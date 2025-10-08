Ramaco Resources' Randall Atkins to Address Global Energy Leaders at IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium in Paris

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") Ramaco is pleased to announce that Randall W. Atkins Chairman and CEO, will deliver a featured address today at the 7th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Gas and Coal Market Outlooks, hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, France . The biennial Symposium, jointly organized by the IEA, the International Energy Forum (IEF), and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is a central element of ongoing trilateral cooperation mandated by the G20 leaders.
Mr. Atkins will speak on "The Renaissance of Coal in the Age of Carbon Products, Critical Minerals, and AI," offering insights into the evolving role of coal amid technological innovation, the rising importance of critical minerals, and the transformative impact of artificial intelligence. As a recognized leader in the energy sector and the driving force behind Ramaco Resources, Mr. Atkins brings extensive expertise in energy markets, innovation, and corporate leadership.
His address will highlight Ramaco's pioneering approach to coal and carbon products, the company's leadership in rare earth and critical minerals development, and the broader implications for global energy markets.
"It is a privilege to bring a proud United States' pro-coal message of innovation to the world stage at the IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium," said Randall Atkins . "Coal continues to play a vital role in global energy markets—not only as a foundation for steelmaking and energy, but as a springboard for innovation in carbon products, critical minerals, and advanced technologies.
"Ramaco's work in developing the Brook Mine in Wyoming—the first new rare earth mine in the United States in over 70 years—underscores the essential contributions coal and American mining can make to the future of critical minerals and energy security in the Western world. We are proud to lead the way in demonstrating how coal, coupled with technological advancement, can help meet the world's evolving critical strategic needs."
Randall Atkins was appointed by the White House to sit as a US representative on the IEA's International Advisory Board for Coal and Critical Minerals. He is also the former Chairman of the Dept. of Energy's National Coal Council and is a member of the Board of the National Mining Association.
This year's event in Paris follows the IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks in Riyadh and the Joint Workshop on the Interactions Between Physical and Financial Energy Markets in Vienna , reflecting the organizations' commitment to advancing dialogue on critical energy topics.
The Symposium convenes leading experts, policymakers, and industry executives to discuss the future of gas and coal markets, providing a unique platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.
ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia , and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming . Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky , with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming . The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming . Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning guidance, future events, anticipated revenue, future demand and production levels, macroeconomic trends, the development of ongoing projects, costs and expectations regarding operating results, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities, the ability to successfully ramp up production at our complexes in accordance with the Company's growth initiatives, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United States or internationally, the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States and foreign governments, the further decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads, the Company's ability to successfully develop the Brook Mine REE/CM project, including whether the Company's exploration target and estimates for such mine are realized, the timing of the initial production of rare earth concentrates, the development of a pilot and ultimately a full scale commercial processing facility. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
