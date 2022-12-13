Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce up to 34.70 gt Au in grab samples* collected at the Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") this fall as part of the Company's ongoing surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Results are consistent with widespread epithermalorogenic gold systems, and Puma plans to extend stripping and launch an inaugural drill program at the JGZ in 2023.

Figure 1: Grab samples* collected at surface at the Jaguar Gold Zone is available at the following address:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d5cb3c-54f3-40d1-90a3-372d6eeec852

*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

Following the high-grade gold results from the initial stripping at the JGZ ( see October 20, 2022 News Release ), additional and systematic sampling was conducted this fall. A total of 98 additional samples were collected during this second phase of sampling. Sampling targeted the rhyolite/sediment contact with pervasive potassic-pyrite alteration and close to a major fault or its subsidiaries. Sixty (60) samples returned over 0.10 g/t Au. The entire 98 additional new samples show an average grade of 1.91 g/t Au . To date, a total of three hundred six (306) samples have been collected at the JGZ with an average grade of 1.72 g/t Au . Ninety-five (95) samples assayed above 1.00 g/t Au (31%).

The gold-enrichment zone at the JGZ currently spans 80 m by 50 m and remains open in all directions. It is coincident with a large IP anomaly and holes drilled in 2008 by a previous operator (WB-08-03: 0.52 g/t Au over 55.00 metres, WB-08-04: 0.68 g/t Au over 41.00 metres and WB-08-05: 0.21 g/t Au over 64.00 metres) indicate that gold mineralization could be widespread and continue at depth.

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President and CEO, commented, " Our results at the Jaguar Gold Zone confirm that we have another significant area of gold mineralization on the property. We know we're not dealing with only one gold deposit at Williams Brook. Our objective is to build a gold camp in this part of New Brunswick. We will continue to advance work at Jaguar with the same approach that has proven to be so successful at Lynx - more stripping, sampling and an inaugural drilling program in 2023 while we continue to prioritize the development of the Lynx Gold Zone."

Table 1: Grab* samples over 1.00 g/t Au from the Jaguar Gold Zone

Sample

East UTM
Nad83z19 		North UTM
Nad83z19 		Lithology Au
(g/t)
G236661 661430 5264382 Rhyolite 34.70
G236651 661439 5264383 Rhyolite 18.45
G236672 661447 5264393 Rhyolite 11.80
G236611 661433 5264405 Rhyolite 9.01
G236630 661436 5264396 Rhyolite 8.64
G239801 661430 5264384 Rhyolite 8.33
G236667 661436 5264383 Rhyolite 8.20
G236659 661432 5264385 Rhyolite 7.02
G236674 661457 5264418 Rhyolite 6.67
G236613 661436 5264398 Rhyolite 6.09
G236384 661423 5264383 Rhyolite 5.90
G236657 661438 5264387 Rhyolite 4.73
G236632 661439 5264402 Rhyolite 4.44
G236386 661419 5264381 Rhyolite 4.09
G236673 661456 5264415 Rhyolite 3.76
Sample

East UTM
Nad83z19 		North UTM
Nad83z19 		Lithology Au
(g/t)
G236397 661427 5264388 Rhyolite 3.27
G236656 661442 5264385 Rhyolite 3.12
G236653 661450 5264390 Rhyolite 2.66
G236631 661437 5264399 Rhyolite 2.45
G236610 661436 5264407 Rhyolite 2.30
G236664 661439 5264386 Rhyolite 2.29
G236675 661468 5264418 Rhyolite 1.98
G236652 661444 5264387 Rhyolite 1.83
G236643 661442 5264381 Rhyolite 1.53
G236627 661445 5264406 Rhyolite 1.35
G236666 661436 5264381 Rhyolite 1.32
G236662 661433 5264382 Rhyolite 1.17
G236620 661438 5264409 Rhyolite 1.14
G236646 661448 5264387 Rhyolite 1.13
G236623 661442 5264410 Rhyolite 1.11
G236396 661423 5264386 Rhyolite 1.10
G236633 661439 5264404 Rhyolite 1.08
G236398 661432 5264392 Rhyolite 1.04

*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT

The Williams Brook Project is comprised of 6 claim blocks covering more than 46,000 ha in an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure nearby (see Figure 2). The land package is located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region.

The Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") is Puma's main area of focus. It was discovered in 2020 by high-grade surface samples and later recognized at depth in 2021 by hole WB21-02 that intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m from surface, including two high-grade gold veins with 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m . A follow-up 10,000 m (113 holes) drilling program identified several new high-grade veins at Lynx, including 51.73 g/t gold over 1.85 m (WB 22-66), 34.93 g/t gold over 3.00 m (WB22-23), and 22.38 g/t Au over 3.20 m (WB22-36) and identified three (3) gold enrichment zones along the 750 m strike length stripped to date.

