Quantum Joins the Critical Minerals Institute

(TheNewswire)
Partnership strengthens Quantum's role in advancing secure and sustainable North American critical minerals supply chain
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 31, 2025 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) (" Quantum " or the " Company "), a junior explorer focused on advancing critical minerals, is pleased to announce its approval as a member of the Critical Minerals Institute (" CMI "). CMI Members
As a member of CMI, Quantum gains access to a network of innovators and leaders across the critical mineral sector, creating new opportunities for collaboration to strengthen the strategic mineral supply chain in North America. The CMI is a global think tank and industry hub that equips governments, businesses and investors with resources and insights about the critical mineral industry.
"We are proud to be partnering with the Critical Minerals Institute as they support the clean energy transition, address supply chain vulnerabilities and strengthen national security. This partnership aligns with Quantum's strategic goal to contribute to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply chain for the West. We believe that membership in CMI will enhance Quantum's ability to build our strategic metal asset portfolio and play an active role in securing the supply chain. "
CMI Executive Director Tracy Hughes added:
"We are pleased to welcome Quantum Critical Metals Corp. and its CEO, Marcy Kiesman, into the membership of the Critical Minerals Institute at a time critical minerals are no longer a niche industrial concern — they're the currency of geopolitical power, shaping supply-chains from chips to clean energy. We look forward to Marcy's participation as a featured speaker at our upcoming CMI Summit V — ‘Command Capital in Critical Minerals: Aligning Government Priorities with Private Equity' (May 13-14, 2026, Toronto) — where Quantum's focus on priority minerals such as gallium and cesium will help translate global supply-chain imperatives into enduring industrial infrastructure."
About Critical Minerals Institute (CMI):
The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a brain trust for the global critical minerals economy, offering a hub that connects companies, capital markets, and policymakers. Through masterclasses, the weekly Critical Minerals Report, bespoke research, and board-level advisory services, CMI delivers actionable intelligence spanning exploration finance to geopolitics. CMI organizes the flagship Annual Critical Minerals Institute Summit , a global gathering of government leaders, institutional investors, and industry executives.
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Qu é bec, the Victory Antimony Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com .
Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.