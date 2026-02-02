Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Achieved record 2025 revenue and earnings results
  • Delivered record quarterly product revenue of $96.8 million, fueling record annual product revenue of $347.8 million, up 41% from 2024
  • Generated record quarterly and annual cash from operations of $99.8 million and $360.0 million, respectively

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter was $190.2 million, licensing billings were $71.5 million, product revenue was $96.8 million, and contract and other revenue was $21.8 million. The Company also generated $99.8 million in cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter.

"2025 was a record-breaking year for Rambus, delivering strong growth in revenue and earnings, and new quarterly and annual highs for product revenue and cash from operations," said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. "Our sustained leadership in DDR5 RCDs and growing contributions from new products drove substantial year-over-year product growth. With a robust roadmap and deep expertise aligned to the secular trends transforming data center and AI, we are well positioned to meet industry needs and drive long-term profitable growth."

GAAP

Non-GAAP (1)

Quarterly Financial Review

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

Product revenue

$

96.8

$

73.4

$

96.8

$

73.4

Royalties

71.6

58.2

71.6

58.2

Contract and other revenue

21.8

29.5

21.8

29.5

Total revenue

190.2

161.1

190.2

161.1

Cost of product revenue

37.3

28.5

37.1

28.3

Cost of contract and other revenue

1.2

0.7

1.2

0.7

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue)

1.7

2.3

Total operating expenses

79.2

71.7

64.9

60.1

Operating income

$

70.8

$

57.9

$

87.0

$

72.0

Operating margin

37

%

36

%

46

%

45

%

Net income

$

63.8

$

62.2

$

74.7

$

59.6

Diluted net income per share

$

0.58

$

0.58

$

0.68

$

0.55

Licensing billings (operational metric) (2)

$

71.5

$

63.6

$

71.5

$

63.6

_______________

(1)

See "Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented and that revenue and cash provided by operating activities are solely presented on a GAAP basis. Additionally, licensing billings is presented as an operational metric, which is defined below.

(2)

Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $190.2 million, which was above the Company's expectations. The Company also had licensing billings of $71.5 million, product revenue of $96.8 million, and contract and other revenue of $21.8 million. The Company had total GAAP cost of revenue of $40.2 million and operating expenses of $79.2 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $103.2 million (including non-GAAP cost of revenue of $38.3 million). The Company's provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 of $13.4 million was significantly higher than in the same period in 2024 partially due to the tax legislation enacted in the third quarter of 2025. The Company had GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.58 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.68. The Company's basic share count was 108 million shares and its diluted share count was 110 million shares.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025 were $761.8 million, an increase of $88.5 million as compared to September 30, 2025, mainly due to $99.8 million in cash provided by operating activities, offset by $8.6 million paid for capital expenditures.

2026 First Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth the first quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions)

GAAP

Non-GAAP (1)

Licensing billings (operational metric) (2)

$66 - $72

$66 - $72

Product revenue (GAAP)

$84 - $90

$84 - $90

Contract and other revenue (GAAP)

$21 - $27

$21 - $27

Total operating costs and expenses

$121 - $117

$104 - $100

Interest and other income (expense), net

$6

$6

Diluted share count

110

110

_______________

(1)

See "Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates" table included below.

(2)

Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $66 million and $72 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $61 million and $67 million, product revenue to be between $84 million and $90 million, and contract and other revenue to be between $21 million and $27 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing, among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $121 million and $117 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $104 million and $100 million. These expectations also assume a tax rate of 16% and a diluted share count of 110 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense of $15 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2 million.

Conference Call

The Company's management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT today. The call will be audio, slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com , and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or (+1) 929-458-6194 (international) with ID# 958497.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: cost of product revenue, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted net income per share. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax adjustment, and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company's performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense . These expenses primarily relate to employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's results with peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the current periods' portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company's operations.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets . The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company's prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company's core business.

Income tax adjustment . For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 20 percent and 22 percent for 2025 and 2024, respectively, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company's planning.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies, that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus delivers industry-leading chips and silicon IP for the data center and AI infrastructure. With over three decades of advanced semiconductor experience, our products and technologies address the critical bottlenecks between memory and processing to accelerate data-intensive workloads. By enabling greater bandwidth, efficiency and security across next-generation computing platforms, we make data faster and safer. For more information, visit rambus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus' expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company's ability to deliver long-term, profitable growth, product and investment strategies, and the Company's outlook and financial guidance for the first quarter of 2026 and related drivers, and the Company's ability to effectively manage market challenges. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company's business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Rambus Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

