Quantum Announces 93% Gallium Recovery

Breakthrough metallurgical test results demonstrate potential for mica-hosted gallium extraction, positioning Quantum as an emerging leader in North America's domestic gallium supply chain.
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 13, 2025 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) (" Quantum " or the " Company "), a junior explorer focused on advancing critical minerals, has achieved a major milestone in its mission to secure North America's critical metals supply chain. The Company is pleased to report a 93% gallium recovery from preliminary bench-scale metallurgical test work on mica samples from its 100% owned NMX East Project in the James Bay region of Qu é bec .
This breakthrough indicates the potential for mica to be a significant new source of gallium , a critical metal used in semiconductors, 5G technology, defense systems, and renewable energy applications. Traditionally, gallium is recovered as a byproduct of bauxite or zinc processing—making Quantum one of the first companies to demonstrate successful direct recovery from mica.
Quantum's early focus on metallurgical optimization and critical metal extraction positions it as a front-runner in developing domestic gallium supply. The discovery strengthens Canada's strategic role in securing Western access to essential materials amid global supply disruptions caused by China's export controls on gallium.
Gallium is typically recovered from bauxite (alumina refineries) or zinc processing residues. Mica hosted gallium is an unconventional source, but recent studies have shown that through acid baking and leaching of floatation concentrations there is recovery potential as demonstrated by Quantum.
Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum Critical Metals Corp. commented:
"A 93% recovery of gallium is a strategically significant milestone for Quantum. The next important step will be to validate the process at scale in efforts to establish Canada as a domestic gallium supplier for North America. A domestic gallium supply will reduce our reliance upon Chinese exports and position Quantum as a key player in the critical metals value chain to strengthen Western national security."
About NMX East
The NMX East project is 100% owned by Quantum Critical Metals Corp. The site has historically been explored for the lithium potential in the pegmatites at site. Quantum has recently been studying the gallium association within the pegmatite with the objective of determining the feasibility of extracting the metal from the pegmatite. The site is also strategically located near Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV-PNPN) which announced a recently expanded land position near its Nisk-Lion-Tiger polymetallic discoveries. On June 9th, 2025, a land acquisition of 167 km² from Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV-LIFT) highlighted the regional development and underscores the broader area's potential for polymetallic exploration. Power Metallic Acquires 167KM² from Li-FT Power, Expanding Nisk - Lion Polymetallic Project Area by over 300%.
Qualified Person
George M. Yordanov, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Qu é bec, the Victory Antimony Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com .
Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
