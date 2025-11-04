Rambus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at two upcoming investor events: the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit and the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference.
Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit
Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Desmond Lynch, chief financial officer, will present at the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. PT. The presentation will be available live through a webcast that can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com . A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.
Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference
Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, will present at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference in London, UK on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 5:30 a.m. PT. The presentation will be available live through a webcast that can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com . A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With 35 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com .
Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
rambus@stratosir.com