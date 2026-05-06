QNX to Showcase Safe, Deterministic Foundations for Physical AI at Robotics Summit & Expo

QNX brings hands‑on demos, conference keynote, and new industry research to the world's leading commercial robotics event

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today announced a major presence at the Robotics Summit & Expo (May 27 - 28 in Boston), where it will deliver hands‑on demonstrations, thought leadership, and new research highlighting how QNX software provides a safe, secure, deterministic foundation for countless next-generation robotic systems, including those enabled by AI.

On the show floor, QNX will present multiple interactive demonstrations illustrating how the QNX® RTOS translates AI‑driven decisions into precise, reliable physical actions. Visitors will also learn how QNX® software can scale seamlessly from low‑cost prototypes to production‑grade commercial robotic platforms, enabling developers to build systems that can operate alongside humans safely and predictably.

Live Demonstrations on the Show Floor:

Accessible Robotics Prototyping on QNX Software
This demo features an entry‑level robotic arm built on affordable hardware that can see and mimic human movements to pick up objects. It shows how QNX software can be used as the deterministic control foundation for robotics development, using the QNX® Everywhere program designed to lower the barrier to entry by giving developers free and easy access to QNX software for learning, experimentation, and early‑stage prototyping.

Digital Factory Automation Enabled by Sensor Fusion and Deterministic Safety
In a production‑style ‘Digital Factory Automation' environment, a QNX® OS-powered high-fidelity robotic arm demonstrates how LIDAR, vision sensing and robot control all work together to enable real‑time object detection and avoidance. Incorporating dynamic safety in real-time using the QNX OS, the system responds immediately and deterministically anytime an object or person enters its path of motion.

High‑Performance Motion Replication on Intel and NVIDIA Hardware
Powered by high performance Intel and NVIDIA hardware, this demonstration uses AI-based pose detection to precisely replicate human gestures. Visitors can interact directly with the system and watch an on‑screen avatar mirror their motions, showcasing how QNX supports real‑time, low‑latency performance on advanced platforms used in humanoid and AI‑enabled robots.

All of these experiences are based on the QNX® General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP), a comprehensive, production-grade solution designed to accelerate the development of safe, secure, and reliable robotics systems. Incorporating the proven QNX RTOS, QNX GEDP provides a unified environment for embedded software development, enabling robotics innovators to bring advanced functionality to market faster while meeting ever-evolving yet stringent safety and security requirements. At the booth, visitors will be able to interact with a GEDP animation that visually demonstrates how these capabilities come together in practice.

QNX Keynote on the Main Stage
QNX President, John Wall, will participate in the opening keynote panel, "Building the Next Era of Robot Autonomy". As robots move beyond enclosed industrial settings into shared human environments, the session will explore how safety, security, and real‑time performance must be engineered into systems from the start. Joined by executives from Amazon Robotics, Locus Robotics, and Universal Robots, the panel will examine how leading organizations are enabling safe autonomy at scale as Physical AI becomes a reality.

Launch of Inside the Robot: Architecture Benchmark Report
During the event, QNX will also debut its Inside the Robot: Architecture Benchmark Report, a new global research study examining how robotics development is evolving as systems become more software‑defined, AI‑enabled, and increasingly deployed alongside humans. Based on a survey of 1,000 robotics developers worldwide, the report will reveal the most significant inhibitors to progress, the gaps between system ambitions and current capabilities, and perspectives on the future of the industry.

"Robotics is at an inflection point where artificial intelligence is no longer confined to screens or simulations but is increasingly expressed through physical movements in shared real-world environments where the safety stakes are incredibly high," said Carsten Hurasky, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, QNX. "QNX provides the deterministic software foundation that makes this new era of Physical AI trustworthy, whether you are experimenting with a low‑cost robotic prototype or deploying advanced commercial systems in safety‑critical environments. At the upcoming Robotics Summit & Expo, we look forward to showing how developers can start quickly, scale confidently, and build robots that people can trust to perform reliably and safely 100% of the time, no matter the situation."

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the QNX booth (#307) to see the demonstrations firsthand and learn how QNX software helps turn intelligent perception into safe, deterministic action in the physical world.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

-ENDS-

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX
QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

©2026 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

blackberrybb:cctsx:bbnyse:bbmobile investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)
cell phone lying on table with app icons floating above it

How to Invest in Mobile Apps

The ubiquity of mobile devices and their prominence in everyday life has led to the development of mobile apps for everything from gaming and dating to banking and stock trading.Mobile apps began rising to prominence in 2007 with the launch of the iPhone, which heralded a new era in connectivity... Keep Reading...
person using credit card to pay for something on their phone

Mobile Investing in Australia

After lagging behind for a prolonged period, Australia's tech sector is ramping up at an accelerated pace. The tech sector is now equivalent to 8.5 percent of the country's GDP as of the end of 2021, an increase of 26 percent since the onset of COVID-19 through June 2021 and a massive 79 percent... Keep Reading...
DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Software Services Contract with Leading International NFP Organization

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Software Services Contract with Leading International NFP Organization

Initial $250k Spend for One-Month Global Environmental Education Campaign, Distributed in Six Continents, Leveraging Hashoff 2.0 for TikTokDGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB :DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has signed a new software services... Keep Reading...
What is the Mobile Web?

What is the Mobile Web?

As mobile devices become more ubiquitous, the way people access the internet is changing.The world has shifted dramatically from laptops to smartphones in recent years as people switch to using mobile devices as their main mode of internet connectivity. The old practice of logging onto a desktop... Keep Reading...
Mobile Web Investing Facts

Mobile Web Investing Facts

Mobile device technology has transformed countless industries in recent years, and the ability to communicate instantly has had an unprecedented effect on business. Smartphones have evolved quickly over the last decade or so, and more people are turning to handheld devices instead of their... Keep Reading...
Enabling the Gig Economy Through Technology

Enabling the Gig Economy Through Technology

The gig economy continues to offer a unique working environment thanks to improvements in digital platforms. Over the last 30 years, the workplace has evolved due to an aging workforce, an increase in information and increasingly fast-paced working environments. Technology has had a helping hand... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill Announces Appointment of Mark Child to Board of Directors

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-BRES+ Clinical Study in Breast Cancer

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Retreats as Tenuous Ceasefire Holds

base metals investing

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

oil and gas investing

QIMC Intersects 243 m Natural Hydrogen Zone Including 163 m Continuous Elevated Interval at West Advocate - Strongest Response to Date

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Addition to Management Team and Ana Paula Focused Reorganization