Raytheon UK to Supply GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions for International Armoured Vehicle Programme

Next-Generation Landshield Plus anti-jam antennas will enhance GPS resilience on CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Raytheon UK, part of RTX's (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon business, has been awarded a contract from BAE Systems to supply its Landshield Plus anti-jam antennas for the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle.

Landshield Plus is comprised of an antenna and anti-jam processor in a single box. The mounted solution provides users with information about interfering signals and their location and offers real-time situational awareness to aid in GPS-challenged environments. Its compact, lightweight design and low power usage make it highly versatile for use on land, sea, and air platforms.

"There is a growing demand for resilient GPS across today's complex battlefield," said James Gray , managing director and chief executive of Raytheon UK. "The Landshield Plus anti-jam solution delivers exceptional performance in one integrated system, making it an ideal choice for modern combat vehicles such as the CV90."

Landshield Plus works on both L1 and L2 GPS frequency bands, the two main frequencies used by GPS satellites, and uses a seven-element antenna with integrated anti-jam technology. This allows it to block signals from up to six jammers at once, across both frequency bands, to maintain reliable navigation in GPS contested environments.

Thousands of the Raytheon UK anti-jamming systems are in service around the world, across multiple domains, supporting allied nations with cutting-edge electronic protection systems that ensure mission success by defending critical GPS signals.

The system will be delivered between 2025 and 2029 for use on the platform developed by BAE Systems' Hägglunds business.

About Raytheon UK
With over 2,000 employees in the UK, Raytheon UK is a major supplier and systems integrator to the UK Ministry of Defence that designs, develops and manufactures defence and space products. The company is also a leading provider of training transformations services and continues to invest in research and development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country. Raytheon UK is part of RTX's Raytheon business.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion , is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

×