QNX to Showcase Safe, Deterministic Foundations for Physical AI at Robotics Summit & Expo

QNX brings hands‑on demos, conference keynote, and new industry research to the world's leading commercial robotics event
WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today announced a major presence at the Robotics Summit & Expo (May 27 - 28 in Boston), where it will deliver hands‑on demonstrations, thought leadership, and new research highlighting how QNX software provides a safe, secure, deterministic foundation for countless next-generation robotic systems, including those enabled by AI.
On the show floor, QNX will present multiple interactive demonstrations illustrating how the QNX® RTOS translates AI‑driven decisions into precise, reliable physical actions. Visitors will also learn how QNX® software can scale seamlessly from low‑cost prototypes to production‑grade commercial robotic platforms, enabling developers to build systems that can operate alongside humans safely and predictably.
Live Demonstrations on the Show Floor:
Accessible Robotics Prototyping on QNX Software
This demo features an entry‑level robotic arm built on affordable hardware that can see and mimic human movements to pick up objects. It shows how QNX software can be used as the deterministic control foundation for robotics development, using the QNX® Everywhere program designed to lower the barrier to entry by giving developers free and easy access to QNX software for learning, experimentation, and early‑stage prototyping.
Digital Factory Automation Enabled by Sensor Fusion and Deterministic Safety
In a production‑style ‘Digital Factory Automation' environment, a QNX® OS-powered high-fidelity robotic arm demonstrates how LIDAR, vision sensing and robot control all work together to enable real‑time object detection and avoidance. Incorporating dynamic safety in real-time using the QNX OS, the system responds immediately and deterministically anytime an object or person enters its path of motion.
High‑Performance Motion Replication on Intel and NVIDIA Hardware
Powered by high performance Intel and NVIDIA hardware, this demonstration uses AI-based pose detection to precisely replicate human gestures. Visitors can interact directly with the system and watch an on‑screen avatar mirror their motions, showcasing how QNX supports real‑time, low‑latency performance on advanced platforms used in humanoid and AI‑enabled robots.
All of these experiences are based on the QNX® General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP), a comprehensive, production-grade solution designed to accelerate the development of safe, secure, and reliable robotics systems. Incorporating the proven QNX RTOS, QNX GEDP provides a unified environment for embedded software development, enabling robotics innovators to bring advanced functionality to market faster while meeting ever-evolving yet stringent safety and security requirements. At the booth, visitors will be able to interact with a GEDP animation that visually demonstrates how these capabilities come together in practice.
QNX Keynote on the Main Stage
QNX President, John Wall, will participate in the opening keynote panel, "Building the Next Era of Robot Autonomy". As robots move beyond enclosed industrial settings into shared human environments, the session will explore how safety, security, and real‑time performance must be engineered into systems from the start. Joined by executives from Amazon Robotics, Locus Robotics, and Universal Robots, the panel will examine how leading organizations are enabling safe autonomy at scale as Physical AI becomes a reality.
Launch of Inside the Robot: Architecture Benchmark Report
During the event, QNX will also debut its Inside the Robot: Architecture Benchmark Report, a new global research study examining how robotics development is evolving as systems become more software‑defined, AI‑enabled, and increasingly deployed alongside humans. Based on a survey of 1,000 robotics developers worldwide, the report will reveal the most significant inhibitors to progress, the gaps between system ambitions and current capabilities, and perspectives on the future of the industry.
"Robotics is at an inflection point where artificial intelligence is no longer confined to screens or simulations but is increasingly expressed through physical movements in shared real-world environments where the safety stakes are incredibly high," said Carsten Hurasky, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, QNX. "QNX provides the deterministic software foundation that makes this new era of Physical AI trustworthy, whether you are experimenting with a low‑cost robotic prototype or deploying advanced commercial systems in safety‑critical environments. At the upcoming Robotics Summit & Expo, we look forward to showing how developers can start quickly, scale confidently, and build robots that people can trust to perform reliably and safely 100% of the time, no matter the situation."
Visitors are encouraged to stop by the QNX booth (#307) to see the demonstrations firsthand and learn how QNX software helps turn intelligent perception into safe, deterministic action in the physical world.
For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.
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About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.
About QNX
QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.
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SOURCE: QNX
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