Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Corporate Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report (Q2 Update)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) (Radiopharm or the Company), a developer of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical products, has entered into strategic agreements with Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH.NASDAQ), a leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, and its affiliates (Lantheus). Lantheus has agreed to make an initial equity investment of A$7.5 million (US$4.99 million) and will have an option to invest a further A$7.5 million (US$5 million) within 6 months on the same terms. Additionally, Radiopharm has agreed to transfer two of its early preclinical assets to Lantheus for A$3.0 million (US$2.0 million) pursuant to a separate transfer and development agreement.

  • Lantheus has agreed to make an initial strategic equity investment of A$7.5 million in Radiopharm
  • Offer price for the shares of A$0.05 represents a 47% premium to the last closing price of $0.034 on 19 June 2024
  • Option for Lantheus to invest a further A$7.5m within 6 months on the same terms
  • Lantheus will also secure rights to two early preclinical assets in exchange for an A$3m upfront payment pursuant to a transfer and development agreement
The net proceeds of Lantheus’ investment will be used by the Company for drug manufacturing, clinical trials and general working capital.

Subject to shareholder approval for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1, under a subscription agreement entered into with Radiopharm (Subscription Agreement), Lantheus has subscribed for up to:

a) A$7.5 million (US$4.99 million) at A$0.05 (US$0.033) per share;

b) unlisted options with a six-month term after the date the subscription shares are issued to invest up to an additional A$7.5 million (US$5 million) at A$0.05 (US$0.033) per share; and

c) one option for every four shares subscribed for (inclusive of any shares further subscribed for in the next six months), exercisable at A$0.06 per option expiring in August 2026.

Under a separate transfer and development agreement, Radiopharm has assigned and sub- licensed two of its preclinical assets to Lantheus for A$3.0 million (US$2.0 million). Assets covered under the agreement are a TROP2 targeting nanobody and a LRRC15 targeting mAb.

B. Riley Securities is acting as financial advisor to the Company on the Lantheus transactions.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (‘RAD’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of RAD, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 24 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is pleased to announce that its innovative anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMim™, has been featured in Stonegate Healthcare's newly published research report, "Novel Treatments for Age-Related Skin Problems." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest advancements in the $12.5 billion anti-aging skincare market.

The research highlights GlycoProteMim alongside other prominent active ingredients such as OneSkin's OS-01, Sisley Paris' Soy Peptides, SK-II's Pitera™, and SkinMedica's TNS Advanced Serum. GlycoProteMim is recognized for its unique approach to skin rejuvenation, addressing both surface-level appearance and underlying cellular mechanisms, making it a standout in the evolving landscape of skincare treatments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners, a leading name in healthcare consultancy and market intelligence, is pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive thematic report titled "Leading Innovations in Anti-Aging Dermatology." This report delves into the transformative advancements in the treatment of age-related skin conditions, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and personalized holistic approaches that are poised to revolutionize the skincare industry.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Emerging novel topicals: Innovations like OneSkin's OS-01, Sirona Biochem's GlycoProteMim, and SK-II's Pitera offer signficant benefits that will let them take market share away from existing treatments.
  • Personalized and holistic skincare: Advances ingenomics, skin diagnostics, and AI-driven tools enable tailored treatment plans ushering in a new era of skincare.
  • Companies highlighted in this report are: SkinMedica, SK-II, Sirona Biochem (TSXV: SBM), One Skin, and CTEK Sisley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/213432_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FDA APPROVES BLINCYTO® IN CD19-POSITIVE PHILADELPHIA CHROMOSOME-NEGATIVE B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA IN THE CONSOLIDATION PHASE

BLINCYTO ® Added to Multiphase Consolidation Chemotherapy Reduced Risk of Death by 58% Showing Superior Overall Survival Versus Chemotherapy Alone

First and Only Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE ® ) Therapy for Consolidation Treatment Regardless of Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) Status

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Global Ltd

Seaweed-Sourced Energy R&D Program Further Refined - Focus on Biohydrogen and Essential Mineral Extraction

The Board ofBPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has further reviewed and refined its R&D program, and in particular, its Seaweed-sourced energy R&D program.

Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2024)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.

ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely compared to investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small-cap biotech ETFs. The funds were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of June 11, 2024.

×