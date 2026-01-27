PyroGenesis Confirms Successful Delivery of 4.5 MW Plasma Torch to U.S. Aeronautics and Defense Client

PyroGenesis Confirms Successful Delivery of 4.5 MW Plasma Torch to U.S. Aeronautics and Defense Client

PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis") (TSX: PYR,OTC:PYRGF) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, confirms today the successful delivery of a 4.5 MW plasma torch to its client, a U.S. aeronautics and defense client.

Image: PyroGenesis plasma torch.

As announced previously, PyroGenesis signed a contract valued at approximately $4.13 million (US$3.13 million) with a U.S. corporation who regularly serves as a prime contractor for the U.S. government as well as for public and private customers in the aeronautics and related industries. The contract is for the design and build of a 4.5 MW plasma torch system and related peripherals.

The client, with extensive experience as an innovation hub providing technology and test services to solve critical defense, military, and aeronautics challenges, is home to some of the most renowned scientists in the world, who collectively have contributed to a variety of landmark achievements in US history, especially in aeronautics. The client's facilities house unique full-scale test conditions considered essential to U.S. national security.

As outlined in the outlook section of PyroGenesis' Q3 2025 earnings report (press release dated November 11, 2025), the project had advanced considerably, with engineering and fabrication completed, and assembly underway at that time, with estimated delivery and startup of the torch system at the client's facility in Q1 2026.

With today's announcement, PyroGenesis confirms that the completed torch has been delivered to the client's facility. Installation, startup, and testing will commence upon the arrival of the remaining peripheral components and power supply, expected to occur over the coming weeks. These milestones have triggered recent invoicing of $1 million.

"The completion and delivery of the 4.5 MW plasma torch underscores our ability to continuously raise the bar with respect to plasma power, and as a result expand the role of plasma-based solutions into increasingly demanding applications across heavy industry, aerospace, and defense," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis. "When we announced this project, the 4.5 MW system represented our highest-powered platform to date—a significant step up from the 900 kW system offered in 2020 and the 2.5 MW system developed in 2022. The successful delivery of the 4.5 MW torch marks another important threshold in our technical evolution. Importantly, it also lays the groundwork for the next major achievement, namely a scale-up to a 20 MW plasma torch, ordered by the same aerospace client in October 2024 (news release dated October 21, 2024), and which our research shows will be the largest plasma torch ever produced commercially."

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb5de5b-69b2-4e65-b8d3-eeb1f11c2e4a


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

pyrogenesis-canada-incpyr-cctsx-pyrbase-metals-investing
PYR:CC
The Conversation (0)
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered, bought deal,... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Black, P. Eng., as Corporate Secretary of the Company after the resignation of Errol Farr, CPA effective... Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Extends Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd, Which Owns 80% of the Namibian Company That Owns a 100% Interest in the Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Extends Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd, Which Owns 80% of the Namibian Company That Owns a 100% Interest in the Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project

ILC Critical Minerals LTD. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended its option to buy 100% of Lepidico (Mauritius) Ltd. ("Lepidico Mauritius") from Lepidico (Canada) Inc. ("Lepidico Canada") until February 27, 2026.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Québec Onboards BBA To Deliver Feasibility Study, Commences Environmental Baseline Studies and Appoints Corem To Complete Metallurgical Testing Program On Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at O'Brien Including 23.37 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres and the Deepest Intercept to Date

Prince Silver Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

LAURION Reports Additional High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc Intersections at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zones, Confirming Structural Continuity Along the Mineralized Corridor

Related News

CoTec Québec Onboards BBA To Deliver Feasibility Study, Commences Environmental Baseline Studies and Appoints Corem To Complete Metallurgical Testing Program On Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project

precious-metals-investing

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at O'Brien Including 23.37 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres and the Deepest Intercept to Date

precious-metals-investing

Prince Silver Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

LAURION Reports Additional High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc Intersections at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zones, Confirming Structural Continuity Along the Mineralized Corridor

gold-investing

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

precious-metals-investing

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

gold-investing

Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region