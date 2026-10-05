Rambus to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Rambus to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results.

This call will be webcast and can be accessed via Rambus' website at investor.rambus.com . A replay will be available following the call on the Rambus Investor Relations website or for one week at the following numbers: (833) 309-1852 (domestic) or +44 800-007-4044 (international) with ID# 254362271.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus delivers industry-leading chips and silicon IP for the data center and AI infrastructure. With over three decades of advanced semiconductor experience, our products and technologies address the critical bottlenecks between memory and processing to accelerate data-intensive workloads. By enabling greater bandwidth, efficiency and security across next generation computing platforms, we make data faster and safer. For more information, visit rambus.com .

Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
rambus@stratosir.com

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