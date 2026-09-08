Qualcomm Announces Multi-Generational Product Collaboration with Amazon to Build Next-Generation AI Data Center Infrastructure

Highlights
- Qualcomm collaborating with Amazon across multiple generations of customized silicon to support AWS's growing AI infrastructure.
- Qualcomm advanced optical connectivity solutions will support high-bandwidth interconnects within Amazon data center networks.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a multi-generation collaboration with Amazon to enable customized silicon at scale for large-scale AI data centers, working together on AI inference. In addition, the companies are working on optical connectivity solutions extending up to 1.6T and future-generation solutions.
As AI workloads grow exponentially — driving unprecedented demand for compute, storage, networking and memory bandwidth, and energy-efficient infrastructure — the collaboration brings together Amazon's comprehensive, secure, and price-performant AI infrastructure with Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in power-efficient processing, silicon design and system-level integration.
Qualcomm Technologies and Amazon will also collaborate on high-performance optical connectivity solutions designed to support the growing scale and bandwidth demands of AI infrastructure. The collaboration will leverage Qualcomm Technologies' advanced SerDes and optical DSP technologies.
As part of the expanded collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies plans to deepen its use of AWS AI infrastructure, including Amazon Bedrock, for electronic design automation (EDA) workloads, targeting a reduction in chip design cycles.
"As AI demand accelerates, data center infrastructure will require advances in both computing and connectivity to deliver greater performance with more efficiency," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, QUALCOMM Incorporated. "Qualcomm is pleased to work with AWS on customized silicon and connectivity solutions, bringing decades of leadership in advanced processing and power-efficient compute, to deliver breakthrough performance and enable the next generation of AI infrastructure."
"This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies builds on a strong foundation of partnership and reflects our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President, AWS. "By working together on customized silicon and advanced connectivity, we're delivering more performant, efficient, and cost-effective infrastructure for our customers."
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large‑scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high‑performance, low-power computing and industry‑leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.
QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of QUALCOMM Incorporated.
Qualcomm Contacts:
Clare Conley, Media Relations
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com
Brett Simpson, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com
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SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.