Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Inc. announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.Puma's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth #203 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on ...

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTC Pink: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Puma's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth#203 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on the Company's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project.

We look forward to seeing you there.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK PROJECT
The 100%-owned, over 30,000 ha Williams Brook property hosts the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), where drilling in 2021 returned 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (WB21-02)(see Sept.15, 2021 News Release). The Company is well-financed, and a C$5M fully-funded 2022 exploration program was launched in January 2022 to confirm the extent at shallow depth of the alteration and gold mineralization found at surface along 750 m of the OGT in 2021. Results from the first 19 holes (app. 2,400 m) of the 2022 program identified a new gold discovery 300 m northeast of hole WB21-02 with an intercept of 34.93 g/t gold over 3 m within a wider zone assaying 6.47 g/t Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25 (see April 28, 2022 News Release). Gold mineralization at the OGT appears to be associated with widespread alteration with high-grade gold samples occurring within a large lower-grade envelope.

Puma expects to complete its ongoing 10,000 m drilling program in June. It will then launch a surface exploration program to identify future drilling targets on the remainder of the > 7km-long OGT and further afield on the Company's large land package.

QUALIFIED PERSON
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ABOUT VRIC

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is the world's largest resource investment conference dedicated to resource exploration. It will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

This conference is a must-see for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (cambridgehouse.com).

ABOUT Puma Exploration
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; 
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122966

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAGold Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Adds a Second Drill at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Adds a Second Drill at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that a second rig has been mobilized and began drilling this week at the Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. Following the Company's recent drilling success ( see April 28, 2022 News Release ) and with a better understanding of the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), a second drill rig will be used to accelerate the current and ongoing 10,000 metres drilling program.

The first drill will continue to systematically explore the near-surface (0-100m depth) favourable Sediment/Rhyolite contact toward the O'Neil and Pepitos Gold Zones to discover additional high-grade gold mineralization along the OGT's 750 metres strike length (Figure 1). The second drill will follow up on the high-grade quartz veins identified during the Company's inaugural 2021 and current 2022 drilling programs (Table 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report a near-surface high-grade gold intersection of 34.93 gt Au over 3.00 metres within a wider zone assaying 6.47 gt Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25. Additional high-grade intercepts include 22.28 gt Au over 3.20 metres within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 gt Au over 22.10 metres in hole WB22-36 and 1.00 gt Au over 33.35 metres in hole WB22-26. These new high-grade discoveries extend by more than 300 metres to the NE, the first gold discovery made at the OGT in 2021(Figure 1).

"These first results are very exciting. Every hole intersected gold mineralization, and hole WB22-25 is one of the most impressive, with more than 34 g/t gold over 3 metres. That hole contains the highest individual gold grade since the beginning of drilling in 2021, with 183 g/t Au over 0.50 metres. We are systematically building our model and demonstrating again, step by step, the gold potential of the O'Neil Gold Trend and the entire Williams Brook Project," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Puma Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on corporate matters, including the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, the appointment of a new director, the grant of options and the execution of another property acquisition.

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Signs Strategic Land Package Agreement to Extend Its Williams Brook Gold Property

Puma Exploration Signs Strategic Land Package Agreement to Extend Its Williams Brook Gold Property

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims ("the Claims") in nine (9) separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are located along strike of the gold trends identified at Williams Brook to date (see Figure 1). While there's been limited exploration carried out on the Claims so far, trenching undertaken in 2021 returned gold results up to 8.67 gt Au . Puma will compile and analyze available data this winter in preparation for a comprehensive surface exploration program next summer.

Over the past 15 months, Puma has consolidated a patchwork of mining claims that had seen little to no modern exploration work. The Company's successful 2021 exploration program, combined with the initial visual observations from the current 10,000 metres drilling program at The O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), were catalysts to secure more ground with similar potential contiguous to the existing landholding.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 10,000 metres diamond drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold found by surface exploration (see Figure 1).

To date, eleven (11) holes have been drilled for a total of 965 metres. Those holes were collared between100 to 200 metres northeast of the Lynx Gold area, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including an intersection of 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB 21-02 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gold Bull drilling defines eastern extension at North Hill and extends Abel Knoll mineralization outside Mineral Resource Estimate

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that drilling intercepts at the North Hill deposit have confirmed the continuity of an internal high-grade zone and extended the known shallow mineralization to the east, and hole SA-0049 at Abel Knoll has confirmed continuity of an eastern extension to the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Highlights & Update:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Moneta Gold: Invitation to VRIC Booth 216

Moneta Gold: Invitation to VRIC Booth 216

Moneta Gold (TSX: ME) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #216 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 301 at the VRIC in Vancouver, May 17-18, 2022

Graycliff Exploration Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 301 at the VRIC in Vancouver, May 17-18, 2022

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #301 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 - Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Graycliff's CEO, James Macintosh and Director, Nicholas Konkin would be there to answer any of the questions related to Company's Shakespeare and Baldwin Gold Projects near Sudbury, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements

Peruvian Metals Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated May 3, 2022, that the Company has filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

More information about the Company can be found at www.SEDAR.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed an updated Prefeasibility Study technical report for its Segovia Operations (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43 ‐ 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Technical Report, which supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 24, 2022 news release and its 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 31, 2022, was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and is based on the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Segovia Operations with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Drills 216.7m Grading 1.08 g/t Gold Equivalent at Olympus from Near Surface and Significantly Expands the Target Area

Collective Mining Drills 216.7m Grading 1.08 g/t Gold Equivalent at Olympus from Near Surface and Significantly Expands the Target Area

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for four additional diamond drill holes at the Olympus Target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. Additionally, revised geological modeling based on the most current data has significantly expanded the target area for follow up exploration. The Company currently has three diamond drill rigs operating at various targets at the Guayabales project as part of its fully-financed, minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022.

"The Olympus target is advancing rapidly due to our exploration work and geological understanding and this has resulted in a 125 percent expansion of the target area. We are extremely excited about the precious metal potential of the system given the broad intercepts of gold and silver mineralization encountered in early drilling, the sheer size of the alteration system and the plethora of high-grade gold and silver-bearing, porphyry related, CBM veins. All the ingredients are in place for Olympus to evolve into a multi-million-ounce precious metal deposit. As our team understands full-well from our prior experience of exploring and developing the Buriticá project in Colombia, porphyry-related CBM veins can demonstrate robust continuity over significant vertical and lateral dimensions. Analogous to Olympus are both the multi-million-ounce high-grade Marmato and Buriticá systems, with each deposit measuring more than 1.5 vertical kilometres. The Marmato project is located approximately 3 kilometres to the southeast of Olympus and is situated within the same structurally controlled, porphyry intrusion – CBM vein, corridor," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×