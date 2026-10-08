Raleigh, North Carolina, reduces IT service desk costs by 66% with ServiceNow AI agents

Raleigh is the first municipal government to deploy autonomous workers using ServiceNow's IT Service Desk AI Specialist

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced that the City of Raleigh is the first municipal government to put ServiceNow's IT Service Desk AI Specialist into production. Raleigh is adding new residents everyday, and that steady growth has created more requests, tickets, and pressure on a lean team. The city is keeping pace, while increasing productivity, with AI agents and specialists built on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

The challenge: keeping pace with one of the fastest-growing cities in the country

Raleigh's help desk staff of four people supports 4,400 city employees, while the city fields roughly 300,000 resident service calls each year. A decade of IT, HR, facilities, and security workflows on ServiceNow had already given the city a deep knowledge base, but as internal ticket volume climbed, more of the team's day went to routine device and connectivity questions and less to the complex problems and service improvements that matter most to employees and residents.

The solution: AI agents that help guide, resolve, and scale

Raleigh built ‘Ral-E,' a ServiceNow AI agent that guides employees through self-service requests and answers questions from the city's knowledge base across IT, HR, and facilities. Each conversation is unique to the problem at hand, getting employees an answer or routing them to the right team with a 98% deflection rate.

Building on that success, the city put ‘Alli,' its L1 IT Service Desk AI Specialist , into production. Where Ral-E guides and routes, Alli resolves complete workflows—handling common requests from start to finish using the city's knowledge base, historical incident data, and remediation workflows. Help desk staff oversee Alli's work and keep the knowledge she learns accurate and current.

With the help of Ral-E and Alli, key outcomes include:

  • 66% lower IT service desk costs achieved by redirecting staff time
  • 98% of AI-generated incident summaries accepted as-is
  • Nearly half of IT support requests resolved autonomously, with the city targeting 85%
  • 98% of tickets routed correctly on first contact
  • 20+ workflows automated through ServiceNow's Autonomous Workforce

What's next: bringing the same experience to residents

Raleigh is now extending its ServiceNow model beyond city hall. Ral-E and Alli will soon connect to the "Ask Raleigh" resident portal, helping nearly 500,000 residents get answers and complete service requests without ever picking up the phone—and giving city staff more time for the residents who need a person on the other end.

Comments on the news:

"Our residents expect their city to keep pace with their lives, and our employees deserve tools that make that possible," said Mark Wittenburg, chief information officer, City of Raleigh. "We're introducing AI deliberately, building trust step by step and keeping our people in the loop. Every hour we give back inside city hall shows up in the service our residents receive. As we bring the ServiceNow AI experience to ‘Ask Raleigh,' that impact will reach every corner of our community."

"The City of Raleigh is setting the pace for what cities and states of any size can achieve at the intersection of innovation and service," said Mike Hurt, group vice president of U.S. Public Sector at ServiceNow. "Raleigh is using ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce to put ServiceNow AI Agents and Specialists into production inside governed workflows that complete work end to end without compromising the security government agencies rely on. That's the hybrid workforce of the future: AI and people working side by side to deliver mission results."

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .

Media Contacts
ServiceNow
Samantha Baker
press@servicenow.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NOWnyse:now
NOW
The Conversation (0)
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

More than 80 presenting companies and an expanded keynote program will anchor the October 28-29 event in Toronto

Red Cloud is pleased to announce that the agenda is now available for its 2026 Fall Mining Showcase, taking place October 28 and 29, 2026, at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto.The two-day conference will feature more than 80 mining and exploration companies, with presentations running across... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Highlights Assay results are reported from 17 recent drill holes to more fully validate historic drill intercepts that were used in the Company's previous Mineral Resource Estimate (see NR-04-26, 16 September 2026). Additional drill holes have been identified to increase confidence and to... Keep Reading...
Coles Orders Fiji Kava® FZZR™ – First Flavoured Kava Product to Launch in Australia

Coles Orders Fiji Kava® FZZR™ – First Flavoured Kava Product to Launch in Australia

The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX: CCO), a leading consumer packaged goods company specialising in kava and other natural products that promote relaxation and sleep support, refers to its ASX announcement of 24 June 2026 and is pleased to advise that Coles has placed its initial order... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Marvel Biosciences Reports MB-204 as Highly Effective at Treating Autism Behaviours in Shank3 Mouse Model

Related News

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

base metals investing

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Prices, Plus Uranium's "Slam Dunk" Setup

silver investing

Silver Cycle Just Starting, in Growth Mode Now | Americas Gold and Silver's Paul Huet

silver investing

Silver Interest Strong, Building Next Major Miner | AbraSilver Resource's Jeremy Weyland

copper investing

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2026

gold investing

Westhaven Gold: Infill Drilling Wraps at Shovelnose, Prefeasibility Study Targeted for 2027