Rackla Adds Second Drill Rig at Lentung Tungsten Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia August 26, 2026 - TheNewswire Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second drill rig has commenced drilling at its Lentung tungsten project in the Northwest Territories.
The reverse circulation ("RC") rig has begun a planned 6,000-metre drill program, complementing the diamond drilling program already underway. Together, the two rigs are expected to complete approximately 10,000 metres of drilling during the 2026 exploration season.
The RC program will initially focus on infill and expansion drilling within the Central Zone, where Union Carbide completed the majority of its historic drilling between 1977 and 1982. Most RC holes will test near-surface mineralization, generally at depths of less than 70 metres.
The RC rig will also test additional targets elsewhere on the property that have received limited historic drilling and/or display geophysical signatures considered prospective for tungsten skarn mineralization.
As of August 25, Rackla had completed five diamond drill holes in the Central Zone. The first batch of drill samples is expected to be shipped to the laboratory this week. Based upon visual observation it appears that all holes to date have intersected scheelite mineralization as identified using shortwave ultraviolet light and the fluorescent properties of scheelite. Photos of selected intervals of the core under natural light and shortwave ultraviolet light from the holes completed to date can be seen in the Lentung project section of the Company's website under the "Dark Room" tab.
Results from the 2026 drilling program, together with data from approximately 26,900 metres of historic Union Carbide drilling, will be incorporated into the geological model being developed to support a modern mineral resource estimate anticipated in Q1 2027.
Simon Ridgway, CEO of Rackla, commented:
"With a second drill now operating at Lentung, we are significantly increasing the pace at which we can evaluate the known tungsten mineralization and begin testing the broader potential of the property.
The RC rig is particularly well suited to rapidly testing the shallow mineralization in the Central Zone, while the diamond drill provides us with the geological information and core required to validate and build upon the extensive historic work. With both rigs turning, we expect a steady flow of results from Lentung over the coming months."
Ground-based gravity and drone magnetic surveys covering the Central Zone, Far West Zone and CAC Valley have been completed. Processing and 3D inversion modelling are underway and will be used to refine drill targets and identify potential extensions or additional mineralized bodies.
Rackla is also continuing the recovery, over-boxing and cataloguing of the extensive historic Union Carbide drill core stored at Lentung. Re-logging and selective re-sampling of this core will provide additional geological and analytical information for the 2026 program and resource modelling.
The Lentung project is located within the Tombstone Tungsten Belt of the western Northwest Territories, approximately 127 kilometres south of the Mactung tungsten deposit and approximately 60 kilometres by road north of the past-producing Cantung tungsten mine.
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver-based junior exploration company focused on tungsten, gold and rare earth mineral exploration in the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt of eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories, a region hosting world class gold and tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property, and the preparation of a mineral resource estimate on the property; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property will proceed as anticipated; whether a mineral resource estimate will be completed; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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