182,826

$

99,775

Marketable securities

579,005

382,023

Accounts receivable

137,476

122,813

Unbilled receivables

25,209

25,070

Inventories

44,098

44,634

Prepaids and other current assets

20,202

15,942

Total current assets

988,816

690,257

Intangible assets, net

10,171

17,059

Goodwill

286,812

286,812

Property and equipment, net

113,051

75,509

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,112

21,454

Deferred tax assets

105,542

136,466

Income taxes receivable

3,282

109,947

Other assets

4,759

5,632

Total assets

$

1,529,545

$

1,343,136

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

35,915

$

18,522

Accrued salaries and benefits

22,044

19,193

Deferred revenue

29,980

19,903

EDA tools software licenses liability

14,884

8,438

Operating lease liabilities

6,310

5,617

Other current liabilities

11,441

10,139

Total current liabilities

120,574

81,812

Long-term operating lease liabilities

18,671

24,534

Long-term income taxes payable

1,393

109,383

Long-term EDA tools software licenses liability

20,908

1,588

Other long-term liabilities

3,574

5,127

Total long-term liabilities

44,546

140,632

Total stockholders' equity

1,364,425

1,120,692

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,529,545

$

1,343,136

Rambus Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

Product revenue

$

96,778

$

73,369

$

347,754

$

246,815

Royalties

71,676

58,211

279,378

226,172

Contract and other revenue

21,790

29,522

80,498

83,637

Total revenue

190,244

161,102

707,630

556,624

Cost of revenue:

Cost of product revenue

37,342

28,494

134,681

95,875

Cost of contract and other revenue

1,148

721

2,856

3,028

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,720

2,300

6,878

11,204

Total cost of revenue

40,210

31,515

144,415

110,107

Gross profit

150,034

129,587

563,215

446,517

Operating expenses:

Research and development

49,246

43,698

187,708

162,881

Sales, general and administrative

29,961

27,998

115,289

104,094

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

30

506

Impairment of assets

1,071

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

(5,044

)

Total operating expenses

79,207

71,726

302,997

263,508

Operating income

70,827

57,861

260,218

183,009

Interest income and other income (expense), net

6,700

4,796

23,111

18,450

Interest expense

(320

)

(352

)

(1,373

)

(1,416

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

6,380

4,444

21,738

17,034

Income before income taxes

77,207

62,305

281,956

200,043

Provision for income taxes

13,367

103

51,501

20,222

Net income

$

63,840

$

62,202

$

230,455

$

179,821

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.59

$

0.58

$

2.14

$

1.67

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.58

$

2.11

$

1.65

Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:

Basic

107,742

106,716

107,548

107,438

Diluted

109,724

108,082

109,235

109,041

Rambus Inc.

Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

2025

2024

Cost of product revenue

$

37,342

$

28,494

Adjustment:

Stock-based compensation expense

(176

)

(172

)

Non-GAAP cost of product revenue

$

37,166

$

28,322

Total operating expenses

$

79,207

$

71,726

Adjustments:

Stock-based compensation expense

(14,269

)

(11,563

)

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

(22

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(30

)

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

64,938

$

60,111

Operating income

$

70,827

$

57,861

Adjustments:

Stock-based compensation expense

14,445

11,735

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

22

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,720

2,330

Non-GAAP total operating income

$

86,992

$

71,948

Net income

$

63,840

$

62,202

Stock-based compensation expense

14,445

11,735

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

22

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,720

2,330

Income tax adjustment

(5,307

)

(16,703

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

74,698

$

59,586

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.68

$

0.55

Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation

109,724

108,082

Rambus Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates

(Unaudited)

2026 First Quarter Outlook

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

(In millions)

Low

High

Forward-looking operating costs and expenses

$

121

$

117

Adjustments:

Stock-based compensation expense

(15

)

(15

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(2

)

(2

)

Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses

$

104

$

100

Desmond Lynch
Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
(408) 462-8000
dlynch@rambus.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

rambus-incrmbsnasdaq-rmbs-us
RMBS
The Conversation (0)
Rambus Inc.

Rambus Inc.

Keep Reading...
Tencent Announces Winners of Flagship CarbonX Program to Combat Climate Change

Tencent Announces Winners of Flagship CarbonX Program to Combat Climate Change

Tencent (00700.HK) is awarding 13 exceptional teams that won the first phase of its groundbreaking CarbonX Program which is aimed at boosting promising new climate technologies. The winners, which emerged from a pool of 30 finalists and more than 300 initial applications, will receive a total of... Keep Reading...
C4 Therapeutics and Betta Pharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Development and Commercialization in Greater China of CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader of EGFR L858R for NSCLC

C4 Therapeutics and Betta Pharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Development and Commercialization in Greater China of CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader of EGFR L858R for NSCLC

C4 Therapeutics to Receive a $10 Million Upfront Payment, a $25 Million Equity Investment and is Eligible to Receive up to $357 Million for Development and Commercial Milestones Plus Royalties on Net Sales in Greater China Betta Pharmaceuticals to Develop and Commercialize CFT8919 in Greater... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario,... Keep Reading...
Change Of Non-Executive Directors; Resignation of Executive Director; Change of Composition of Board Committee; And Change of Authorized Representative

Change Of Non-Executive Directors; Resignation of Executive Director; Change of Composition of Board Committee; And Change of Authorized Representative

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that is pleased to announce the following changes in the composition of the Company's board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)"), with effect from December 6, 2022: (i) Mr. Zhiwei Chen ("Mr. Chen") and... Keep Reading...

VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION UPDATES

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF ) (" Vox " or the " Company "), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) (" ValOre "), Genesis Minerals... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Project Update

Related News

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

uranium-investing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

copper-investing

BHP Expands 2026 Xplor Program with Record 10 Companies

precious-metals-investing

Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

tungsten-investing

Project Update

silver-investing

BP Silver Initial Drilling Intersects Significant Mineralization Within Cosuño Lithocap

gold-investing

Randy Smallwood: The Case for Gold Streaming in Today's Price Environment