Ramaco Resources Chairman and CEO Randall Atkins to Speak at Baker Botts 10th Annual Energy Summit

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Randall W. Atkins, will participate as a speaker at the 10th Annual Energy Summit: "Energy, Risk, and Geopolitics," hosted by Baker Botts L.L.P. and the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The summit will be held October 6-7, 2026, in Houston, Texas, and will bring together leaders from across the energy industry to discuss the evolving intersection of global energy markets, geopolitical risk, policy, and energy security.

Mr. Atkins will participate in discussions addressing developments affecting the U.S. energy and natural resources sectors, including the growing strategic importance of domestic critical mineral supply chains and Ramaco's work to develop its exploratory Brook Mine rare earth and critical minerals project in Wyoming.

"America's energy and mineral security are becoming increasingly interconnected with our national and economic security," said Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ramaco Resources. "I look forward to joining the discussion at Baker Botts' Energy Summit and sharing our perspectives on the importance of strengthening domestic supply chains for the critical minerals and materials that will underpin America's industrial and technological future."

Additional information regarding the 10th Annual Energy Summit: "Energy, Risk, and Geopolitics" is available through Baker Botts.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and exploring a coal, rare earth and other critical minerals project in Wyoming. The Company's executive offices are located in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth element and other critical mineral exploration stage property near Sheridan, Wyoming (the "Brook Mine"). The Brook Mine remains an exploration stage property, and no assurance can be given that it will be successfully developed into a commercial scale mine or that any inferred mineral resources estimated will be converted into higher confidence mineral resources or eventually mineral reserves. Contiguous to the Brook Mine, the Company operates a carbon research facility related to the potential production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com.

Point of Contact
George Cpin
VP, Finance & Investor Relations
info@ramacometc.com or 859-244-7455

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramaco-resources-chairman-and-ceo-randall-atkins-to-speak-at-baker-botts-10th-annual-energy-summit-302898828.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

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