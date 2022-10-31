Energy Investing News

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced extension of the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by six months to June 17, 2023. The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a private placement which was completed on December 17, 2020.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV Project is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit and encompasses its own Spitfire discovery (53.3% U3O8 over 1.3m including 10m interval of 10.3% U3O8). Together with its flagship project, the Company's projects stretch across approximately 175,000 hectares of claims throughout the Athabasca Basin. These claims host over 20 distinct and well-defined drill target areas with advanced geophysical surveys completed, and in some cases, have had first pass drilling performed.

