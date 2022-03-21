Rare Earth Investing News

Reach Resources Limited(ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that is has made a strategic investment of $1.8M into REEgenerate Pty Ltd ("REEgenerate"), an Australian private company that owns 100% of the Coconut Club REE exploration project in Quebec, Canada.

REEgenerate has an option to acquire 100% of REEcycle Inc ("REEcycle"), a US based Rare Earth Element (REE) separation and technology Company.

  • Strategic investment of $1.8M into REEgenerate Pty Ltd, an Australian private company that owns 100% of the Coconut Club REE exploration project in Quebec, Canada and has an option to acquire 100% of REEcycle Inc, a US based Rare Earth Element (REE) separation and technology Company
  • REEcycle has developed a process that has the potential to reclaim nearly all rare earth elements in discarded NdFeB magnets with a recovery efficiency demonstrated in pilot testing in excess of 99%
  • The patented process developed at the University of Houston uses a proprietary solvent to safely and efficiently extract REEs from scrap with low temperatures, low pressures, and minimal energy needs and waste
  • In pilot testing, REEcycle's technology has demonstrated an ability to safely extract 15 of the 17 rare earth elements found in discarded permanent magnets in electronic waste from its pilot plant in Houston, Texas
  • NdFeB magnets will be sourced predominantly from end-of-life wind turbines, electric vehicles, electric bikes and electronic waste
  • REEcycle aims to provide an alternative option to traditional mined sources of rare earth metals as well as reduce supply chain uncertainty and geopolitical risk for companies reliant on these materials
  • REEcycle won top honours for the US Department of Energy's ("DOE") National Clean Energy Prize, and has received cash awards from the National Science Foundation ("NSF"), DOE, and top US universities
  • REEgenerate has established a high-powered Board comprising of leading industry experts Ashley Zumwalt-Forbes and Daniel Marmadou, and Advisory team including Mick McMullen, and founder Casey McNeil
  • The global permanent magnet market size was valued at USD$17.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD$34.70 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 1, with the rare earth metals component being valued at US$5.3 billion in 2021 with only 1% of REEs sourced from recycled end of life products 2
  • Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) forecast recycling of NdFeB magnets is likely to be the largest growth of neodymium and dysprosium supply from 2021 to 2025
  • Reach Resources raises $2.4M in new equity to fund its investment in REEgenerate and the development of its existing mineral resource exploration projects


Click here for the full ASX release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:rr1gold explorationrare earth explorationreach resourcesGold InvestingRare Earth Investing
Ionic Rare Earths

100% Success Rate for Phase 4 Tranche 6 Infill Drill Results

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR, or "IonicRE") is pleased to announce the results of assays for Tranche Six (6) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October 2021 at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu” or “the Project”) in Uganda.

Keep reading...Show less

Search Minerals Magnetic Separation of Bulk Samples Commences at SGS Canada

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that two bulk samples of mineralization from Deep Fox and Foxtrot have been received and are being processed in our PHASE 1 magnetic separation program at SGS Canada (Lakefield) (" SGS "). The Deep Fox sample comprises 52.9 metric tonnes recovered from the exposed surface of the deposit. Similarly, the Foxtrot sample comprises 19.8 tonnes of surface material.

The SGS program involves crushing and grinding the bulk samples and feeding a series of magnetic separation devices to produce:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Accepts Notices of Resignation From Members of IMC Management Team as Transition Plans Occur for the Upcoming Commercial Deployment of the RapidSX Technology

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") announces that it has accepted notices of resignations from members of the senior management team of Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), including, IMC Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gareth Hatch; President and Executive Director, Tyler Dinwoodie; and Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Metallurgy, Dr. Kurt Forrester. The resignations will result in their departures from IMC later in 2022, which coincides with Ucore's planned transition to the commercialization phase for RapidSX™.

"Ucore is extremely grateful to the IMC technical team's efforts to progress the RapidSX™ technology platform towards commercial deployment," stated Ucore Chairman and CEO, Pat Ryan. "Since Ucore's acquisition of IMC in May of 2020, Gareth and his team have very systematically worked towards the completion and development of the technology platform and to ready it for commercial deployment. The Company is looking forward to a smooth transition from research & development to the commercial application of this transformative technology to North America's evolving rare earth element supply chain."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Search Minerals Expands Advisory Committee and Engages Investor Relations Firm

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Search will significantly bolster its expertise with the addition of Ken Baxter and W. Andrew Krusen, Jr to its Advisory Committee. We are also pleased to engage Pretium Capital Group for investor public relations and related communication services.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Search Minerals Exploration Update for 2022 Sprint to Production

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce a corporate update regarding our upcoming 2022 exploration program. Our treasury is currently over $ 7.0M, which includes our recent $ 6.3M financing. This treasury will be used to accomplish the goals outlined below.

2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Investor Presentation

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR, or "IonicRE") has released its most recent investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×