Quantum Critical Metals to Exhibit at PDAC 2026

Quantum's VP Exploration to Present at Québec Day
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 26, 2026 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and industry participants to visit Booth 2419A during the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention taking place March 1-4, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.
Company representatives will be available throughout the convention to discuss Quantum's portfolio of critical metal projects. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 2419A on Sunday and Monday where the Company will showcase rock samples and provide exploration updates from its 100% owned NMX East and Babine South Silver properties.
On Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:45am, Quantum's Vice President of Exploration, Melanie Mackay, PGeo will present on the NMX East project as part of the PDAC's Québec Day, held in room 206D. Québec Day is hosted by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") and features twelve strategic mining projects at various stages of development. Registration: PDAC | Québec Day - 2026
About PDAC
The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention will take place from March 1-4 in Toronto, Canada. The convention brings together an ever-growing audience of more than 27,000 attendees from over 125 countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun.
Since it began in 1932, the annual convention has grown in size, stature and influence. The award winning event is a gathering where familiar faces reunite, new connections are forged, and the future of mineral exploration takes shape one conversation at a time. It is the event of choice for the industry hosting more than 1,300 exhibitors and 700 presenters. Registratioin: PDAC | Convention - 2026
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Québec, the Babine South Silver Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.
Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
