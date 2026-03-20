Quantum Critical Metals Secures U.S. Defense Consortium Membership

(TheNewswire)
DIBC Membership Marks Strategic Milestone for Quantum
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 20, 2026 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has been accepted into the United States Defence Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), marking another strategic milestone for the Company.
DIBC's mission is to support a resilient U.S. supply chain and workforce capable of responding to national security needs without reliance on foreign sources. The consortium provides funding opportunities for small and non-traditional businesses to work with the U.S. government, while also offering access to research, prototyping, and teaming opportunities. DIBC also fosters collaboration among government, industry and academia to help strengthen the defense industrial base. Through this network, members can pursue rapid research initiatives, commercial defense solutions, and innovation driven partnerships. More information on DIBC can be found on their website: Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC)
Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum stated, "Acceptance into the DIBC is important for Quantum Critical Minerals as it creates potential access to non-dilutive funding and strategic collaboration opportunities. The United States Department of Defense has repeatedly highlighted the supply shortage of critical minerals, and Quantum aims to help address this deficit by building a pilot plant to demonstrate the recovery of critical metals from muscovite mica. Our team has been working to validate a novel ore type and refining method to meet the demands of a changing world, and we are excited to have achieved this important milestone in this process."
In 2025, Quantum introduced muscovite mica as a source mineral for gallium and rubidium, an approach that remains relatively new within the mining sector. Muscovite has traditionally been used for industrial applications and is commonly treated as a waste product of lithium pegmatite mining. In late 2025, Quantum produced a muscovite concentrate from drill core and used it to complete bench scale metallurgical testing. The concentrate was refined, yielding recoveries of 93% gallium and 55% rubidium from mineral into solution.
The Company is now planning a pilot scale program and is collaborating with multiple industry and academic partners to address the critical supply chain vulnerabilities for several strategic metals.
The NMX East project offers several strategic advantages, including its location in Québec, initial refining recovery rates of 93%, and the growing shortage of critical minerals across Western supply chains. These factors create a meaningful opportunity for potential access to non-dilutive funding through partnerships and strategic agreements. Accelerating the development of the NMX East project has become a key component of Quantum's 2026 objectives. As a result, the Company is actively pursuing grants and other funding opportunities to support the pilot project, which is expected to be undertaken in Québec.
Strategic alignment with the U.S. defense interests could also help to accelerate development timelines for NMX East through funding and contracting arrangements.
Quantum believes it represents a unique opportunity in the critical minerals sector for several reasons:
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Strong timing and strategic alignment with government and mining industry priorities
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Technological advancement through sourcing critical metals from new ore types
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Exposure to critical metals markets with multi billion-dollar growth potential
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Scarcity of vertically integrated junior explorers
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Growing security and defense priorities driving demand for critical infrastructure and supply chains
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Québec, the Babine South Silver Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.
Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, potential funding, potential partnerships and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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