fertilizer Corp. (TSX: MBC). He started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Brazil and in the United States. Mr. Pinto worked as a management consultant at Fannie Mae and subsequently moved into senior accounting and finance positions at Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI, NYSE:AUY, LSE:AUY) and TD Bank Group (TSX,NYSE: TD). Mr. Pinto is a Chartered Professional Accountant in the U.S. and Canada.

"Bill has been an integral part of the team at Real Matters for nearly seven years, including providing critical leadership and guidance through our IPO process and transition to a public company. During his tenure, Bill built a strong team and helped navigate the business through a number of mortgage market cycles. On behalf of the Company and our Board, we thank him for his dedication and stewardship, and we wish him well," added Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang.

"I am proud to have been part of Real Matters, to work alongside such a talented team and to have witnessed the Company's accomplishments since our IPO. With a solid strategy and strong balance sheet, I am confident that the Company is well-positioned to achieve its long-term objectives and I look forward to watching its continued success in the coming years," said Herman.

About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