Figure 2: Williams Brook property main gold zones is available at the following address:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/896673ea-adfd-4cd2-b977-df14860734f4

The LGZ is interpreted to be a mineralized felsic dome within a large gold system. The high-grade gold mineralization is characterized by finely disseminated gold in quartz (veins, veinlets, stockworks, breccias) at the contact between rhyolite and sediments. The contact allowed for the movement of gold-bearing fluids and is characterized by highly silicified iron oxide carbonates and intense sericite alteration.

A large orogenic/epithermal gold system is present at Williams Brook. Surface exploration work has identified several additional gold targets along the extension of the OGT and other gold trends on the large land package, including the recently uncovered Cougar ( CGZ )and Jaguar ( JGZ ) Gold Zones.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES

Grab samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample was dried, crushed, and pulped before being fire-assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks for every batch of surface samples. All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard , President and CEO, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy , Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has launched a significant metallurgical study at its Williams Brook Gold Project following exceptional results from a preliminary metallurgical test conducted this past summer. Mineral processing recovered up to 99.7% gold from samples drilled in 2021 at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

The larger-scale testing is designed to increase the representativity of the initial results and enhance the gold recovery at the Lynx Gold Zone. The expanded test will be instrumental in optimising Puma's ongoing development at the LGZ and will provide valuable data as the Company prepares for a bulk sample.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Puma Exploration Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 16:00 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery - Trenching Returns 60.10 and 25.20 g/t Au at the Cougar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery - Trenching Returns 60.10 and 25.20 g/t Au at the Cougar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that grab* samples collected at the Cougar Gold Zone ("CGZ") at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, have returned up to 60.10 gt Au in an initial stripping program (Figure 1).

The Cougar Gold Zone hosts high-grade gold in quartz veins discovered in three (3) small areas recently uncovered by stripping. Other grab samples returned 25.20 g/t Au, 5.76 g/t Au, and 3.17 g/t Au . Similarly, to the Lynx Gold Zone, the gold is found in quartz veins along a rhyolite-sediment contact. This fall's stripping program at the CGZ aimed to test soil anomalies, trenching and one drill intercept of 54.20 g/t Au over 2.8 metres conducted by previous operators in 2008.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery at Its Williams Brook Gold Project - Grab* Samples Return 34.70 g/t Gold at Jaguar

Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery at Its Williams Brook Gold Project - Grab* Samples Return 34.70 g/t Gold at Jaguar

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that grab* samples collected at the new Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, have returned up to 34.70 gt Au (Figure 1).

High-grade gold mineralization at the Jaguar Gold Zone is found in altered rhyolite associated with pervasive pyrite mineralization (Figure 2). Other grab* samples returned significant values such as 18.30 g/t Au , 16.85, 16.30 g/t Au, 16.25 g/t Au, and 12.90 g/t Au. Gold mineralization occurs along a favourable rhyolite/sediment contact near a major fault and its subsidiaries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Secures More Prospective Ground at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Secures More Prospective Ground at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has strategically increased its land holdings by 7,391 hectares at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick (see Figure 1).

The Company staked two (2) contiguous claim blocks (the Northern Rocky Brook and Jacquet River properties) covering 340 claims northeast of Puma's current holdings and close to the Rocky Brook Millstream fault ("RBMF"). The RBMF stretches over 200 km and is a major control for gold deposition. Several major gold deposits from Maine to Ireland (Oceana Gold, New Found Gold, Marathon Gold, Dalradian Gold) occur close to similar orogenic faults or their subsidiaries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") has granted 240,000 charitable stock options to The Singh Foundation at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The charitable options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Singh Foundation is a registered non-profit charitable society that was established to create opportunities for youth by encouraging participation in their communities through sports and local programs. The Singh family has been part of the Surrey, British Columbia community for over 50 years and has seen how important it is for kids to be able to play in a healthy and safe environment. The goal of the Foundation is to provide that opportunity to all kids and families regardless of personal, societal, or economic barriers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement financing of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,016,000 (the "Offering"). PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") acted as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Agentis Exempt Market Dealer LP (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The Units were offered pursuant to an offering document dated December 5, 2022 (the "Offering Document") prepared in accordance with Form 45-106F19 - Listed Issuer Financing Document and posted on the Corporation's website and on SEDAR on December 5, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 20 million "Flow-Through" Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1 million (the " Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants on 950,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of up to three years from the date of grant.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Edgemont Gold Corp.
Tel: (778) 239-3775
www.edgemontgold.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed $4.4 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed $4.4 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of $0.41 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of $0.38 per common share (each a " Common Share "), for total gross proceeds of approximately $4,416,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very grateful for the continued support of our exciting and impactful exploration activities in the prolific and under explored White Gold District," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS NEAR-SURFACE URANIUM MINERALIZATION IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES ON THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Battery Metals Investing

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2023

×