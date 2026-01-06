QNX Technology to Help Drive BMW Group's Next-Generation of Software-Defined Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that its technology will be integrated into BMW's new vehicle generation "Neue Klasse" to support safety-critical systems across the automaker's next-generation model line-up.

The milestone builds on the multi-year agreement between QNX and BMW Group, first announced in 2021, to develop and deploy SAE Level 2/2+ driver assistance systems across multiple vehicle lines. The Neue Klasse represents the next evolution of that collaboration, with QNX®'s foundational software now serving as the core safety layer for BMW's radically reimagined vehicle architecture.

BMW Group's Neue Klasse introduces a digital nervous system powered by four high-performance computing units - known as "Superbrains" - that manage core functions such as automated driving, infotainment, driving dynamics, and vehicle operations. QNX's real-time operating system and hypervisor technologies, used by 24 of the top 25 EV automakers and embedded in more than 275 million vehicles on the road today, will enable deterministic performance, secure domain separation, and fail-operational capabilities across these mission-critical domains.

"BMW's Neue Klasse marks a significant step forward in SDV innovation, and we're honored that QNX foundational software will play a central role in enabling its safety-critical systems," said John Wall, President, QNX. "Our real-time operating system is engineered to meet the highest standards of functional safety, reliability, and performance. By powering the digital nervous system of these vehicles, QNX is helping BMW deliver a new era of intelligent mobility - where software-defined architectures enable continuous innovation, secure domain separation, and fail-operational capabilities across every zone of the car."

"The Neue Klasse is not just a new vehicle - it's a complete redefinition of our product and technology strategy," said Chris Salzmann, Vice President, Software Platforms Safe-POSIX, Real-time, BMW Group. "With four central computing units delivering 20 times the processing power of previous generations, we've created a platform that decouples hardware from software and enables rapid integration of AI, over-the-air updates, and advanced safety systems. Trusted partners like QNX are essential to the market success of our products. Their proven expertise in safety-critical software gives us the confidence to scale innovation across our global portfolio while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance."

As SDV complexity grows, QNX remains committed to helping automakers navigate change, accelerate innovation, and deliver safer, smarter vehicles. QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 275 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

