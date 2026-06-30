Questerre amends report on voting results from AGM and Special Meeting

Questerre amends report on voting results from AGM and Special Meeting

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

Questerre Energy Corporation ("Questerre" or the "Company") is correcting the voting results for the election of directors as reported in its press release dated June 23, 2026.

The votes for Ms. Jauvonne Kitto and Mr. Dennis Sykora were inadvertently transposed. The corrected results are as follows: Ms. Kitto received 51,740,005 votes for (83.23%) and 10,422,456 votes withheld (16.77%); Mr. Sykora received 62,033,566 votes for (99.79%) and 128,895 votes withheld (0.21%). All other voting results previously reported are unchanged.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company focused on responsibly developing oil and gas resources. The Company holds a significant natural gas discovery in the Quebec Utica shale, widely recognized as one of the most important undeveloped natural gas resources in Eastern Canada. The Company believes society can successfully transition its energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, society can sustain both human progress and the natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the energy industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

For further information, please contact:
Jason D'Silva, Chief Financial Officer
Questerre Energy Corporation
(403) 777-1185 | (403) 777-1578 (FAX) |Email: info@questerre.com


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